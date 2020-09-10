Hydro One receives Silver level certification from the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One joined the select group of Canadian companies recognized by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business (CCAB) for their commitment to building lasting, strong and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities. The company advanced from its Bronze level certification in 2017 to a Silver level recognition this year by the CCAB in Progressive Aboriginal Relations (PAR). As part of the PAR Program, companies must recertify every three years. Hydro One's emphasis on sustainability and building lasting partnerships with Indigenous communities has been instrumental in achieving the Silver level certification.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Silver level organization in Indigenous Relations and a trusted partner in advancing reconciliation and building relationships based on understanding, respect and trust," said Imran Merali, Vice President, Indigenous Relations and Customer Service, Hydro One. "By working alongside Indigenous communities, building a more diverse workforce and advancing our sustainability goals, we will continue to aim for a Gold certification to build a better and brighter future for all."

As part of its commitment to building lasting, strong and mutually beneficial relationships with Indigenous communities, Hydro One has:

Contributed to the growth and development of Indigenous businesses by procuring $41.3M of goods and services in 2019, the highest spend to date;

of goods and services in 2019, the highest spend to date; Partnered with Indspire to provide educational and training opportunities to Indigenous youth and expanded Hydro One's Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship;

Collaborated with Indigenous communities on projects that provide long-term community benefits;

Invested in Indigenous community initiatives to help build safe communities.

The PAR Program provides a high level of assurance through the independent, third-party verification of company reports on measurable outcomes and initiatives in four performance areas: Leadership Actions, Employment, Business Development, and Community Relationships. These verified reports are then reviewed by an independent jury of Aboriginal business people who assign the final certification level.

More details of Hydro One's sustainability priorities and achievements can be found at: https://www.hydroone.com/sustainability.

