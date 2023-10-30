Hydro One launches biodiversity initiative in southwest Ontario to fund habitat creation and invest in the natural environment

Indigenous communities, community members, environmental organizations are encouraged to send in

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One launched its Biodiversity Initiative as part of the Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line Project to invest in the region's natural environment. The company is inviting Indigenous communities, municipalities, community members and environmental organizations to submit proposals that create or enhance local habitat. This initiative is part of the company's commitment to support the energy needs of southwest Ontario while operating in an environmentally responsible and sustainable manner.

"As we continue to support a clean energy future in the southwest and feed the growing energy demands of the agri-foods and manufacturing sectors, we must do so in a way that effectively manages the impacts of our business on our planet," said Andrew Spencer, Executive Vice President, Capital Portfolio Delivery, Hydro One. "Energizing life for customers and communities means more than supplying safe and reliable power, it means supporting important local initiatives to build a better and brighter future for all."

"The Municipality of Chatham-Kent would like to applaud Hydro One's stewardship efforts to support the sustainability of our local ecosystems," said Darrin Canniff, Mayor, Municipality of Chatham-Kent. "We're looking forward to seeing and enjoying the environmental benefits from this fantastic enhancement work."

"Hydro One's dedication to the environment is appreciated by the Municipality of Lakeshore," said Tracey Bailey, Mayor, Municipality of Lakeshore. "We commend Hydro One for working with community partners to contribute to a greener future for the region."

The new Chatham to Lakeshore Transmission Line is a double-circuit 230-kilovolt transmission line between the Chatham Switching Station in the Municipality of Chatham-Kent and the newly built Lakeshore Switching Station in the Municipality of Lakeshore. Once completed, the new line will increase the amount of available clean energy to the region providing enough electricity to power a community the size of Windsor. As part of the company's pathway towards Reconciliation, Hydro One has offered five First Nations in the region a 50 per cent equity stake in the transmission line component of the project and is committed to working to advance the project in partnership.

Details about the Biodiversity Initiative, including timelines, eligibility requirements and how to make a submission can be found at hydroone.com/chatham-to-lakeshore. Applications are being accepted until December 15, 2023.

