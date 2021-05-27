Hydro One is energizing life in Ontario by supporting local charities in need

Support will ease the strain on charities that are facing a double hit of rising demand and falling donations

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced support of up to $25,000 for 35 charitable organizations, municipalities and Indigenous communities to promote safety or make their organizations' safe as they respond to critical needs resulting from the pandemic. A survey by Imagine Canada1 found that COVID-19 has delivered a double hit to the charitable sector with more than two-thirds (68 per cent) of charities reporting a drop in donations at the same time as nearly half (46 per cent) are reporting an increase in demand.

"We have a deep responsibility to energize life and support Ontario communities and organizations that are working tirelessly to overcome serious challenges as they meet urgent and emerging local needs," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. "Hydro One is proud to support the critical organizations that are keeping Ontarians connected, active and safe as we emerge from the third-wave."

"While we have all felt the impact of the pandemic in some way, it is easy to lose sight of our most vulnerable, especially now, as everyone continues to isolate," said Mary Bart, Chair of Caregiving Matters, an internet-based charity serving seniors across Ontario, one of the 35 organizations receiving a much-needed donation from Hydro One. "With the support of Hydro One, we will be able to implement a program for isolated seniors that helps them maintain their sense of community through a virtual connection to others."

"I applaud Hydro One for their continued efforts to support the organizations working overtime to keep communities safe," said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; Minister of Indigenous Affairs. "This new initiative demonstrates the true Ontario spirit and the importance of working together to be there for charitable organizations, municipalities and Indigenous communities providing services to those depending on them."

Hydro One is also encouraging Ontarians to take to social media to raise awareness about those organizations that are energizing life and addressing pressing needs in their communities. The company is committing to give $1,000 to 10 organizations that are mentioned as part of its social media campaign running from May 27 to July 8. To enter, participants are asked to raise awareness about an organization making a positive difference using #EnergizingLifeON on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter following the steps below. For full contest details, visit HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

Facebook and Instagram: Like and comment on our contest post telling us about an organization that's making a difference, follow Hydro One, and tag #EnergizingLifeON.

Twitter: Tweet using #EnergizingLifeON and tell us about an organization that's making a difference, tag @HydroOne, and follow us.

"We have a collective responsibility to stand up and support the charitable institutions helping us emerge from the darkness of the pandemic. Now is the time for us all to come together and shine a light on the critical work those organizations do to bring about positive change in our communities," said Poweska.

This donation program will support organizations improving physical and emotional safety across Ontario through the creation of new fitness trails, digital programming for isolated seniors or offering meals and personal care items. The following organizations were selected for their ability to help energize communities during this difficult time:

Algonquins of Pikwakanagan

Alzheimer Society of Kenora /Rainy River

/Rainy River Anti-Hunger Coalition Timmins

Atlohsa Family Healing Services, Southwold

Bagida'waad Alliance, Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation

Bright Beginnings of Tweed and District

and District Caregiving Matters, Ontario -wide

-wide Children's Safety Village of Windsor and Essex

City of Dryden

Curve Lake First Nation

Gravenhurst Against Poverty

H.I.A Harmony in Action Windsor

Keewaytinook Okimakanak Tribal Council, Fort Frances

Lennox & Addington Seniors Outreach Services

Lion Hearts Inc., Kingston

Maple City Centre for Older Adults, Chatham

Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte

Municipality of Shuniah

Municipality of Tweed

Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation

North Lambton Community Health Centre

Orillia Christian Centre - The LightHouse

Ottawa Volunteer Search and Rescue

Rocky Bay First Nation

Simcoe Early Education and Development Services Co-operative Inc.

South River Lions Club

Sudbury Women's Centre

The Circle of Turtle Lodge

Town of Atikokan

Town of Cobalt

Township of Conmee

Township of O'Connor

Walden Seniors Centre, Lively

Washagamis Bay First Nation

Youth Diversion Program, Kingston

