Hydro One energizing life for Indigenous communities, charities and municipalities across Ontario

Feb 22, 2022, 07:00 ET
24 communities and charitable organizations will receive $25,000 grants from the Energizing Life Community Fund
The Municipality of Tweed, a recipient of the 2021 Energizing Life Community Fund, created a brand new walking trail around the local recreation centre to promote and provide safe access to physical activity.
TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced 24 Indigenous communities, charitable organizations and municipalities will each receive a grant of $25,000 from the Energizing Life Community Fund. For the second year, the fund will support initiatives that promote physical, psychological and emotional safety across Ontario. Energizing Life Community Fund grant recipients provide critical local services such as service dog training for youth with autism, interactive technology to foster social engagement for seniors and environmental educational programming for Black and racialized families.
"In every corner of the province, Indigenous communities, charities and municipalities are addressing critical local needs and promoting well-being and safety. Hydro One feels a deep responsibility to be present and support local organizations who are working tirelessly to energize life in their communities, from developing mental health programs for adults to promoting physical activity among children," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "We want to congratulate and thank the recipients of the 2022 Energizing Life Community Fund for all they do in their local communities."
The following organizations and communities were selected to receive $25,000 from the Energizing Life Community Fund for their ability to make a difference and energize local communities:
- Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation
- Animbiigoo Zaagi igan Anishinaabek
- Autism Dog Services
- Chippewas of the Thames First Nation
- Community Care Durham
- Community Resource Centre (Killaloe)
- Connaught Community Association
- County of Simcoe
- Distress Centre of Greater Toronto
- Empower Simcoe
- The Halton Region Conservation Foundation
- Helping Hand Food Bank Inc.
- Hope Haven Therapeutic Riding and Wellness Centre
- Investing in Children
- The Lighthouse Program for Grieving Children
- Matachewan First Nation
- Moose Cree First Nation
- Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health
- Ottawa Community Housing Foundation for Healthy Communities
- Our Kids Count of Thunder Bay
- Pays Plat First Nation
- Trans Wellness Ontario
- Welcome Friend Association
- Yellow Brick House
"Myles Ahead is committed to reducing barriers in accessing mental health services for young people and their families," said Leslie Kulperger, Founder & Executive Director, Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health. "The Hydro One Energizing Life Community Fund will be instrumental in creating a framework to help establish new youth hubs in underserved regions across Ontario."
Last year, recipients of the fund promoted physical, psychological and emotional well-being through a wide variety of initiatives, including the creation of a new fitness trail in Tweed, the development of safety-learning simulations for children in Windsor & Essex, and the construction of accessible public change rooms to promote inclusivity in Dryden.
In 2021, Hydro One made a commitment to direct at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. In alignment with this commitment, close to 25 percent of the Energizing Life Community Fund grants will benefit Indigenous communities and organizations.
Hydro One's community investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include the ACT foundation, Jack.org, Coaches Association of Ontario and Scouts Canada. To learn more about the Energizing Life Community Fund, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.
Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)
Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.
Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.
We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.
Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.
Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial
SOURCE Hydro One Inc.
For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.
Share this article