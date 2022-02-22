Hydro One energizing life for Indigenous communities, charities and municipalities across Ontario

"In every corner of the province, Indigenous communities, charities and municipalities are addressing critical local needs and promoting well-being and safety. Hydro One feels a deep responsibility to be present and support local organizations who are working tirelessly to energize life in their communities, from developing mental health programs for adults to promoting physical activity among children," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "We want to congratulate and thank the recipients of the 2022 Energizing Life Community Fund for all they do in their local communities."

The following organizations and communities were selected to receive $25,000 from the Energizing Life Community Fund for their ability to make a difference and energize local communities:

"Myles Ahead is committed to reducing barriers in accessing mental health services for young people and their families," said Leslie Kulperger, Founder & Executive Director, Myles Ahead, Advancing Child & Youth Mental Health. "The Hydro One Energizing Life Community Fund will be instrumental in creating a framework to help establish new youth hubs in underserved regions across Ontario."

Last year, recipients of the fund promoted physical, psychological and emotional well-being through a wide variety of initiatives, including the creation of a new fitness trail in Tweed, the development of safety-learning simulations for children in Windsor & Essex, and the construction of accessible public change rooms to promote inclusivity in Dryden.

In 2021, Hydro One made a commitment to direct at least 20 per cent of its corporate donations and sponsorships to Indigenous communities and initiatives that benefit Indigenous communities. In alignment with this commitment, close to 25 percent of the Energizing Life Community Fund grants will benefit Indigenous communities and organizations.

Hydro One's community investment program focuses on building safe communities in Ontario. The company supports programs, events and initiatives that focus on safety training and safe play. Some of its partners include the ACT foundation, Jack.org, Coaches Association of Ontario and Scouts Canada. To learn more about the Energizing Life Community Fund, visit www.HydroOne.com/EnergizingLife.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com, www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com. Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial, twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868.