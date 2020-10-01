Hydro One encourages students to apply to the company's scholarship program

-One Awards support women, and Black and Indigenous students for a better and brighter future-

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One kicked off its annual One Awards scholarship program, which awards scholarships to women, and Black and Indigenous students enrolled at an Ontario college or university. Successful recipients are awarded with funding to support their education and the opportunity to complete a paid work-term at Hydro One.

The scholarships are part of Hydro One's commitment and plans to diversify its workforce and build a more sustainable company. To date, Hydro One has supported more than 200 students through its One Awards scholarship program.

"Supporting aspiring professionals while building a more diverse and inclusive workforce that represents the communities in which we work and serve, is critical to our success as a sustainable company," said Farah Alexis, Vice President of Talent Management at Hydro One. "We can build a better and brighter future when we support Ontario students and recognize their hard work and leadership while they pursue their educational goals."

Under the company's One Awards scholarship program, students can apply beginning today to one of three categories: the Women in Engineering Award, The William Peyton Hubbard Award for Black students, and the Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Award for Indigenous students. Scholarships are awarded to outstanding students who have demonstrated leadership skills and have given back to their community or are involved extracurricular activities.

Winners of the William Peyton Hubbard and Women in Engineering Award will receive $5,000 and the opportunity to complete a paid developmental work-term at Hydro One. Hydro One has leveraged additional support through a partnership with Indspire and each Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Award winner will receive $10,000 along with an opportunity for a paid work-term at Hydro One.

Applications for The William Hubbard Peyton Memorial Award and Women in Engineering Award are due on November 1 while students can submit applications for the Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Award each year on November 1, August 1 and February 1.



Interested students can learn more and submit an application by visiting www.hydroone.com/oneawards.

