Hydro One earns 11th Emergency Response Award from the Edison Electric Institute

"Power is a lifeline that connects us, and our highly-skilled team is always ready to work through challenging conditions to restore power to our customers and communities as quickly and safely as possible," said David Lebeter, Chief Operating Officer, Hydro One. "We thank the Edison Electric Institute for recognizing the Hydro One team for our preparedness, dedication and commitment to restoring power to our customers during a storm."

Hydro One also recognizes the commitment and dedication of the neighbouring utilities and contractors who assisted restoration efforts in the hardest hit areas of the province:

Bluewater Power Festival Hydro Orillia Power Centre Wellington Hydro Kingston Hydro Ottawa River Power Elexicon Energy K-Line Group of Companies PowerNorth Utility Contractos Entegrus Inc. Lakefront Utilities Renfrew Hydro EPCOR Utilities Newmarket-Tay Power Sproule Powerline Construction ERTH Power North Bay Hydro Tillsonburg Hydro Essex Powerlines Orangeville Hydro Valard Construction

This is the 11th award Hydro One has received from the EEI for demonstrating its industry-leading storm response and restoration efforts.

The Emergency Response Awards are presented to EEI member companies for recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies following service disruptions caused by extreme weather or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

The EEI is an association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, and has more than 65 international electric companies as members, and hundreds of industry suppliers and related organizations as associate members.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

