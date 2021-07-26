Hydro One completes approximately $85 million investment at Hawthorne Transmission Station to enable economic and residential growth in Ottawa

Beginning next year, Hydro One will also upgrade power lines between Hawthorne and Merivale Transmission Stations

OTTAWA, ON, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Hydro One announced the completion of critical upgrades to its Hawthorne Transmission Station (TS), first commissioned more than 60 years ago. By replacing aging infrastructure and energizing five new transformers at the station, these upgrades will help drive economic growth by increasing the amount of available power and improving reliability to the region.

Hydro One also plans to upgrade high-voltage power lines between the Hawthorne and Merivale TS. These upgrades will further enhance power resiliency and support growth for customers in the Ottawa area. Strengthening Hydro One's high-voltage system will keep Ontario competitive by attracting future business and residential growth.

"We have a responsibility to energize life by investing in a robust power system in our nation's capital to attract new businesses, create jobs and spark community growth," said Jason Fitzsimmons, Chief Corporate Affairs and Customer Care Officer, Hydro One. "These upgrades will strengthen the province's high-voltage transmission network and build a smarter, more sustainable and reliable electricity system. By making smart investments in our infrastructure today, we can help keep Ontario competitive and reignite our economy."

Throughout the pandemic, Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa collaborated to complete upgrades at Hawthorne TS to limit service disruptions to customers, especially as many Ottawa residents continue to work and study from home.

"Collaborating with our colleagues at Hydro One ultimately allows us to better prepare for the future and serve our customers," said Bryce Conrad, President and CEO, Hydro Ottawa. "The Hawthorne station and upcoming transmission line upgrade are critical to support our work and our city as we continue to experience substantial growth and extreme weather events. Together, by preparing and modernizing the grid, we can ensure businesses, residents and communities can continue to thrive in Ottawa with access to safe, clean and reliable electricity."

"Today's announcement is good news for Ottawa," said Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa. "By working with Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One, we will be able to ensure the region can continue to grow and welcome residents and businesses for years to come and we thank both providers for working together to keep Ottawa energized during the pandemic."

"Hydro One and Hydro Ottawa have done a great job in completing this project, especially in the face of the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Todd Smith, Minister of Energy. "Reliable power is essential to our economic recovery and growth as a province. This cost-effective upgrade will help ensure the system is secure, reliable and affordable for residents and businesses in the Ottawa area for years to come."

"This project's completion is great news for Ottawa and all of its residents and businesses," said Hon. Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries and Nepean MPP. "As the National Capital Region begins to welcome back visitors from across the province and country, upgraded infrastructure is critical to ensure that we remain a strong gateway city and premier destination to live, work, play and visit."

Construction on upgrades to the transmission lines between Hawthorne and Merivale TS in the south end of Ottawa is expected to begin early next year. Hydro One plans to continue hosting community engagements later this year to share information with residents and answer any questions.

More information about the investments Hydro One is making in communities across Ontario can be found at: www.hydroone.com/EnergizingOntario

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $30.3 billion in assets as at December 31, 2020, and annual revenues in 2020 of approximately $7.3 billion.

Our team of approximately 8,700 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2020, Hydro One invested approximately $1.9 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com ; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements and Information:

This press release may contain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "attempt," "may," "plan," "will", "can", "believe," "seek," "estimate," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or actions and involve assumptions and risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking information. Some of the factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results expressed, implied or forecasted by such forward-looking information, including some of the assumptions used in making such statements, are discussed more fully in Hydro One's filings with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Hydro One does not intend, and it disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Our website is www.HydroOne.com . Follow us on facebook.com/hydrooneofficial , twitter.com/hydroone and instagram.com/hydrooneofficial

SOURCE Hydro One Inc.

For further information: Hydro One Media Relations 24 hours a day at 1-877-506-7584 (toll-free in Ontario only) or 416-345-6868

Related Links

http://www.hydroone.com

