Hydro One celebrates recipients of Women in Engineering Scholarship

"Hydro One is committed to creating a workforce that is reflective of the diverse populations of the communities where we live and work," said Megan Telford, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hydro One. "As a company, we are taking real action to hire and retain more gender diverse teammates, with a focus on trades and other traditionally male-dominated positions. Congratulations to the Women in Engineering Scholarship recipients as they pursue careers in engineering and the electricity industry."

This year's Women in Engineering Scholarship recipients include:

Aarushi Sritharakumar, Electrical Engineering, Western University

Christine Nguyen , Electrical Engineering, Ryerson University

, Electrical Engineering, Elsa Lange , Mechanical Engineering, University of Ottawa

, Mechanical Engineering, Falak Shaikh , Electrical Engineering, McMaster University

, Electrical Engineering, Harman Virk , Electrical Engineering, Ryerson University

, Electrical Engineering, Isabel Smith , Electrical Engineering, Ontario Tech University

, Electrical Engineering, Ontario Tech University Jadyn Powell , Electrical Engineering, Western University

, Electrical Engineering, Jessica Ayers , Electrical Engineering, Western University

, Electrical Engineering, Sogand Okhovatian , Mechanical Engineering, University of Toronto

, Mechanical Engineering, Winnie Lin , Mechanical Engineering, University of Waterloo

As part of the company's commitment to supporting women, Hydro One partnered with Ryerson University, Ontario Tech University, University of Waterloo, and Western University to increase enrolment, support, and career opportunities for women pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering and math. Through this partnership, Hydro One supports WeMadeIt, which is an initiative to increase interest of young girls in engineering with resources for students, educators, and parents.

Students interested in applying to Hydro One's Women in Engineering Scholarship can visit: hydroone.com/oneawards. Applications are due by October 1, 2022.

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.5 million valued customers, approximately $30.4 billion in assets as at December 31, 2021, and annual revenues in 2021 of approximately $7.2 billion.

Our team of approximately 9,300 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2021, Hydro One invested approximately $2.1 billion in its transmission and distribution networks, and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.7 billion of goods and services.

We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association.

Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE.

