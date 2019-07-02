Hydro One announces Tim Hodgson as new Chair of the Board

TORONTO, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Hydro One Limited ("Hydro One"), Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution company, today announced that Tim Hodgson has been appointed by the Board of Directors to serve as the Chair of the Board commencing August 1, 2019.

"I look forward to serving as Chair of this great company. Hydro One has an incredibly important mandate in serving the people of Ontario. This company is committed to outstanding service to nearly 1.4 million customers, reducing costs and continuing to invest in a safe and reliable electricity system that supports Ontario's growing communities and thriving economies," said Tim Hodgson, member of the Board of Directors, Hydro One. "The Board fully supports management's focus on delivering greater value for its customers, employees, communities and shareholders."

"Tim, who is a member of our Board, is a highly qualified leader with deep business and policy experience," said Blair Cowper-Smith, Chair of Hydro One's Governance Committee. "Tim has proven capabilities and experience enabling him to provide leadership to the Board as it carries out its oversight responsibilities of Hydro One."

Mr. Hodgson is Managing Partner of Alignvest Management Corporation, a private alternative asset management firm, and is also a Director of Alignvest Acquisition II Corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. He is the Chair of the Investment Committee of PSP Investments, one of Canada's largest pension investment managers which invests funds for the pension plans of the federal Public Service, the Canadian Armed Forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Mr. Hodgson's background includes time as a Special Advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Canada, and a number of roles with Goldman Sachs including serving as Chief Executive Officer of Goldman Sachs Canada.

Mr. Hodgson replaces Tom Woods, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors effective July 31, 2019.

About Hydro One Limited

We are Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, almost C$25.5 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of almost C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit kilometres of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. Through Hydro One Telecom Inc.'s extensive fibre optic network, we also provide advanced broadband telecommunications services on a wholesale basis. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

