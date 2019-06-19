Hydro One and Scouts Canada to Decrease Head Injuries Amongst Young People With New Head Safe Initiative

With concussions representing more than one in five Ontario student injuries treated by a doctor or nurse, Head Safe was developed to educate people on head safety awareness and increase head injury prevention amongst young people in Ontario. The program is expected to provide youth, volunteers and families in over 25,000 households with essential educational tools.

"A concussion is a serious injury, with symptoms that can affect a person's daily life for weeks, months or even years," said Andrew Price, Executive Commissioner and CEO of Scouts Canada. "Scouts Canada continues to prioritize safety in all our programs. Through this new partnership with Hydro One, a like-minded leader in work and community safety, we have developed a program that is ahead of the curve that will equip youth and families with the capability to not only recognize the signs of a concussion or head injury and respond accordingly, but to also understand the steps toward recovery that are needed before returning to play."

"The safety of our employees and the public is paramount at Hydro One and we understand the importance of investing in the necessary tools and training to prevent injuries on the job," said Mark Poweska, President and Chief Executive Officer, Hydro One. "Our commitment to safety goes beyond the workplace to building safe communities where we live, work and play. Our partnership with Scouts Canada will make a difference by providing young people with the tools and training to prevent and treat head injuries."

Head Safe will launch in the fall of 2019 through Scouts Canada Groups across the country, along with free public community events planned across Ontario. Youth will learn head injury first aid, important safety measures to protect against head injuries and role play on how to respond to real-life scenarios. They will also learn how to recognize the early symptoms of a concussion, what to do if they suspect they or someone else has a concussion, and the six steps of when it is safe to return to play, with appropriate medical clearance.

About Scouts Canada

Kids in Scouts have fun adventures, discovering new things and experiences they wouldn't elsewhere. Along the way, they develop into capable, confident and well-rounded individuals who are better prepared for success in the world. For tens of thousands of children and youth across Canada, Scouts is the start of something great. Scouts Canada is the country's leading co-ed youth organization, offering programming for children and youth aged 5-26 in multiple languages, reflecting Canada's multicultural landscape and communities. For more information, visit Scouts.ca.

Scouts Canada is a not-for-profit organization (Charitable Registration No.10776 1694 RR0028) and a member of the World Organization of the Scout Movement.

About Hydro One Inc.:

Hydro One Inc. is a fully owned subsidiary of Hydro One Limited, Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with almost 1.4 million valued customers, almost C$25.5 billion in assets and 2018 annual revenues of almost C$6.2 billion. Our team of approximately 8,600 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2018, Hydro One invested almost $1.6 billion in its 30,000 circuit kilometres of high-voltage transmission and 123,000 circuit kilometres of primary distribution networks and injected approximately $1.3 billion into the economy by buying goods and services in Ontario. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are one of only six utility companies in Canada to achieve the Sustainable Electricity Company designation from the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: H).

