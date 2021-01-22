Hydro One and Jack.org partner to provide mental health resources for young people

"There is no question that COVID-19 has, and will continue to, impact the mental health of young people across Ontario," said Eric Windeler, Founder & Executive Director, Jack.org. "With the demand for mental health support services increasing daily, it is critical that youth across the province have access to the information and support they need. Hydro One's commitment to building safe communities is so admirable, and by including mental health education in this mission, they're addressing youth resiliency head-on across the province."

"At Hydro One, we believe we have a deep responsibility to support people and communities during this unprecedented time. With the stress and isolation associated with COVID-19, the need to connect young people, parents and all Ontarians with mental health resources has never been greater," said Mark Poweska, President and CEO, Hydro One. "By taking part in a virtual Jack Talk, we can all learn how to better support our team members, parents and friends dealing with mental health struggles and crises."

Participants of all ages are invited to attend Jack Talks delivered by two trained youth speakers on the following dates:

February 18, 2021 led by Della Woodger and Alexa Hassall Shipman

led by and February 22, 2021 led by Julia Wickens and Kneev Sharma

led by and Kneev Sharma February 23, 2021 led by Jessica Landry and Josh Morin

Registration can be found at: jack.org/Talks/Ontario-Talks-Series

Jack.org was founded by Eric Windeler and Sandra Hanington in 2010, after they lost their son Jack to suicide. Eric and Sandra started Jack.org to engage youth in the most critical health issue of their generation, and to ensure that they are able to identify mental health struggles in themselves and others and have access to the support they need.

Through its partnership with Hydro One, the organization will host 200 live-streamed and recorded virtual Jack Talks in Ontario this year.

About Jack.org

Jack.org is the only Canadian charity training and empowering a network of young leaders who are revolutionizing mental health. Through Jack Talks , Jack Chapters , Jack Summits and Be There , young leaders identify and dismantle barriers to positive mental health in their communities. Jack.org is working towards a Canada where all young people understand how to take care of their own mental health and look out for each other. A Canada without shame, where all those who need support access the help.

About Hydro One Limited

Hydro One Limited (TSX: H)

Hydro One Limited, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is Ontario's largest electricity transmission and distribution provider with approximately 1.4 million valued customers, approximately $27.1 billion in assets as at December 31, 2019, and annual revenues in 2019 of approximately $6.5 billion. Our team of approximately 8,800 skilled and dedicated employees proudly build and maintain a safe and reliable electricity system which is essential to supporting strong and successful communities. In 2019, Hydro One invested approximately $1.7 billion in its transmission and distribution networks and supported the economy through buying approximately $1.5 billion of goods and services. We are committed to the communities where we live and work through community investment, sustainability and diversity initiatives. We are designated as a Sustainable Electricity Company by the Canadian Electricity Association. Hydro One Limited's common shares are listed on the TSX and certain of Hydro One Inc.'s medium term notes are listed on the NYSE. Additional information can be accessed at www.hydroone.com ; www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov .

