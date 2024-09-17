Hussein Sentenced to Six years For Posting ISIS Materials to TikTok

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Last Friday, in the Court of King's Bench of Alberta, Zakarya Rida Hussein was sentenced to six years in prison for facilitating terrorist activity contrary to s. 83.19 of the Criminal Code.

On December 1, 2023, Mr. Hussein pleaded guilty to one of the four terrorism-related offences he was facing. In an Agreed Statement of Facts filed with the court, he admitted ownership of the social media accounts where ISIS recruitment videos and propaganda was shared on numerous occasions. He also admitted to sharing a bomb-making video with a user online, and to having written instructions for the same type of device into a notebook seized from his residence.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) and counsel for Mr. Hussein made joint submissions for the six-year sentence. The Court agreed with the joint submissions and imposed the recommended sentence. He will also be subjected to a DNA order, and a lifetime firearms prohibition order following his release. The remaining charges were stayed in light of the acknowledgement of the facts related to those charges as part of the guilty plea.

Director of Public Prosecutions George Dolhai said, "This sentence reflects the seriousness of the use of the internet to promote ideologically motivated violence and society's condemnation of terrorism."

