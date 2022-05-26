CALGARY, AB, May 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, Hussein Borhot was sentenced to a total of 12 years in prison for travelling to Syria and partaking in ISIS activities, including kidnapping.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada and counsel for Mr. Borhot made joint submissions for sentences of eight years for his participation in the activities of the terrorist group, and four years for kidnapping for the benefit of the group. The Court agreed with the joint submissions and imposed the recommended sentences, which are to be served consecutively in accordance with s. 83.26 of the Criminal Code.

He will also be subjected to a DNA order, and a firearm prohibition order for 10 years following his release.

On April 28, 2022, Mr. Borhot pleaded guilty to two of the four offences he was facing. (https://www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca/eng/nws-nvs/2022/28_04_22.html). The remaining offences were stayed as part of the resolution.

Federal Prosecutor Kent Brown said, "These sentences send a clear message of deterrence and denunciation. Those who leave Canada to commit terrorism offences anywhere in the world will be held accountable by Canadian authorities. Deterring and denouncing terrorism wherever it is committed helps to protect everyone inside and outside of Canada."

