Hussein Borhot Pleads Guilty to Two Terrorism Offences

CALGARY, AB, April 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, in the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta, Hussein Borhot pleaded guilty to travelling to Syria and participating in the activities of a terrorist group contrary to s. 83.18(1) of the Criminal Code. He also pleaded guilty to kidnapping contrary to s. 279(1), for the benefit of the terrorist group, thereby committing an offence contrary to s. 83.2 of the Code. The maximum penalties for these offences are 10 years and life imprisonment, respectively.

In an Agreed Statement of Facts filed with the court, Hussein Borhot admitted that between May 9, 2013 and June 7, 2014, he travelled to Turkey and then crossed over the border into Syria where he attended a military camp and trained as an ISIS fighter. Once training was complete, he was provided with weapons and went on to fight in battles with other ISIS members.

He also admitted to travelling with his ISIS group to a village in Syria where they kidnapped a group of opposing fighters.

Sentencing will occur on May 26, 2022.

