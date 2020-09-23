"The Province of Saskatchewan is proud to accept this generous donation on behalf of thousands of high school students who will benefit from increasing their knowledge of the important role that First Nation, Inuit and Métis peoples play in the history of this country," Saskatchewan Deputy Premier and Minister of Education Gordon Wyant said.

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Calls to Action cite mandatory Kindergarten to Grade Twelve curriculum on residential schools, Treaties, and Indigenous peoples' historical and contemporary contributions as a top priority.

"The important role and long history of Indigenous People in our country has traditionally not been well told, well shared or properly included in the education system in Canada," says Janet Annesley, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Human Resources. "Husky is honoured to be a contributing partner in this program by providing a copy of the atlas and online learning resources to students and educators to promote a better understanding of the lives and history of Indigenous Peoples in Canada."

The Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada is a ground-breaking educational resource, unprecedented in scope. It includes a four-volume print atlas, an online interactive atlas with an accompanying app, Giant Floor Maps, and various other educational resources for classrooms. All educational resources related to the atlas will be made available online to educators in Saskatchewan at Canadian Geographic Education's website (http://www.cangeoeducation.ca/resources/indigenous_resources/) as part of this gift.

"Indspire applauds Husky Energy's generous donation of copies of the Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada to all high schools in Saskatchewan," says Indspire CEO Roberta Jamieson. "Indspire is proud to have been a partner in the creation of the atlas and is delighted to see this resource become more readily available to teachers and students to promote learning about First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples, nations and territories as a vital part of Canada's identity."

The Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada was produced in partnership with the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the Métis National Council, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, and Indspire. The atlas was published by The Royal Canadian Geographical Society in 2018 as a response to the Truth and Rec- onciliation Commission's Calls to Action and as a Canada 150 legacy project supported by Canadian Heritage.

