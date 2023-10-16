AgeTech Innovation Week features the latest research, innovation, 40+ demos & exhibits

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Thought leaders and AgeTech experts from Canada and around the world are gathering in Toronto to focus on technology-based solutions for healthy aging, and to see the latest innovations in action.

By 2035, Canada is expected to be a "super-aged" country with one in four Canadians older than 65 years of age. The number of Canadians aged 85 and up has more than doubled since 2001 and is expected to triple by 2046.

AgeTech Innovation Week will feature curated panels, workshops, networking opportunities and catalytic conversations that connect people and create change. (CNW Group/AGE-WELL Network of Centres of Excellence (NCE))

AgeTech Innovation Week will be the premiere event for technology and innovation for aging and caregiving this year. Hosted by AGE-WELL, Canada's technology and aging network, the week of in-person activities is happening Oct. 23-27, 2023 at the Hilton Toronto. From smart-home systems to wearables and reminder apps, it's all here.

"The aging population is a major achievement. The challenge is to help people live in their own homes and communities as long as possible, while staying healthy, active and independent. Technology offers an unprecedented opportunity to make this happen, while supporting caregivers and easing pressures on our health-care system," said Dr. Alex Mihailidis, Scientific Director and CEO of AGE-WELL. In 2022, Dr. Mihailidis was recognized as one of the Healthy Ageing 50 – 50 leaders working to transform the world to be a better place to grow older.

"As Canada's technology and aging network, AGE-WELL is thrilled to host AgeTech Innovation Week, showcasing cutting-edge research and innovation, new and emerging technologies, international insights, and discussions about combating ageism, creating accessible technologies, engaging end-users – and much more."

AgeTech Innovation Week brings together stakeholders in research, industry, government and community organizations, older adults, caregivers, future leaders and others committed to enhancing lives through technology. To register for AgeTech Innovation Week, visit: https://agetechinnovationweek.com/

Five days of activities will be built around two exciting anchor events: the AGE-WELL Annual Conference featuring the latest research and innovation along with discussion of current issues by global thought leaders; and the inaugural envisAGE Annual Forum, co-hosted by MEDTEQ+ and AGE-WELL, spotlighting startup-driven innovation.

The week includes:

22 demos and 24 exhibits including a smart stove and other home sensors, systems to connect people, clothing to predict and detect falls, companion robots, and even a smart insole. One team will ask conference attendees to play and help train a "serious game" designed to monitor cognitive health.

and including a smart stove and other home sensors, systems to connect people, clothing to predict and detect falls, companion robots, and even a smart insole. One team will ask conference attendees to play and help train a "serious game" designed to monitor cognitive health. Approximately 90 speakers, 40+ research presentations and 120 research posters, addressing pressing issues such as caring for caregivers and alleviating social isolation – and how technology can help. One presenter will share findings from a recent study showing the benefits of Kobo eReaders to mitigate apathy and enhance the wellbeing for older adults living independently in the community and in long-term care homes in northern British Columbia .

Kickoff keynote speaker is Keren Etkin, author of The AgeTech Revolution and founder of The Gerontechnologist.com, speaking on The Global AgeTech Ecosystem – 2023 and beyond. Named one of the most influential people in aging by Next Avenue, Ms. Etkin once worked as a "robot tamer" and gerontologist at Intuition Robotics, the startup behind ElliQ – the world's first social robot designed with and for older adults.

Dr. Tracey Gendron, author of Ageism Unmasked: Exploring Age Bias and How to End It, will deliver a keynote on Disrupting Ageism. An internationally recognized gerontologist, Dr. Gendron serves as Chair for the Virginia Commonwealth University Department of Gerontology, and as Director for the Virginia Center on Aging.

Keynote speaker Dr. Christina Harrington will speak on Inclusive Technology Design. A designer and qualitative researcher who works at the intersection of interaction design and health and racial equity, Dr. Harrington is an Assistant Professor, Human-Computer Interaction Institute and Director, Equity and Health Innovations Design Research Lab, Carnegie Mellon University.

The week includes a national AgeTech Virtual Tour for older adults and caregivers, a special Healthy Aging Canada Symposium, co-hosted by AGE-WELL and the Canadian Frailty Network, sponsored sessions, and the EPIC-AT Annual Meeting for members of a new training platform for future leaders in digital health solutions for older adults with complex health needs. Learn more.

To register for AgeTech Innovation Week, visit: https://agetechinnovationweek.com/ You are welcome to attend the full week of events – or you can choose specific ones.

Sponsors of AgeTech Innovation Week include: the University of Toronto Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering; Ontario Brain Institute; Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation; VHA Home HealthCare (Gold Sponsors); National Research Council of Canada; Osler (Silver Sponsors); Bereskin & Parr; The KITE Research Institute at University Health Network; and Ontario Bioscience Innovation Organization (Bronze Sponsors). Promotional Partners are CanAge and YouAreUNLTD.

About AGE-WELL:

AGE-WELL NCE Inc. is Canada's Technology and Aging Network. The pan-Canadian network brings together researchers, older adults, caregivers, partner organizations and future leaders to accelerate the delivery of technology-based solutions that make a meaningful difference in the lives of Canadians. AGE-WELL researchers are producing technologies, services, policies and practices that improve quality of life for older adults and caregivers, and generate social and economic benefits for Canada. AGE-WELL is funded through the federal Networks of Centres of Excellence program. https://agewell-nce.ca/

