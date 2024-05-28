TORONTO, May 28, 2024 /CNW/ - In a significant move for digital healthcare in Canada, Humber River Hospital has become the first Meditech hospital to incorporate PrescribeIT® into its Expanse hospital information system. This strategic partnership marks a significant step forward in enhancing the prescription process, improving patient safety, and streamlining communication between prescribers and pharmacies.

The initial pilot was launched on May 15, 2024, with 14 prescribers. Planning processes have begun to expand the technology throughout the remainder of the hospital toward the end of the year.

Peter Bak, Chief Information Officer at Humber, expressed enthusiasm about spearheading this initiative: "At Humber, we are committed to pioneering within the digital health space. The integration of PrescribeIT® into our MEDITECH Expanse system is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance the capabilities of our hospital through innovative tools and systems. This advancement not only streamlines the prescription process but also significantly improves the interaction between our staff and patients, aligning with our goal to provide exceptional care through technology."

The introduction of PrescribeIT® underscores Humber's commitment to leading healthcare innovation through the adoption and integration of the latest digital health technologies.

"Physicians are facing unprecedented demands for their time. It is incredibly important that we introduce technology and solutions that help address these challenges while also helping to reduce medical errors caused by misinterpreting handwritten scripts," said MEDITECH Director, Canadian Market and Product Strategy Bob Molloy. "We are excited to have Humber River Health live with e-prescribing and look forward to further deployments so more physicians, healthcare organizations, and their patients can experience the time savings and safety advantages."

Dr. Gihad Nesrallah, a prescriber involved in the initial pilot, added: "The introduction of PrescribeIT® revolutionizes how we manage prescriptions and patient information. It reduces administrative burdens significantly, allowing us more time to focus on patient care. This change will improve our workflows and ultimately the patient experience at Humber River Hospital."

"This collaboration with Humber River Hospital is a milestone for digital health in Canada," said Michael Green, President, and CEO of Canada Health Infoway. "It's a prime example of how strategic partnerships can profoundly enhance the quality of healthcare delivery."

DrFirst Healthcare Innovations, a longstanding partner of MEDITECH, is fully integrated within MEDITECH Expanse, providing the technology for secure electronic prescribing through PrescribeIT®. "Expanding e-prescribing in Canada has the power to transform healthcare, making it safer for patients and radically more efficient for hospitals and pharmacies," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst Healthcare Innovations. "We are thrilled to collaborate on this groundbreaking initiative."

Humber River Hospital's integration of PrescribeIT® showcases its leadership in healthcare innovation, improving operational efficiency and enhancing patient and staff experiences now and into the future. To learn more about PrescribeIT®, visit PrescribeIT.ca.

About Humber River Hospital

Humber River Health is one of Canada's largest community acute care hospitals, serving a population of more than 850,000 people in the northwest Greater Toronto Area. The multi-site hospital currently operates out of its Wilson Avenue acute care site, Finch, and Church Campus' with over 4,000 employees, approximately 700 physicians, and over 1,000 volunteers.

Affiliated with the University of Toronto and Queen's University, and a member of the Toronto Academic Health Science Network (TAHSN), Humber River Health is North America's first fully digital hospital. With Humber River Health's robotics services and cutting-edge technology, patients undergo less pain, fewer risks of complications, and less time in the hospital. The hospital utilizes a custom combination of technology and clinical expertise to rebuild the elements of care. Humber River Health's digital infrastructure includes automated laboratory services, robotics for sorting, mixing, and delivering medications, electronic health records, Command Centre, computerized physician order entry, patient bedside computer terminals, and tracking systems for patients undergoing surgery that provides updates to families through their cellphones. The implementation of these technological and digital solutions has enabled Humber River Hospital to automate information, enhance communication and increase efficiency, as well as provide a connected experience for patients, staff and families.

This technological shift and patient success have been made possible due to the overwhelming support from the staff, physicians, and volunteers. The belief remains the same: we can transform the hospital where we work, the community where we live, and the world of healthcare outside our boundaries. With the support of its incredible teams, a strong will, and determination, Humber River Health is committed to Lighting New Ways in Healthcare.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.PrescribeIT.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

At Canada Health Infoway (Infoway) we believe a more connected and collaborative system is a healthier system, and one that leads to better health outcomes for all Canadians. By leveraging digital technologies and innovations, we're working with governments, healthcare organizations, clinicians, and patients to advance connected care across the country. This improves care coordination, empowers patients to have a more active role in managing their health, and equips care providers with information and insights to support better care both at the point of care and throughout their patients' health journey. Most importantly, it modernizes our healthcare system towards a future with patient-centered care at its heart. We're an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit us online at www.infoway-inforoute.ca.

