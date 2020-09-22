"Thank you very much. It is a great honour. As much as I appreciate being recognized for my work at Humber in the Bachelor of PR program, it's really CPRS who's stepped up time and time again for our students," said Males, during her acceptance. "If not for CPRS and the enthusiastic and unwavering support of Karen Dalton and Dana Dean when I first proposed the Senior Fellow in Residence program it would not have been possible. We were truly fortunate to be paired with Eileen Tobey, whose energy, knowledge and commitment to ethical practice has been an incredibly valuable addition to our program. I'd also like to thank the current National Board which continues to support us, especially Victor Vrsnik and Lisa Covens. Finally, thank you to the BPR Program's Advisory Chair, Bruce MacLellan, who's been a great friend to our program and to the young people entering our industry."

The Award of Attainment is presented annually to a CPRS member whose personal activities and leadership have gone above and beyond the call of duty. The CPRS Major Awards Committee recognized Males' extensive contributions in shaping the Bachelor of Public Relations (BPR) program at Humber College.

"Congratulations Anne Marie for being this year's Award of Attainment recipient, and for your work at Humber College in the Bachelor of Public Relations program, including the debut of the CPRS Fellow in Residence program," said Victor Vrsnik, MCM, APR, FCPRS, CPRS National President. "Your passion to eliminate unpaid research internships and dedication to improving the experience and knowledge of Humber's PR students is admirable."

Males was one of nine Major Award honourees celebrated during this year's AGM, in recognition of their outstanding commitment to the public relations industry.

