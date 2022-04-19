Humber College must cancel policy violating press freedom and apologize to student journalists

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) calls on Humber College to ensure that student journalists are free to document campus issues without having to obtain approval from college administration.

On April 14, two third-year Humber journalism students were confronted by campus security as they were shooting video for a class assignment. According to The Humber News , the students were using their personal phones to film a Starbucks in a public lobby, when a Starbucks staff member approached them. That employee then alerted security.

At issue is a 2019 policy that requires anyone filming on campus to apply for what Humber calls a 'Temporary Use of Space Permit'. A Humber spokeswoman confirmed that the policy, which was originally aimed at improving campus safety around events such as vendor sales and film shoots, does apply to journalism students. According to the college, a permit request requires a minimum of 15 business days to be processed.

"This presents obvious and unacceptable barriers for student journalists," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "News rarely gives 15 days advance notice, and issues of key importance on campus may not always come with an open invitation to film from campus administration. For an institution that trains the next generation of journalists, this policy is absolutely preposterous."

The work of student journalists — be it for an assignment, or the school paper — is a foundational part of freedom of expression on campus. Journalists must be free to gather information on campus, including video, that allows them to best tell stories of importance to the college community.

In November, Humber News published an editorial highlighting the barriers the policy poses for campus journalists, stating that, while Humber has several journalism programs, "there seems to be a lack of knowledge and appreciation of what journalism requires – and the on-campus training that is needed – to be responsible and factual."

As the largest advocacy body for journalists in Canada, the CAJ welcomes the opportunity to assist Humber College as it considers revising its practices.

"Student journalists are real journalists," Jolly said. "Institutions must acknowledge the vital role student journalists play on campuses across Canada in providing critical information and perspectives to their community."

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1,200 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

