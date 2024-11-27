HUAWEI XMAGE Awards 2024 Ceremony: Stories of A Heartwarming World, as Seen Through Photography

He Gang, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group, said in his speech: "I would like to extend my warm congratulations to the winners tonight and pay tribute to creators of the mobile imaging era. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to HUAWEI XMAGE users– each of you has made HUAWEI XMAGE go beyond being a tool for documenting life, evolving it into a bridge for emotional communication between people."

HUAWEI XMAGE Award 2024 Ceremony: A Tribute to the Era of Mobile Imaging

The XMAGE Awards have been held for eight consecutive years since 2017, where users from more than 170 countries and regions participate. Since its inception, the competition has accumulated almost 5 million entries. It is now one of the most influential mobile imaging events in the world. 2024's HUAWEI XMAGE Awards lasted 131 days, with users from 86 countries and regions participating and submitting more than 650,000 entries. In addition to China, the countries with the most overseas submissions are: Malaysia, Turkey, Philippines, UAE, Saudi Arabia; while the most popular smartphone models used by XMAGE Awards photographers are: HUAWEI Pura 70 Series, P60 Series, P40 Series, Mate 60 Series.

At the ceremony, 66 winning works, including 3 Grand Prize Winners, 18 Best-in-Category Winners, 38 Runner-up Winners, 3 Honourable Mentions, 2 Best of Pura Series, and 2 Best of Mate Series were announced. Through diverse perspectives and expressive techniques, these works showcased warmth, tranquillity and brightness from all over the world and conveyed the raw emotions and strength of ordinary people.

Photographer of the Year: High Praises from International Judges

Chen Yong, an engineer from China, Justin Mendoza, an account manager from the Philippines, and Kinga Choińska, an office worker from Poland, were awarded the Grand Prize and each received a $10,000 Huawei Creation Fund. These works portray captivating moments in life with unique imagination and creativity, warming people's hearts.

Judge's comment: "The girl ascending the ladder is a symbol of strength, movement, beauty, vitality, and uniqueness. She rises like a bird in flight, witnessing the sun piercing the clouds. Each of us holds the power to make the world better. Girl, this is your story." - Chen Xiaobo, 9th Vice President of China Photographers Association.

Judge's comment: "When a photograph asks questions, it's an immediate success. This photograph embodies both humour and a great sense of scale, allowing us to consider how big the bird is, and weather or not it's been caught by the fisherman's pole. Its power lies within the serendipity of the moment, a well-considered composition, and unique low perspective." - Keith Ladzinski, National Geographic Photographer and Emmy-Nominated Director.

Judge's comment: "The warm tones, matching hair accessories, and soft lighting come together nicely in this image to create a calm moment between the sisters. The cosy colour palette gives the scene a friendly and inviting feel, making it easy for viewers to sense the connection they share. It's a nice reminder of the little moments that bring us together" - James Perolls, Fashion Photographer and Director.

Over 300 wonderful works will be presented at Shenzhen Sea World Culture and Art Center. The exhibition has carefully constructed seven sections including "Moments", "Faces", "So Far So Close", "Hello Life", etc., aiming to lead the audience into explore the infinite charm of Photography. From November 27th to November 30th, this visual feast will be a precious opportunity for art lovers to appreciate the excellent works of the competition up close, where emotions and stories behind each frame will be vividly displayed for all to see in person.

Chen Xiaobo, 9th Vice President of China Photographers Association, said: "Mobile Imaging is not just about documenting daily life but should be integrated with deeper observations and more personal philosophical thoughts. Each photograph becomes a part of your own intimate dialogue with the world."

HUAWEI XMAGE: A Brand about Human Connection, A Brand that Supports the Cultivation of Mobile Photography Culture

Over the years, Huawei has continuously organized global photography tours, regularly released mobile photography trend reports, organised community-based activities, and held educational classes for photographers. The brand has always been committed to in-depth interactions with photographers, continuously promoting the cultivation of mobile photography culture, and continues to make its brand a close-knit and welcoming space for all. Through the HUAWEI XMAGE Awards' global platform, Huawei has built a space for in-depth communication among consumers, bridging the boundaries of region, culture, and language. At the same time, the platform encourages the exchange of human connections and the resonance of heartwarming emotions across the world through photography.

For the complete list of winning works, please visit the official website of the 2024 HUAWEI XMAGE Awards: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/campaign/xmage/

