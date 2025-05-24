Huawei ICT Competition 2024-2025 Global Final Concludes: AI Empowers Education Transformation and ICT Talent Development

SHENZHEN, China, May 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Closing & Awards Ceremony of the Huawei ICT Competition 2024–2025 Global Final was successfully held today in Shenzhen. In its 9th edition, the event has reached a record-breaking scale this year, attracting over 210,000 students and instructors from more than 2,000 colleges and universities in over 100 countries and regions. Following national and regional competitions, 179 teams from 48 countries and regions made it to the Global Final.

Huawei ICT Competition 2024–2025 Global Final Closing & Awards Ceremony

Through intense competition across three major tracks, Practice, Innovation, and Programming, top honors were awarded to 18 outstanding teams from 9 countries: China, Algeria, Brazil, Philippines, Morocco, Nigeria, Serbia, Tanzania, and Singapore.

The Grand Prize winners of the Innovation Competition were teams from the Bulacan State University in the Philippines, Beijing University of Technology in China, Faculty of Technical Sciences Čačak of the University of Kragujevac in Serbia, and the Faculty of Sciences and Techniques of Errachidia - Moulay Ismail University in Morocco.

In the Practice Competition – Network Track, Grand Prizes were awarded to teams from the Shenzhen Institute of Information Technology in China, Instituto Federal do Tocantins in Brazil, Federal University of Technology Minna in Nigeria, and a joint team from Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology, University of Dar es Salaam, and University of Dodoma in Tanzania.

In the Practice Competition – Cloud Track, Grand Prize winners included teams from iACADEMY in the Philippines, University of Batna 2 and the Higher National School of Computer Science Algiers in Algeria, Tianjin University of Technology and Education in China, and Singapore University of Social Sciences.

In the Practice Competition – Computing Track, the Grand Prizes went to teams from Guilin University of Electronic Technology in China, Federal University of Technology Minna in Nigeria, University of Bejaia and Higher National School of Computer Science SBA in Algeria, and Cebu Institute of Technology - University in the Philippines.

The Grand Prize in the Programming Competition was awarded to a team from Shenzhen Polytechnic University in China.

To recognize outstanding contributions beyond technical excellence, the competition also presented special honors. The Women in Tech Award was granted to four all-female teams from Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Germany, and Kenya. The Green Development Award went to a team from Ghana. The Most Valuable Instructor Award recognized 18 distinguished instructors from 10 countries – China, Algeria, Bangladesh, Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Nigeria, Hungary, and Türkiye – for their contributions to ICT education.

In his opening speech, Ritchie Peng, Director of the ICT Strategy & Business Development Dept at Huawei, mentioned, "To achieve the goal of learning through competition and inspiring innovation through competition, we have continuously evolved the design of competition topics. The Practice Competition aligns with our vision for an Intelligent World 2030 and encourages students to master cloud computing, big data, and AI to drive social progress. The Innovation Competition focuses on green development and digital inclusion, motivating participants to solve real-world challenges in sectors like agriculture, healthcare, and education through ICT."

As digital transformation is accelerating globally, the demand for skilled professionals in fields such as AI, big data, and cybersecurity continues to grow. However, the shortage of talent in these critical areas is becoming increasingly evident. To help tackle this challenge, the Huawei ICT Competition features multiple tracks — including Practice, Innovation, and Programming — alongside initiatives such as industry-academia collaboration and tailored curriculum development. These efforts aim to equip students with in-demand skills and foster the next-generation tech talent who will stand out in an increasingly intelligent and digital world.

During this year's competition, Huawei also hosted the AI Accelerating Education Transformation Summit, where experts explored the pivotal role of AI in smart education. In addition, Huawei officially announced the AI Capability of the Huawei ICT Academy Intelligent Platform, making it easier and more efficient for educators and students to use. This marks another step forward in advancing educational digitalization.

