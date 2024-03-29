HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited is renamed RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. and announces fund name changes and capping of certain funds and series Français

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Mar 29, 2024, 09:05 ET

TORONTO, March 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Effective today, upon the completion of the acquisition of HSBC Bank Canada ("HSBC Canada") by Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), HSBC Global Asset Management (Canada) Limited, HSBC Canada's asset management division, became a wholly-owned subsidiary of RBC and is renamed RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. ("RBC Indigo"). In addition, effective today, all HSBC Mutual Funds and HSBC Pooled Funds managed by RBC Indigo will be referred to as RBC Indigo Mutual Funds and RBC Indigo Pooled Funds (collectively, the "RBC Indigo Funds" or the "Funds") and renamed. These name changes are set out below. In addition, changes to certain other RBC Indigo Funds are explained below.

RBC Indigo Strategic Funds (formerly known as HSBC Wealth Compass Funds) closed to new investors
Effective April 1, 2024, RBC Indigo Strategic Funds will be closed to new investors. Existing investors will continue to be able to add to their existing holdings.

Premium Series and Premium T Series of RBC Indigo Mutual Funds (formerly known as HSBC Mutual Funds) closed to new investors
Effective July 31, 2024, Premium Series and Premium T Series units of RBC Indigo Funds will be closed to new investors. Existing investors will continue to be able to add to their existing holdings. Furthermore, the Automatic Switch Program, pursuant to which Investor Series and Investor T Series units may be automatically reclassified to Premium Series and Premium T Series of the same Fund, respectively, depending on the market value of an investor's units on the last business day of every month, will discontinue effective August 1, 2024.

Fund name changes
Effective March 29, 2024, the Funds are renamed as follows:

Current Name

New Name

HSBC Mutual Funds

RBC Indigo Mutual Funds

HSBC Canadian Money Market Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Fund

HSBC U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Money Market Fund

HSBC Mortgage Fund

RBC Indigo Mortgage Fund

HSBC Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Short/Mid Bond Fund

HSBC Canadian Bond Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Fund

HSBC Global Corporate Bond Fund

RBC Indigo Global Corporate Bond Fund

HSBC Emerging Markets Debt Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Fund

HSBC Monthly Income Fund

RBC Indigo Monthly Income Fund

HSBC U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Dollar Monthly Income Fund

HSBC Canadian Balanced Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Balanced Fund

HSBC Dividend Fund

RBC Indigo Dividend Fund

HSBC Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Equity Fund

HSBC Small Cap Growth Fund

RBC Indigo Small Cap Growth Fund

HSBC Global Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Global Equity Fund

HSBC Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund

RBC Indigo Global Equity Volatility Focused Fund

HSBC U.S. Equity Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Fund

HSBC European Fund

RBC Indigo European Fund

HSBC AsiaPacific Fund

RBC Indigo AsiaPacific Fund

HSBC Chinese Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Chinese Equity Fund

HSBC Indian Equity Fund

RBC Indigo Indian Equity Fund

HSBC Emerging Markets Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund

HSBC Emerging Markets Fund II

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Fund II

HSBC U.S. Equity Index Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Index Fund

HSBC International Equity Index Fund

RBC Indigo International Equity Index Fund

HSBC Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Equity Index Fund

HSBC World Selection® Diversified Funds

RBC Indigo Diversified Funds

HSBC World Selection Diversified Conservative Fund

RBC Indigo Diversified Conservative Fund

HSBC World Selection Diversified Moderate Conservative Fund

RBC Indigo Diversified Moderate Conservative Fund

HSBC World Selection Diversified Balanced Fund

RBC Indigo Diversified Balanced Fund

HSBC World Selection Diversified Growth Fund

RBC Indigo Diversified Growth Fund

HSBC World Selection Diversified Aggressive Growth Fund

RBC Indigo Diversified Aggressive Growth Fund

HSBC Wealth CompassTM Funds

RBC Indigo Strategic Funds

HSBC Wealth Compass Conservative Fund

RBC Indigo Strategic Conservative Fund

HSBC Wealth Compass Moderate Conservative Fund

RBC Indigo Strategic Moderate Conservative Fund

HSBC Wealth Compass Balanced Fund

RBC Indigo Strategic Balanced Fund

HSBC Wealth Compass Growth Fund

RBC Indigo Strategic Growth Fund

HSBC Wealth Compass Aggressive Growth Fund

RBC Indigo Strategic Aggressive Growth Fund

HSBC Pooled Funds

RBC Indigo Pooled Funds

HSBC Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Money Market Pooled Fund

HSBC Mortgage Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Mortgage Pooled Fund

HSBC Canadian Bond Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Bond Pooled Fund

HSBC Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Global High Yield Bond Pooled Fund

HSBC Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Global Inflation Linked Bond Pooled Fund

HSBC Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Debt Pooled Fund

HSBC Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Dividend Pooled Fund

HSBC Canadian Equity Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Equity Pooled Fund

HSBC Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Canadian Small Cap Equity Pooled Fund

HSBC U.S. Equity Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo U.S. Equity Pooled Fund

HSBC International Equity Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo International Equity Pooled Fund

HSBC Emerging Markets Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Emerging Markets Pooled Fund

HSBC Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund

RBC Indigo Global Real Estate Equity Pooled Fund

Additional information regarding these changes and certain related changes affecting RBC Indigo will be set out in an Amended and Restated Simplified Prospectus of the RBC Indigo Funds dated March 31, 2024, amending and restating the Simplified Prospectus dated June 27, 2023, as well as updated Fund Facts for the Funds dated March 31, 2024, which will be available at rbcindigo.com or at sedarplus.ca.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Indigo Funds are offered by RBC Indigo and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada. RBC Indigo is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and a wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 94,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the United States and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay, Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management and RBC Indigo Asset Management Inc. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $575 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

The trade mark(s) ®World Selection, HSBC Wealth Compass™ and all similar trademarks and derivations thereof are used temporarily under licence by HSBC Overseas Holdings (UK) Limited to Royal Bank of Canada and related group entities.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397

Organization Profile

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Related Organization(s)

RBC