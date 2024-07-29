HR Research & Advisory Firm McLean & Company Named Excellence Awardee in 2024 Canadian HR Awards "Best Service Provider" Category

Citing an all-time high volume and caliber of nominations for 2024, the Canadian HR Awards has recognized McLean & Company for the firm's excellence in providing exceptional services and experiences to its member organizations.

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - McLean & Company, the trusted partner of HR and leadership professionals around the world, has been recognized as an Excellence Awardee in the Best Service Provider category by the Canadian HR Awards (CHRA). The annual awards, celebrating 11 years of partnership with HRD Canada and Canadian HR Reporter, had a record number of strong contenders for the 2024 award season.

According to the CHRA, "the Excellence Awardee designation highlights the finalists in each award category who have demonstrated outstanding performance and significant contributions to their field. While not yet the formal winners, these awardees have achieved a high level of distinction and are recognized for their excellence and impact. Being named an Excellence Awardee is a prestigious honour that underscores the nominee's dedication, innovation, and leadership in their profession."

"As part of our commitment to empower HR leaders to shape workplaces where everyone thrives, we continuously seek out ways to be the best possible partner to our members around the world," says Jennifer Rozon, president at McLean & Company. "A big component of that is providing both research-backed and data-driven services alongside the world-class experience our members deserve. It is an honour to be recognized for our efforts as an Excellence Awardee in the Best Service Provider category in this year's extremely competitive Canadian HR Awards, and we are proud to be listed alongside other premier Canadian HR institutions."

The HR division of Info-Tech Research Group, McLean & Company, provides its member organizations with extraordinary value through a combination of comprehensive resources and collaborative services. From HR diagnostics, facilitated training programs, and workshops to evidence-based blueprints, guides, reports, and thought leadership resources, the global HR firm helps to propel its members' objectives forward.

The firm also offers select resources on key HR industry topics to the public and non-members, including recent research on AI, HR strategy, DEI, and professional development. To attend upcoming free webinars on a variety of topics or explore the publicly available archive of recorded sessions, please visit McLean & Company's webinars page.

To access the full list of Excellence Awardees for the 2024 Canadian HR Awards, please visit the official CHRA website.

McLean Signature 2024 Conference

To register for Signature, the premier industry conference for future-focused HR leaders hosted by McLean & Company from October 27 to 29 at the Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, please visit the official Signature event page.

About McLean & Company

McLean & Company pairs evidence-based research and immediately applicable tools with deep HR expertise to position organizations to meet today's needs and prepare for the future. The global HR research and advisory firm's member organizations enjoy comprehensive resources, full-service diagnostics, workshops, action plans, and advisory services for all levels of HR professionals, from executive leadership to HR leaders to HR team members, that help shape workplaces where everyone thrives.

McLean & Company is a division of Info-Tech Research Group.

