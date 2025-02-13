HR Plays Key Role in Maximizing Social Media Benefits for Organizations: Guide From HR Advisory Firm McLean & Company

In a newly updated resource, global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company explains the importance of making better use of technology, including social media, to deliver on organizational goals and priorities. HR's expertise is the key to unlocking social media's potential to engage the workforce and attract external audiences. The firm's updated HR Guide to Social Media highlights that HR, as a strategic partner, must develop a flexible and adaptable plan that incorporates both internal and external perspectives to maximize social media's value to the organization.

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - As the social media landscape rapidly evolves, organizations must keep up or risk falling behind. According to the newly updated HR Guide to Social Media from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company, it is essential for HR to have the right knowledge in order to maximize social media as a beneficial tool. Though social media presents exceptional opportunities to help HR deliver on expected goals and priorities, many HR organizations are not yet maximizing its full potential. According to supporting research from the firm, only 65% of organizations are making better use of technology, including social media, to evolve HR practices. The firm's refreshed guide has been designed to support HR organizations looking to maximize social media as a tool to enhance employer branding and talent acquisition efforts, reinforce organizational culture, and improve communication and collaboration.

HR plays a critical role in leveraging social media to attract top talent, engage employees, and strengthen organizational culture. A data-driven approach that incorporates both internal and external perspectives empowers HR to maximize the full benefits of social media. Explore key insights in the HR Guide to Social Media from global HR research and advisory firm McLean & Company. (CNW Group/McLean & Company)

"With new platforms, features, and user behaviors constantly emerging, social media shapes how people find and do their work," says Elysca Fernandes, director, HR Research & Advisory Services at McLean & Company. "However, the sheer volume of content and multitude of social media applications can make it overwhelming to figure out HR's role in the social media landscape. HR's challenge is to cut through the noise by identifying opportunities to use social media that align with organizational priorities."

McLean & Company's guide highlights that strengthening HR's branding and marketing skills boosts talent attraction and organizational culture, complementing social media's value to the organization. The firm explains that internal benefits include a reinforced organizational culture, improved communication, and enabling collaboration, while external benefits involve enhanced talent acquisition, promotion of the employer brand, and an amplified employee value proposition (EVP).

To help HR leaders unlock the full potential of social media in an ever-changing landscape and enjoy the benefits of maximizing its use, McLean & Company has divided the HR Guide to Social Media into three sections:

Attract external audiences. Section one provides an overview of how to use social media within HR to enhance the employer brand, promote the EVP, and attract the right candidates to the organization. Engage internal audiences. The second section describes how to use social media internally to reinforce the desired culture, cultivate a collaborative work environment, market HR's value, and boost communication. Develop a social media plan for HR. Section three outlines best practices, considerations, and recommendations for developing a data-driven social media plan for HR that aligns with the broader organizational strategy.

In the refreshed guide, McLean & Company advises HR leaders that in the fast-paced world of social media, what worked one day may not work the next day. With new social media platforms regularly emerging and existing platforms constantly changing, HR must continuously evaluate and optimize its efforts. Being adaptable and vigilant to changing trends is crucial to staying ahead of the game and enjoying long-term success.

