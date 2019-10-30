How Sun Life is transforming digital healthcare one click at a time

Lumino Health surpasses 10 million provider ratings

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, Lumino Health is celebrating one year of helping Canadians find their healthcare match online. To date, Sun Life Clients have submitted over 10 million ratings for the healthcare providers on LuminoHealth.ca – Canada's premier digital network of health resources.

"Lumino Health makes it possible to deliver on Sun Life's Purpose of helping our Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives," said Chris Denys, Senior Vice-President, Possibilities, Sun Life. "Sun Life processes millions of claims every year from healthcare providers across Canada which means we're able to hear from real people based on their own experience or that of their family members."

As part of Sun Life's focus on Sustainability, the company is committed to providing all Canadians with the tools and education needed to live healthier lives. Through investments in community health, thought leadership, and access to health and disability insurance, Sun Life is focused on improving health and wellness in society.

"Lumino Health gives Canadians instant access to information about healthcare products and providers," said Denys. "With just one easy click, Canadians can search for healthcare resources and providers ranked by priority criteria such as cost, convenience, quality ratings, location, languages spoken or speciality. It also gives Canadians the ability to connect to these providers instantly – to consult, book an appointment, or arrange a delivery."

Visit LuminoHealth.ca to access:

Ratings on more than 150,000 health providers including dentists, massage therapists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, psychologists, vision care providers, naturopaths, acupuncturists and more from coast to coast;

Helpful information on providers such as hours of operation, cost comparisons, languages spoken and the ability to request an appointment online;

The latest apps, products and solutions from health innovators supported by reviews from a community of users; and

Insights from health industry experts on how to live a healthier life.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2019, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1,025 billion. For more information please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

