Just in time for Spring, Canadians can now get their hands on a new thirst-quenching beverage available in three delicious flavours

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - McDonald's Canada will be making a splash on April 4th with the introduction of the all-new Fruit Splash™ beverages at participating restaurants across Canada. Available all day, the Fruit Splash beverages come in three flavours: Lemon, Strawberry Passionfruit and Peach Mango.

McDonald’s Canada is introducing Fruit Splash™ beverages starting April 4, in three flavours: Lemon, Strawberry Passionfruit and Peach Mango. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

"McDonald's Canada is always looking for new ways to drive menu and flavour innovation," said Nicola Pitman, Director of Menu Management. "The new Fruit Splash beverages are just one example of how we're continuing to bring more variety to our menu, with offerings we know Canadians are going to love. Served over ice, all three of flavours are fun and fruity, making them a delicious go-to option to enjoy, especially as the weather warms up."

Lemon Fruit Splash: A refreshing lemonade beverage made with real lemon juice concentrate and real lemon pulp. Served over ice .

In addition to the new Fruit Splash beverages, the cold beverages line-up is also getting a new McCafé® Real Fruit Smoothie flavour: Kiwi Pineapple Banana, available at participating McDonald's restaurants in Canada for a limited time, starting April 11th.

Canadians can enjoy the new cold beverages in-restaurant, at the Drive-Thru, through mobile ordering on the McDonald's app and with McDelivery®.

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

