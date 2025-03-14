How GAIMIN Cloud is Simplifying Decentralized File Distribution

Read to find out how GAIMIN is saving their organization thousands of dollars in file distribution costs, using their solution!

TORONTO, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - With the rise of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), decentralized file sharing has always seemed like a complicated concept. GAIMIN is simplifying this concept and making decentralized file sharing available for any individual or business.

By leveraging its own distributed computing infrastructure, GAIMIN cut its file distribution costs by over 70%; saving the organization thousands of dollars every month in file distribution costs! This wasn't just an optimization—it was a complete rethink of how decentralized file sharing should work.

Decentralized File-Sharing: Simple, Secure, with Over 70% Cost Savings. (CNW Group/Gaimin)

Now, GAIMIN is making this powerful, cost-effective solution available to Web2 businesses and Web3 projects looking to optimize their cost on file distribution.

The common problems with Decentralized File Sharing

While decentralized file storage solutions promise redundancy, security, and censorship resistance, our industry is a new one and there are still areas that need to improve.

Complex Setup: Pinning content on IPFS and syncing storage nodes scattered around the globe while navigating blockchain-based incentive structures can be overwhelming.

Slow Retrieval Times: Since most decentralized storage networks prioritize redundancy, it can be challenging also to ensure its speed for real-time applications.

Lack of Plug-and-Play Usability: Most decentralized platforms cater to developers, not mainstream users who need seamless integration.

GAIMIN encountered these exact issues while scaling its operations. To overcome these challenges, it developed GAIMIN Cloud—a decentralized file-sharing service designed for real-world efficiency.

GAIMIN Cloud's Solution: Simple and Cost-Effective Approach

GAIMIN Cloud is built for ease of use and affordability with:

Automatic File Distribution: No manual pinning or storage node management—GAIMIN Cloud automates file replication and retrieval.

Optimized Speed & Redundancy: GAIMIN's network uses an automatic load balancer and retriever to promptly distribute and recover files within its network of high-performance gaming PCs, to ensure fast delivery and access of stored data across the network.

Radical Cost Savings: With its competitive pricing, GAIMIN Cloud reduces distribution costs significantly by harnessing its idle computing resources.

Seamless Integration: Whether for hosting files, game assets, AI model datasets, or blockchain-based content, GAIMIN Cloud provides scalable, developer-friendly APIs to suit businesses' needs.

This isn't just a theoretical improvement—it's a battle-tested solution, with GAIMIN itself as the first success story.

Case Study: GAIMIN's Own File Distribution Overhaul

Before launching GAIMIN Cloud, the company relied on a mix of traditional cloud storage solutions like AWS for their daily data storage and transmission. The costs quickly became increasingly high each month.

After launching their file-sharing service in early 2025, the organization became their first client and by migrating to GAIMIN Cloud, those costs were slashed by over 70%! More importantly, GAIMIN achieved this without sacrificing speed or reliability—in fact, file access speeds improved due to the optimized distribution network leveraging gaming hardware.

This internal success validated the GAIMIN Cloud model, proving its effectiveness not just in theory but also in the organization's confidence to use its solutions.

How GAIMIN Cloud Stacks Up Against the Competition

Feature GAIMIN Cloud IPFS Centralized

Options Cost Very low Moderate to high High Setup

Complexity Plug-and-play Requires pinning/nodes Simple, but

expensive Speed High Moderate High Decentralization Fully decentralized Decentralized, but costlier Centralized Popular Use

Cases Web2, Web3, AI, gaming,

general file storage Mostly Web3 & blockchain

projects General file

storage

This comparison highlights GAIMIN Cloud's unique value: the best of both worlds.

Other Real-World Use Cases for GAIMIN Cloud

Gaming & Esports – Distribute game files and assets efficiently without relying on expensive cloud providers. AI and Machine Learning – Integrate and train the most sophisticated AI models for your project, at a fraction of the cost of AWS or Google Cloud. Content Distribution Networks (CDNs) – Enable fast, low-cost file access without paying high premium cloud fees.

The Future of Decentralized File Distribution

GAIMIN Cloud represents a shift toward practical, user-friendly decentralized storage. By eliminating complexity and reducing costs, it makes decentralized file sharing accessible to businesses, developers, and gamers alike.

For companies struggling with scaling storage costs, slow file access, or Web3 integration hurdles, GAIMIN Cloud offers a proven, battle-tested solution to your business problems.

To learn more about GAIMIN Cloud's file-sharing service today and see how much you can save, visit Gaimin.cloud/file-sharing or contact the organization below.

