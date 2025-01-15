GAIMIN Achieves ISO Certification, Setting a New Benchmark in the DePIN Industry

ZUG, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - GAIMIN, a global leader in decentralized computing and blockchain technology, proudly announces its ISO certification achievement. This milestone establishes GAIMIN publicly as one of the very few—if not the first—Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) companies to receive such a globally recognized standard, underscoring its commitment to security, quality, and operational excellence.

Pioneering Standards in Decentralized Computing

Gaimin Successfully Achieves Prestigious ISO Certification (CNW Group/Gaimin)

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification is a hallmark of excellence, demonstrating compliance with stringent global standards. For GAIMIN, this certification validates its efforts to build a secure, scalable, and reliable decentralized infrastructure that transforms the gaming and blockchain industries.

"This ISO certification underscores our position as a trailblazer in the DePIN sector. It reflects our unyielding commitment to building secure, reliable, and innovative solutions that redefine decentralized infrastructure and inspire confidence among our partners and users," said Martin Speight, CEO of GAIMIN. "This accomplishment sets a new standard for decentralized networks and positions us as a trusted organization for enterprises, developers, and gamers worldwide."

What the Certification Means for GAIMIN and the Industry

GAIMIN's ISO certification reflects the rigorous adherence to the international standards of ISO 27001 (Information Security Management Systems). This certification reinforces:

Ensuring robust protection of user data and operations. Operational Excellence: Delivering reliable and high-performing services across GAIMIN's platforms.

Delivering reliable and high-performing services across GAIMIN's platforms. Global Trust: Assuring partners, users, and stakeholders that GAIMIN operates with the highest professionalism and care.

In an industry often associated with unregulated ecosystems, GAIMIN's certification sets a precedent, highlighting the importance of compliance and accountability in decentralized infrastructures.

A Milestone for the DePIN Ecosystem

As a pioneer in the DePIN space, GAIMIN's achievement marks a significant advancement for the industry and sets a standard for other players. Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks are at the forefront of technological innovation, leveraging distributed computing resources to power applications across gaming, AI, and blockchain. By obtaining ISO certification, GAIMIN elevates the credibility and viability of DePINs, paving the way for wider adoption and integration.

This accomplishment also positions GAIMIN as a benchmark for emerging companies in the DePIN space, urging the industry to prioritize security, efficiency, and quality.

What's Next for GAIMIN?

The ISO certification is only the beginning of GAIMIN's ambitious roadmap. Building on this foundation, the company plans to:

Leverage its certification to collaborate with global leaders in the gaming, blockchain, and cloud technology sectors. Enhance User Experience: Roll out new features and improvements across its platforms to ensure seamless and secure user interactions.

Roll out new features and improvements across its platforms to ensure seamless and secure user interactions. Drive Innovation: Invest in cutting-edge research to advance decentralized computing, AI tools, and blockchain gaming ecosystems.

Invest in cutting-edge research to advance computing, AI tools, and blockchain gaming ecosystems. Scale Globally: Strengthen its presence in international markets, attracting more users and developers to its secure, ISO-certified infrastructure.

"This milestone signifies not only GAIMIN's dedication to excellence but also its role as a trailblazer in shaping the future of decentralized technology," Speight added. "We're committed to setting the highest standards for ourselves and inspiring the industry to follow suit."

About GAIMIN

GAIMIN is a tech ecosystem revolutionizing decentralized computing by enabling gamers to monetize their idle computing power, providing a vast resource base to supply the global demand for cloud computing. Its platform supports a robust ecosystem that includes blockchain-powered applications, AI-powered tools, and tokenized rewards, all underpinned by a secure and scalable infrastructure. With its ISO certification, GAIMIN reinforces its mission to deliver innovative and reliable solutions to its global community.

Media Contact

Andrew Faridani

Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

[email protected]

GAIMIN

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +41 41 711 9325

Website: https://www.gaimin.io/

For editors: GAIMIN's achievement is a landmark event for the DePIN sector. For interviews, images, or further information, please contact the media team directly: [email protected]

SOURCE Gaimin