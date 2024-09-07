GAIMIN GLADIATORS ANNOUNCE NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH STEELSERIES

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Gaimin Gladiators, a leading esports organization renowned for its dominance across multiple gaming titles, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with SteelSeries, the worldwide leader in premium gaming and esports peripherals. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the Gaimin Gladiators, bringing together two powerhouses committed to delivering top-tier gaming experiences to competitors and fans alike.

SteelSeries, known for its innovative and high-performance gaming gear, has long been a cornerstone of the gaming community, setting industry standards with its award-winning products and celebrating its 20th anniversary as the world's original esports brand in 2021. Additionally, Pros have won more prize money with SteelSeries than with any other brand and the company continues to invest deeper in the esports and gaming ecosystems it helped to create.

"You've got to feel confident while playing and to win championships," said Melchior "Seleri" Hillenkamp, Professional Dota 2 Player and Team Captain for Gaimin Gladiators. "I am really comfortable and confident with my SteelSeries Aerox 3 Mouse, and it has helped me in all our major victories, at Esports World Cup and leading up to The International."

The partnership will see Gaimin Gladiators' players equipped with the latest in SteelSeries technology, enhancing their performance in competitive arenas across the globe. Moreover, this collaboration extends beyond just hardware, as both organizations are aligned in their mission to elevate the overall gaming experience for fans, making it more immersive, enjoyable, and accessible.

"We are incredibly excited to start working with SteelSeries," said Joseph Turner, Co-Founder of Gaimin Gladiators. "Knowing that they are industry leaders in creating not just equipment, but premier experiences for their fans, this partnership wholly matches the ethos of Gaimin Gladiators, and the wider Gaimin Group, bringing premium competitive gaming to the masses."

Through this partnership, Gaimin Gladiators and SteelSeries aim to push the boundaries of what is possible in esports, creating unparalleled opportunities for gamers and fostering a community that thrives on excellence. Fans can look forward to exclusive content, co-branded events, and merchandise that encapsulates the spirit of this dynamic collaboration.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Gaimin Gladiators, a team that embodies the spirit of competitive excellence," said Tony Trubridge, Global Esports Director at SteelSeries. "By equipping the Gladiators with our industry-leading, esports gaming gear, we're both supporting their journey to victory and also continuing to support and grow the esports industry."

Gaimin Gladiators and SteelSeries are both dedicated to empowering gamers at all levels, and this partnership will serve as a catalyst for new and exciting developments in the esports world. Together, they are set to redefine the future of competitive gaming.

About Gaimin Gladiators: Gaimin Gladiators is a premier esports organization with a global presence, fielding teams in some of the most competitive titles in the industry. Known for their strategic gameplay, exceptional talent, and a commitment to fostering the esports community, Gaimin Gladiators continue to be at the forefront of the gaming world.

About SteelSeries: SteelSeries is the original esports brand that fuses gaming & culture, leading the way in defining a "gaming lifestyle." The worldwide brand creates industry-defining esports and gaming peripherals with a focus on premium quality, innovation, and functionality. Founded in 2001, SteelSeries improves performance through first-to-market innovations and technologies that enable gamers to play harder, train longer, and rise to the challenge. SteelSeries is the pioneering supporter of esports and competitive gaming tournaments, connecting gamers and fostering a sense of community and purpose. SteelSeries' family of professional and gaming enthusiasts are the driving force behind the company and help influence, design, and craft every single accessory and the brand's software ecosystem (SteelSeries GG, Moments video clip service, and the Sonar Audio Software Suite). The SteelSeries family of brands includes KontrolFreek, the industry leader in high-performance controller accessories, and Nahimic, the leader in 3D sound solutions for gaming. In 2022 SteelSeries joined the GN family, a global leader in innovative and intelligent audio and video communications solutions sold in approximately 100 countries around the world.

