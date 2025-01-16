News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Jan 16, 2025, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Nationally, actual 2024 housing starts were up 2% in centres of 10,000 population and over, with 227,697 units recorded, compared to 223,513 in 2023, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Combined with an estimated 17,423 actual rural housing starts, the total for all areas in Canada in 2024 was 245,120, also up 2% compared to 2023. This increase is primarily explained by historically high rental construction levels and overall increased starts in Alberta, Québec, and the Atlantic provinces.
Canada's six largest Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) saw a combined 3% year-over-year decrease from 2023 (Table 1), driven by lower starts levels in Vancouver, Toronto, and Ottawa where multi-unit starts fell due to weak pre-construction condominium sales. Calgary, Edmonton, and Montréal saw higher starts activity in 2024, particularly in the multi-unit segment, driven by high rental starts.
Monthly housing starts:
The six-month trend in housing starts was flat (-0.7%) in December at 242,637 units. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 13% in December (231,468 units) compared to November (267,140 units).
Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater saw 16,531 actual starts in December, pushing the 2024 total up to 227,697. This compares to 223,513 for the same period in 2023, a 2% increase.
Quote:
"Canada's urban centres saw an uptick in housing starts in 2024 compared to last year, marking the third-highest year on record." said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, Market Insights. "While this annual increase shows some signs of progress, Canada still needs significantly higher supply growth to restore affordability in urban centres. Last Spring, we estimated Canada could build up to 400,000 new housing units annually, based on current resources devoted to residential construction."
Key Facts:
- The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 14% lower (214,000 units). Multi-unit urban starts decreased 15% (168,515 units), while single-detached urban starts decreased 10% (45,485 units).
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,468 units.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the January housing starts data on February 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
January - December 2023 - 2024
|
Area
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
Province
|
2023
|
2024
|
%
|
2023
|
2024
|
%
|
2023
|
2024
|
%
|
N.L.
|
455
|
644
|
42
|
161
|
370
|
130
|
616
|
1,014
|
65
|
P.E.I.
|
199
|
267
|
34
|
598
|
1,067
|
78
|
797
|
1,334
|
67
|
N.S.
|
1,521
|
1,609
|
6
|
4,785
|
5,054
|
6
|
6,306
|
6,663
|
6
|
N.B.
|
909
|
974
|
7
|
3,065
|
4,013
|
31
|
3,974
|
4,987
|
25
|
Atlantic
|
3,084
|
3,494
|
13
|
8,609
|
10,504
|
22
|
11,693
|
13,998
|
20
|
Que.
|
4,162
|
4,537
|
9
|
28,428
|
36,684
|
29
|
32,590
|
41,221
|
26
|
Ont.
|
15,089
|
13,161
|
-13
|
70,681
|
58,957
|
-17
|
85,770
|
72,118
|
-16
|
Man.
|
1,685
|
1,714
|
2
|
4,450
|
4,450
|
-
|
6,135
|
6,164
|
0
|
Sask.
|
1,052
|
1,337
|
27
|
3,156
|
2,654
|
-16
|
4,208
|
3,991
|
-5
|
Alta.
|
12,339
|
15,696
|
27
|
22,884
|
30,936
|
35
|
35,223
|
46,632
|
32
|
Prairies
|
15,076
|
18,747
|
24
|
30,490
|
38,040
|
25
|
45,566
|
56,787
|
25
|
B.C.
|
5,540
|
4,444
|
-20
|
42,354
|
39,129
|
-8
|
47,894
|
43,573
|
-9
|
Canada
|
42,951
|
44,383
|
3
|
180,562
|
183,314
|
2
|
223,513
|
227,697
|
2
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
232
|
182
|
-22
|
928
|
1,001
|
8
|
1,160
|
1,183
|
2
|
Barrie
|
763
|
453
|
-41
|
1,545
|
1,052
|
-32
|
2,308
|
1,505
|
-35
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
221
|
229
|
4
|
259
|
158
|
-39
|
480
|
387
|
-19
|
Brantford
|
409
|
207
|
-49
|
456
|
152
|
-67
|
865
|
359
|
-58
|
Calgary
|
5,875
|
7,100
|
21
|
13,704
|
17,269
|
26
|
19,579
|
24,369
|
24
|
Chilliwack
|
186
|
149
|
-20
|
430
|
501
|
17
|
616
|
650
|
6
|
Drummondville
|
164
|
171
|
4
|
481
|
889
|
85
|
645
|
1,060
|
64
|
Edmonton
|
5,032
|
6,976
|
39
|
8,152
|
11,408
|
40
|
13,184
|
18,384
|
39
|
Fredericton
|
289
|
317
|
10
|
713
|
432
|
-39
|
1,002
|
749
|
-25
|
Greater Sudbury
|
80
|
131
|
64
|
188
|
523
|
178
|
268
|
654
|
144
|
Guelph
|
84
|
63
|
-25
|
1,196
|
389
|
-67
|
1,280
|
452
|
-65
|
Halifax
|
619
|
816
|
32
|
4,186
|
4,265
|
2
|
4,805
|
5,081
|
6
|
Hamilton
|
303
|
416
|
37
|
3,398
|
2,211
|
-35
|
3,701
|
2,627
|
-29
|
Kamloops
|
96
|
88
|
-8
|
426
|
542
|
27
|
522
|
630
|
21
|
Kelowna
|
453
|
361
|
-20
|
2,517
|
3,429
|
36
|
2,970
|
3,790
|
28
|
Kingston
|
293
|
239
|
-18
|
1,121
|
776
|
-31
|
1,414
|
1,015
|
-28
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
850
|
376
|
-56
|
3,862
|
3,035
|
-21
|
4,712
|
3,411
|
-28
|
Lethbridge
|
179
|
272
|
52
|
64
|
443
|
##
|
243
|
715
|
194
|
London
|
514
|
564
|
10
|
1,674
|
3,607
|
115
|
2,188
|
4,171
|
91
|
Moncton
|
251
|
279
|
11
|
1,867
|
2,718
|
46
|
2,118
|
2,997
|
42
|
Montréal
|
1,021
|
1,107
|
8
|
14,214
|
16,463
|
16
|
15,235
|
17,570
|
15
|
Nanaimo
|
194
|
169
|
-13
|
352
|
860
|
144
|
546
|
1,029
|
88
|
Oshawa
|
614
|
425
|
-31
|
1,239
|
1,166
|
-6
|
1,853
|
1,591
|
-14
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,858
|
1,916
|
3
|
10,135
|
9,633
|
-5
|
11,993
|
11,549
|
-4
|
Gatineau
|
323
|
401
|
24
|
2,425
|
3,254
|
34
|
2,748
|
3,655
|
33
|
Ottawa
|
1,535
|
1,515
|
-1
|
7,710
|
6,379
|
-17
|
9,245
|
7,894
|
-15
|
Peterborough
|
188
|
134
|
-29
|
75
|
179
|
139
|
263
|
313
|
19
|
Québec
|
542
|
589
|
9
|
4,467
|
6,316
|
41
|
5,009
|
6,905
|
38
|
Red Deer
|
79
|
96
|
22
|
110
|
258
|
135
|
189
|
354
|
87
|
Regina
|
214
|
288
|
35
|
963
|
935
|
-3
|
1,177
|
1,223
|
4
|
Saguenay
|
190
|
226
|
19
|
667
|
682
|
2
|
857
|
908
|
6
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
912
|
648
|
-29
|
1,835
|
1,095
|
-40
|
2,747
|
1,743
|
-37
|
Saint John
|
229
|
230
|
0
|
313
|
537
|
72
|
542
|
767
|
42
|
St. John's
|
347
|
548
|
58
|
141
|
323
|
129
|
488
|
871
|
78
|
Saskatoon
|
786
|
977
|
24
|
1,862
|
1,679
|
-10
|
2,648
|
2,656
|
0
|
Sherbrooke
|
226
|
315
|
39
|
1,165
|
1,617
|
39
|
1,391
|
1,932
|
39
|
Thunder Bay
|
95
|
92
|
-3
|
158
|
208
|
32
|
253
|
300
|
19
|
Toronto
|
4,721
|
4,723
|
0
|
42,707
|
32,995
|
-23
|
47,428
|
37,718
|
-20
|
Trois-Rivières
|
174
|
196
|
13
|
1,146
|
1,488
|
30
|
1,320
|
1,684
|
28
|
Vancouver
|
2,832
|
2,176
|
-23
|
30,412
|
25,936
|
-15
|
33,244
|
28,112
|
-15
|
Victoria
|
385
|
298
|
-23
|
4,607
|
3,887
|
-16
|
4,992
|
4,185
|
-16
|
Windsor
|
302
|
486
|
61
|
906
|
1,671
|
84
|
1,208
|
2,157
|
79
|
Winnipeg
|
1,425
|
1,434
|
1
|
4,029
|
3,717
|
-8
|
5,454
|
5,151
|
-6
|
Total
|
34,227
|
36,462
|
7
|
168,670
|
166,445
|
-1
|
202,897
|
202,907
|
0
|
1Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
December
|
December
|
%
|
December
|
December
|
%
|
December
|
December
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
48
|
54
|
13
|
22
|
40
|
82
|
70
|
94
|
34
|
P.E.I.
|
13
|
26
|
100
|
24
|
82
|
242
|
37
|
108
|
192
|
N.S.
|
148
|
144
|
-3
|
468
|
315
|
-33
|
616
|
459
|
-25
|
N.B.
|
86
|
63
|
-27
|
281
|
336
|
20
|
367
|
399
|
9
|
Atlantic
|
295
|
287
|
-3
|
795
|
773
|
-3
|
1,090
|
1,060
|
-3
|
Qc
|
223
|
309
|
39
|
2,503
|
2,332
|
-7
|
2,726
|
2,641
|
-3
|
Ont.
|
1,053
|
942
|
-11
|
4,328
|
4,003
|
-8
|
5,381
|
4,945
|
-8
|
Man.
|
130
|
123
|
-5
|
370
|
269
|
-27
|
500
|
392
|
-22
|
Sask.
|
84
|
111
|
32
|
367
|
154
|
-58
|
451
|
265
|
-41
|
Alta.
|
1,189
|
1,251
|
5
|
2,302
|
2,234
|
-3
|
3,491
|
3,485
|
0
|
Prairies
|
1,403
|
1,485
|
6
|
3,039
|
2,657
|
-13
|
4,442
|
4,142
|
-7
|
B.C.
|
350
|
325
|
-7
|
4,604
|
3,418
|
-26
|
4,954
|
3,743
|
-24
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
3,324
|
3,348
|
1
|
15,269
|
13,183
|
-14
|
18,593
|
16,531
|
-11
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
5
|
13
|
160
|
11
|
117
|
##
|
16
|
130
|
##
|
Barrie
|
84
|
31
|
-63
|
17
|
548
|
##
|
101
|
579
|
473
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
18
|
23
|
28
|
4
|
5
|
25
|
22
|
28
|
27
|
Brantford
|
42
|
11
|
-74
|
54
|
2
|
-96
|
96
|
13
|
-86
|
Calgary
|
538
|
514
|
-4
|
955
|
1,203
|
26
|
1,493
|
1,717
|
15
|
Chilliwack
|
10
|
11
|
10
|
70
|
86
|
23
|
80
|
97
|
21
|
Drummondville
|
20
|
16
|
-20
|
60
|
52
|
-13
|
80
|
68
|
-15
|
Edmonton
|
513
|
568
|
11
|
1,244
|
877
|
-30
|
1,757
|
1,445
|
-18
|
Fredericton
|
29
|
23
|
-21
|
2
|
4
|
100
|
31
|
27
|
-13
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
1
|
9
|
##
|
2
|
35
|
##
|
3
|
44
|
##
|
Guelph
|
6
|
6
|
-
|
136
|
11
|
-92
|
142
|
17
|
-88
|
Halifax
|
94
|
78
|
-17
|
385
|
250
|
-35
|
479
|
328
|
-32
|
Hamilton
|
28
|
31
|
11
|
606
|
453
|
-25
|
634
|
484
|
-24
|
Kamloops
|
3
|
3
|
-
|
155
|
2
|
-99
|
158
|
5
|
-97
|
Kelowna
|
52
|
16
|
-69
|
329
|
3
|
-99
|
381
|
19
|
-95
|
Kingston
|
38
|
32
|
-16
|
8
|
451
|
##
|
46
|
483
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
47
|
27
|
-43
|
1,460
|
636
|
-56
|
1,507
|
663
|
-56
|
Lethbridge
|
20
|
22
|
10
|
7
|
4
|
-43
|
27
|
26
|
-4
|
London
|
32
|
50
|
56
|
40
|
412
|
##
|
72
|
462
|
##
|
Moncton
|
26
|
17
|
-35
|
216
|
271
|
25
|
242
|
288
|
19
|
Montréal
|
39
|
52
|
33
|
1,690
|
988
|
-42
|
1,729
|
1,040
|
-40
|
Nanaimo
|
5
|
6
|
20
|
13
|
54
|
315
|
18
|
60
|
233
|
Oshawa
|
22
|
18
|
-18
|
19
|
4
|
-79
|
41
|
22
|
-46
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
130
|
192
|
48
|
690
|
623
|
-10
|
820
|
815
|
-1
|
Gatineau
|
14
|
36
|
157
|
6
|
182
|
##
|
20
|
218
|
##
|
Ottawa
|
116
|
156
|
34
|
684
|
441
|
-36
|
800
|
597
|
-25
|
Peterborough
|
29
|
5
|
-83
|
32
|
0
|
-100
|
61
|
5
|
-92
|
Québec
|
21
|
12
|
-43
|
80
|
145
|
81
|
101
|
157
|
55
|
Red Deer
|
9
|
7
|
-22
|
0
|
5
|
##
|
9
|
12
|
33
|
Regina
|
20
|
18
|
-10
|
184
|
82
|
-55
|
204
|
100
|
-51
|
Saguenay
|
12
|
45
|
275
|
200
|
102
|
-49
|
212
|
147
|
-31
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
39
|
25
|
-36
|
31
|
24
|
-23
|
70
|
49
|
-30
|
Saint John
|
22
|
15
|
-32
|
44
|
47
|
7
|
66
|
62
|
-6
|
St. John's
|
39
|
42
|
8
|
20
|
29
|
45
|
59
|
71
|
20
|
Saskatoon
|
58
|
90
|
55
|
163
|
72
|
-56
|
221
|
162
|
-27
|
Sherbrooke
|
13
|
28
|
115
|
98
|
111
|
13
|
111
|
139
|
25
|
Thunder Bay
|
5
|
11
|
120
|
4
|
0
|
-100
|
9
|
11
|
22
|
Toronto
|
329
|
328
|
0
|
1,107
|
652
|
-41
|
1,436
|
980
|
-32
|
Trois-Rivières
|
4
|
7
|
75
|
17
|
128
|
##
|
21
|
135
|
##
|
Vancouver
|
154
|
156
|
1
|
3,208
|
2,234
|
-30
|
3,362
|
2,390
|
-29
|
Victoria
|
27
|
36
|
33
|
617
|
481
|
-22
|
644
|
517
|
-20
|
Windsor
|
15
|
43
|
187
|
12
|
57
|
375
|
27
|
100
|
270
|
Winnipeg
|
104
|
109
|
5
|
305
|
162
|
-47
|
409
|
271
|
-34
|
Total
|
2,702
|
2,746
|
2
|
14,295
|
11,422
|
-20
|
16,997
|
14,168
|
-17
|
Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
November
|
December
|
%
|
November
|
December
|
%
|
November
|
December
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
997
|
646
|
-35
|
568
|
556
|
-2
|
1,565
|
1,202
|
-23
|
P.E.I.
|
120
|
293
|
144
|
36
|
984
|
##
|
156
|
1,277
|
##
|
N.S.
|
1,705
|
1,687
|
-1
|
4,003
|
3,746
|
-6
|
5,708
|
5,433
|
-5
|
N.B.
|
1,187
|
806
|
-32
|
4,773
|
4,021
|
-16
|
5,960
|
4,827
|
-19
|
Qc
|
5,596
|
5,862
|
5
|
47,757
|
34,771
|
-27
|
53,353
|
40,633
|
-24
|
Ont.
|
13,909
|
12,572
|
-10
|
45,602
|
51,109
|
12
|
59,511
|
63,681
|
7
|
Man.
|
1,549
|
1,630
|
5
|
6,168
|
3,228
|
-48
|
7,717
|
4,858
|
-37
|
Sask.
|
1,566
|
1,539
|
-2
|
3,228
|
1,848
|
-43
|
4,794
|
3,387
|
-29
|
Alta.
|
19,061
|
16,147
|
-15
|
40,448
|
27,154
|
-33
|
59,509
|
43,301
|
-27
|
B.C.
|
4,594
|
4,303
|
-6
|
44,974
|
41,098
|
-9
|
49,568
|
45,401
|
-8
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
50,284
|
45,485
|
-10
|
197,557
|
168,515
|
-15
|
247,841
|
214,000
|
-14
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
63,338
|
57,626
|
-9
|
203,802
|
173,842
|
-15
|
267,140
|
231,468
|
-13
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
124
|
183
|
48
|
912
|
1,404
|
54
|
1,036
|
1,587
|
53
|
Barrie
|
628
|
507
|
-19
|
384
|
6,576
|
##
|
1,012
|
7,083
|
##
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
253
|
285
|
13
|
216
|
60
|
-72
|
469
|
345
|
-26
|
Brantford
|
159
|
109
|
-31
|
696
|
24
|
-97
|
855
|
133
|
-84
|
Calgary
|
8,134
|
6,609
|
-19
|
21,972
|
14,436
|
-34
|
30,106
|
21,045
|
-30
|
Chilliwack
|
133
|
144
|
8
|
133
|
1,032
|
##
|
1,729
|
1,176
|
-32
|
Drummondville
|
146
|
236
|
62
|
1,680
|
624
|
-63
|
1,826
|
860
|
-53
|
Edmonton
|
8,947
|
7,754
|
-13
|
16,248
|
10,524
|
-35
|
25,195
|
18,278
|
-27
|
Fredericton
|
388
|
296
|
-24
|
1,296
|
48
|
-96
|
1,684
|
344
|
-80
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
370
|
129
|
-65
|
5,052
|
420
|
-92
|
5,422
|
549
|
-90
|
Guelph
|
67
|
100
|
49
|
384
|
132
|
-66
|
451
|
232
|
-49
|
Halifax
|
928
|
735
|
-21
|
2,712
|
3,000
|
11
|
3,640
|
3,735
|
3
|
Hamilton
|
677
|
492
|
-27
|
204
|
5,436
|
##
|
881
|
5,928
|
##
|
Kamloops
|
76
|
63
|
-17
|
3,408
|
24
|
-99
|
3,484
|
87
|
-98
|
Kelowna
|
382
|
138
|
-64
|
240
|
36
|
-85
|
622
|
174
|
-72
|
Kingston
|
171
|
288
|
68
|
108
|
5,412
|
##
|
279
|
5,700
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
359
|
343
|
-4
|
588
|
7,632
|
##
|
947
|
7,975
|
##
|
Lethbridge
|
418
|
264
|
-37
|
336
|
48
|
-86
|
754
|
312
|
-59
|
London
|
538
|
619
|
15
|
1,632
|
4,944
|
203
|
2,170
|
5,563
|
156
|
Moncton
|
516
|
274
|
-47
|
2,640
|
3,252
|
23
|
3,156
|
3,526
|
12
|
Montréal
|
1,154
|
1,154
|
-
|
30,068
|
12,220
|
-59
|
31,222
|
13,374
|
-57
|
Nanaimo
|
292
|
105
|
-64
|
1,548
|
648
|
-58
|
1,840
|
753
|
-59
|
Oshawa
|
385
|
472
|
23
|
240
|
48
|
-80
|
625
|
520
|
-17
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
2,392
|
2,726
|
14
|
10,860
|
7,476
|
-31
|
13,252
|
10,202
|
-23
|
Gatineau
|
367
|
546
|
49
|
3,816
|
2,184
|
-43
|
4,183
|
2,730
|
-35
|
Ottawa
|
2,025
|
2,180
|
8
|
7,044
|
5,292
|
-25
|
9,069
|
7,472
|
-18
|
Peterborough
|
119
|
50
|
-58
|
612
|
0
|
-100
|
731
|
50
|
-93
|
Québec
|
665
|
242
|
-64
|
12,132
|
1,740
|
-86
|
12,797
|
1,982
|
-85
|
Red Deer
|
118
|
73
|
-38
|
24
|
60
|
150
|
142
|
133
|
-6
|
Regina
|
294
|
253
|
-14
|
204
|
984
|
382
|
498
|
1,237
|
148
|
Saguenay
|
280
|
553
|
98
|
912
|
1,224
|
34
|
1,192
|
1,777
|
49
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
663
|
385
|
-42
|
2,760
|
288
|
-90
|
3,423
|
673
|
-80
|
Saint John
|
268
|
182
|
-32
|
552
|
564
|
2
|
820
|
746
|
-9
|
St. John's
|
768
|
442
|
-42
|
516
|
348
|
-33
|
1,284
|
790
|
-38
|
Saskatoon
|
1,259
|
1,303
|
3
|
3,012
|
864
|
-71
|
4,271
|
2,167
|
-49
|
Sherbrooke
|
473
|
461
|
-3
|
2,628
|
1,332
|
-49
|
3,101
|
1,793
|
-42
|
Thunder Bay
|
106
|
157
|
48
|
72
|
0
|
-100
|
178
|
157
|
-12
|
Toronto
|
4,643
|
4,144
|
-11
|
21,936
|
7,824
|
-64
|
26,579
|
11,968
|
-55
|
Trois-Rivières
|
170
|
185
|
9
|
816
|
1,536
|
88
|
986
|
1,721
|
75
|
Vancouver
|
2,318
|
2,202
|
-5
|
29,736
|
26,808
|
-10
|
32,054
|
29,010
|
-9
|
Victoria
|
201
|
401
|
100
|
3,528
|
5,772
|
64
|
3,729
|
6,173
|
66
|
Windsor
|
628
|
661
|
5
|
1,512
|
684
|
-55
|
2,140
|
1,345
|
-37
|
Winnipeg
|
1,372
|
1,471
|
7
|
5,112
|
1,944
|
-62
|
6,484
|
3,415
|
-47
|
Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
