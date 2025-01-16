OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Nationally, actual 2024 housing starts were up 2% in centres of 10,000 population and over, with 227,697 units recorded, compared to 223,513 in 2023, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Combined with an estimated 17,423 actual rural housing starts, the total for all areas in Canada in 2024 was 245,120, also up 2% compared to 2023. This increase is primarily explained by historically high rental construction levels and overall increased starts in Alberta, Québec, and the Atlantic provinces.

Canada's six largest Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) saw a combined 3% year-over-year decrease from 2023 (Table 1), driven by lower starts levels in Vancouver, Toronto, and Ottawa where multi-unit starts fell due to weak pre-construction condominium sales. Calgary, Edmonton, and Montréal saw higher starts activity in 2024, particularly in the multi-unit segment, driven by high rental starts.

Monthly housing starts:

The six-month trend in housing starts was flat (-0.7%) in December at 242,637 units. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 13% in December (231,468 units) compared to November (267,140 units).

Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater saw 16,531 actual starts in December, pushing the 2024 total up to 227,697. This compares to 223,513 for the same period in 2023, a 2% increase.

Quote:

"Canada's urban centres saw an uptick in housing starts in 2024 compared to last year, marking the third-highest year on record." said Mathieu Laberge, CMHC's Chief Economist and Senior Vice-President, Market Insights. "While this annual increase shows some signs of progress, Canada still needs significantly higher supply growth to restore affordability in urban centres. Last Spring, we estimated Canada could build up to 400,000 new housing units annually, based on current resources devoted to residential construction."

Key Facts:

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 14% lower (214,000 units). Multi-unit urban starts decreased 15% (168,515 units), while single-detached urban starts decreased 10% (45,485 units).

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 17,468 units.

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the January housing starts data on February 17 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

























January - December 2023 - 2024











Area Single-Detached



All Others



Total



Province



















2023 2024 % 2023 2024 % 2023 2024 % N.L. 455 644 42 161 370 130 616 1,014 65 P.E.I. 199 267 34 598 1,067 78 797 1,334 67 N.S. 1,521 1,609 6 4,785 5,054 6 6,306 6,663 6 N.B. 909 974 7 3,065 4,013 31 3,974 4,987 25 Atlantic 3,084 3,494 13 8,609 10,504 22 11,693 13,998 20 Que. 4,162 4,537 9 28,428 36,684 29 32,590 41,221 26 Ont. 15,089 13,161 -13 70,681 58,957 -17 85,770 72,118 -16 Man. 1,685 1,714 2 4,450 4,450 - 6,135 6,164 0 Sask. 1,052 1,337 27 3,156 2,654 -16 4,208 3,991 -5 Alta. 12,339 15,696 27 22,884 30,936 35 35,223 46,632 32 Prairies 15,076 18,747 24 30,490 38,040 25 45,566 56,787 25 B.C. 5,540 4,444 -20 42,354 39,129 -8 47,894 43,573 -9 Canada 42,951 44,383 3 180,562 183,314 2 223,513 227,697 2 Metropolitan Areas





































Abbotsford-Mission 232 182 -22 928 1,001 8 1,160 1,183 2 Barrie 763 453 -41 1,545 1,052 -32 2,308 1,505 -35 Belleville - Quinte West 221 229 4 259 158 -39 480 387 -19 Brantford 409 207 -49 456 152 -67 865 359 -58 Calgary 5,875 7,100 21 13,704 17,269 26 19,579 24,369 24 Chilliwack 186 149 -20 430 501 17 616 650 6 Drummondville 164 171 4 481 889 85 645 1,060 64 Edmonton 5,032 6,976 39 8,152 11,408 40 13,184 18,384 39 Fredericton 289 317 10 713 432 -39 1,002 749 -25 Greater Sudbury 80 131 64 188 523 178 268 654 144 Guelph 84 63 -25 1,196 389 -67 1,280 452 -65 Halifax 619 816 32 4,186 4,265 2 4,805 5,081 6 Hamilton 303 416 37 3,398 2,211 -35 3,701 2,627 -29 Kamloops 96 88 -8 426 542 27 522 630 21 Kelowna 453 361 -20 2,517 3,429 36 2,970 3,790 28 Kingston 293 239 -18 1,121 776 -31 1,414 1,015 -28 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 850 376 -56 3,862 3,035 -21 4,712 3,411 -28 Lethbridge 179 272 52 64 443 ## 243 715 194 London 514 564 10 1,674 3,607 115 2,188 4,171 91 Moncton 251 279 11 1,867 2,718 46 2,118 2,997 42 Montréal 1,021 1,107 8 14,214 16,463 16 15,235 17,570 15 Nanaimo 194 169 -13 352 860 144 546 1,029 88 Oshawa 614 425 -31 1,239 1,166 -6 1,853 1,591 -14 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,858 1,916 3 10,135 9,633 -5 11,993 11,549 -4 Gatineau 323 401 24 2,425 3,254 34 2,748 3,655 33 Ottawa 1,535 1,515 -1 7,710 6,379 -17 9,245 7,894 -15 Peterborough 188 134 -29 75 179 139 263 313 19 Québec 542 589 9 4,467 6,316 41 5,009 6,905 38 Red Deer 79 96 22 110 258 135 189 354 87 Regina 214 288 35 963 935 -3 1,177 1,223 4 Saguenay 190 226 19 667 682 2 857 908 6 St. Catharines-Niagara 912 648 -29 1,835 1,095 -40 2,747 1,743 -37 Saint John 229 230 0 313 537 72 542 767 42 St. John's 347 548 58 141 323 129 488 871 78 Saskatoon 786 977 24 1,862 1,679 -10 2,648 2,656 0 Sherbrooke 226 315 39 1,165 1,617 39 1,391 1,932 39 Thunder Bay 95 92 -3 158 208 32 253 300 19 Toronto 4,721 4,723 0 42,707 32,995 -23 47,428 37,718 -20 Trois-Rivières 174 196 13 1,146 1,488 30 1,320 1,684 28 Vancouver 2,832 2,176 -23 30,412 25,936 -15 33,244 28,112 -15 Victoria 385 298 -23 4,607 3,887 -16 4,992 4,185 -16 Windsor 302 486 61 906 1,671 84 1,208 2,157 79 Winnipeg 1,425 1,434 1 4,029 3,717 -8 5,454 5,151 -6 Total 34,227 36,462 7 168,670 166,445 -1 202,897 202,907 0











Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over

Single-Detached All Others Total



December

2023 December

2024 % December

2023 December

2024 % December

2023 December

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L. 48 54 13 22 40 82 70 94 34 P.E.I. 13 26 100 24 82 242 37 108 192 N.S. 148 144 -3 468 315 -33 616 459 -25 N.B. 86 63 -27 281 336 20 367 399 9 Atlantic 295 287 -3 795 773 -3 1,090 1,060 -3 Qc 223 309 39 2,503 2,332 -7 2,726 2,641 -3 Ont. 1,053 942 -11 4,328 4,003 -8 5,381 4,945 -8 Man. 130 123 -5 370 269 -27 500 392 -22 Sask. 84 111 32 367 154 -58 451 265 -41 Alta. 1,189 1,251 5 2,302 2,234 -3 3,491 3,485 0 Prairies 1,403 1,485 6 3,039 2,657 -13 4,442 4,142 -7 B.C. 350 325 -7 4,604 3,418 -26 4,954 3,743 -24 Canada (10,000+) 3,324 3,348 1 15,269 13,183 -14 18,593 16,531 -11 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 5 13 160 11 117 ## 16 130 ## Barrie 84 31 -63 17 548 ## 101 579 473 Belleville - Quinte West 18 23 28 4 5 25 22 28 27 Brantford 42 11 -74 54 2 -96 96 13 -86 Calgary 538 514 -4 955 1,203 26 1,493 1,717 15 Chilliwack 10 11 10 70 86 23 80 97 21 Drummondville 20 16 -20 60 52 -13 80 68 -15 Edmonton 513 568 11 1,244 877 -30 1,757 1,445 -18 Fredericton 29 23 -21 2 4 100 31 27 -13 Greater/Grand Sudbury 1 9 ## 2 35 ## 3 44 ## Guelph 6 6 - 136 11 -92 142 17 -88 Halifax 94 78 -17 385 250 -35 479 328 -32 Hamilton 28 31 11 606 453 -25 634 484 -24 Kamloops 3 3 - 155 2 -99 158 5 -97 Kelowna 52 16 -69 329 3 -99 381 19 -95 Kingston 38 32 -16 8 451 ## 46 483 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 47 27 -43 1,460 636 -56 1,507 663 -56 Lethbridge 20 22 10 7 4 -43 27 26 -4 London 32 50 56 40 412 ## 72 462 ## Moncton 26 17 -35 216 271 25 242 288 19 Montréal 39 52 33 1,690 988 -42 1,729 1,040 -40 Nanaimo 5 6 20 13 54 315 18 60 233 Oshawa 22 18 -18 19 4 -79 41 22 -46 Ottawa-Gatineau 130 192 48 690 623 -10 820 815 -1 Gatineau 14 36 157 6 182 ## 20 218 ## Ottawa 116 156 34 684 441 -36 800 597 -25 Peterborough 29 5 -83 32 0 -100 61 5 -92 Québec 21 12 -43 80 145 81 101 157 55 Red Deer 9 7 -22 0 5 ## 9 12 33 Regina 20 18 -10 184 82 -55 204 100 -51 Saguenay 12 45 275 200 102 -49 212 147 -31 St. Catharines-Niagara 39 25 -36 31 24 -23 70 49 -30 Saint John 22 15 -32 44 47 7 66 62 -6 St. John's 39 42 8 20 29 45 59 71 20 Saskatoon 58 90 55 163 72 -56 221 162 -27 Sherbrooke 13 28 115 98 111 13 111 139 25 Thunder Bay 5 11 120 4 0 -100 9 11 22 Toronto 329 328 0 1,107 652 -41 1,436 980 -32 Trois-Rivières 4 7 75 17 128 ## 21 135 ## Vancouver 154 156 1 3,208 2,234 -30 3,362 2,390 -29 Victoria 27 36 33 617 481 -22 644 517 -20 Windsor 15 43 187 12 57 375 27 100 270 Winnipeg 104 109 5 305 162 -47 409 271 -34 Total 2,702 2,746 2 14,295 11,422 -20 16,997 14,168 -17















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached All Others Total

November

2024 December

2024 % November

2024 December

2024 % November

2024 December

2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L. 997 646 -35 568 556 -2 1,565 1,202 -23 P.E.I. 120 293 144 36 984 ## 156 1,277 ## N.S. 1,705 1,687 -1 4,003 3,746 -6 5,708 5,433 -5 N.B. 1,187 806 -32 4,773 4,021 -16 5,960 4,827 -19 Qc 5,596 5,862 5 47,757 34,771 -27 53,353 40,633 -24 Ont. 13,909 12,572 -10 45,602 51,109 12 59,511 63,681 7 Man. 1,549 1,630 5 6,168 3,228 -48 7,717 4,858 -37 Sask. 1,566 1,539 -2 3,228 1,848 -43 4,794 3,387 -29 Alta. 19,061 16,147 -15 40,448 27,154 -33 59,509 43,301 -27 B.C. 4,594 4,303 -6 44,974 41,098 -9 49,568 45,401 -8 Canada (10,000+) 50,284 45,485 -10 197,557 168,515 -15 247,841 214,000 -14 Canada (All Areas) 63,338 57,626 -9 203,802 173,842 -15 267,140 231,468 -13 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 124 183 48 912 1,404 54 1,036 1,587 53 Barrie 628 507 -19 384 6,576 ## 1,012 7,083 ## Belleville - Quinte West 253 285 13 216 60 -72 469 345 -26 Brantford 159 109 -31 696 24 -97 855 133 -84 Calgary 8,134 6,609 -19 21,972 14,436 -34 30,106 21,045 -30 Chilliwack 133 144 8 133 1,032 ## 1,729 1,176 -32 Drummondville 146 236 62 1,680 624 -63 1,826 860 -53 Edmonton 8,947 7,754 -13 16,248 10,524 -35 25,195 18,278 -27 Fredericton 388 296 -24 1,296 48 -96 1,684 344 -80 Greater/Grand Sudbury 370 129 -65 5,052 420 -92 5,422 549 -90 Guelph 67 100 49 384 132 -66 451 232 -49 Halifax 928 735 -21 2,712 3,000 11 3,640 3,735 3 Hamilton 677 492 -27 204 5,436 ## 881 5,928 ## Kamloops 76 63 -17 3,408 24 -99 3,484 87 -98 Kelowna 382 138 -64 240 36 -85 622 174 -72 Kingston 171 288 68 108 5,412 ## 279 5,700 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 359 343 -4 588 7,632 ## 947 7,975 ## Lethbridge 418 264 -37 336 48 -86 754 312 -59 London 538 619 15 1,632 4,944 203 2,170 5,563 156 Moncton 516 274 -47 2,640 3,252 23 3,156 3,526 12 Montréal 1,154 1,154 - 30,068 12,220 -59 31,222 13,374 -57 Nanaimo 292 105 -64 1,548 648 -58 1,840 753 -59 Oshawa 385 472 23 240 48 -80 625 520 -17 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,392 2,726 14 10,860 7,476 -31 13,252 10,202 -23 Gatineau 367 546 49 3,816 2,184 -43 4,183 2,730 -35 Ottawa 2,025 2,180 8 7,044 5,292 -25 9,069 7,472 -18 Peterborough 119 50 -58 612 0 -100 731 50 -93 Québec 665 242 -64 12,132 1,740 -86 12,797 1,982 -85 Red Deer 118 73 -38 24 60 150 142 133 -6 Regina 294 253 -14 204 984 382 498 1,237 148 Saguenay 280 553 98 912 1,224 34 1,192 1,777 49 St. Catharines-Niagara 663 385 -42 2,760 288 -90 3,423 673 -80 Saint John 268 182 -32 552 564 2 820 746 -9 St. John's 768 442 -42 516 348 -33 1,284 790 -38 Saskatoon 1,259 1,303 3 3,012 864 -71 4,271 2,167 -49 Sherbrooke 473 461 -3 2,628 1,332 -49 3,101 1,793 -42 Thunder Bay 106 157 48 72 0 -100 178 157 -12 Toronto 4,643 4,144 -11 21,936 7,824 -64 26,579 11,968 -55 Trois-Rivières 170 185 9 816 1,536 88 986 1,721 75 Vancouver 2,318 2,202 -5 29,736 26,808 -10 32,054 29,010 -9 Victoria 201 401 100 3,528 5,772 64 3,729 6,173 66 Windsor 628 661 5 1,512 684 -55 2,140 1,345 -37 Winnipeg 1,372 1,471 7 5,112 1,944 -62 6,484 3,415 -47















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]