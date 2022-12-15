Housing starts remained flat in November Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Dec 15, 2022, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada was flat in November, with a minor decline of 0.2% (264,159 units) compared to October (264,581 units). The SAAR of total urban starts was also flat, with 242,644 units recorded in November. Multi-unit urban starts increased 2% to 190,415 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 7% to 52,229 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,515 units.

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

"Both the Monthly SAAR and the six-month trend were flat in November. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, both Toronto and Vancouver posted increases in total SAAR housing starts in November, with Toronto up 20% and Vancouver up 8%. Montreal was the laggard, with a 62% decrease in multi-unit activity which brought the overall level of housing starts in Canada down to similar levels observed in October. Despite this, housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist. 

The trend in housing starts was 274,361 units in November, down 1% from 277,044 units in October, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Key Facts:

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Information on this release:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




November
2021

November
2022

%

November
2021

November
2022

%

November
2021

November
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

36

31

-14

1

2

100

37

33

-11

P.E.I.   


42

24

-43

49

84

71

91

108

19

N.S.   


134

114

-15

461

188

-59

595

302

-49

N.B.   


76

88

16

329

543

65

405

631

56

Atlantic

288

257

-11

840

817

-3

1,128

1,074

-5

Qc

694

539

-22

4,605

3,310

-28

5,299

3,849

-27

Ont.   


2,266

2,014

-11

9,048

6,734

-26

11,314

8,748

-23

Man.   


217

196

-10

267

662

148

484

858

77

Sask.   


88

93

6

206

104

-50

294

197

-33

Alta.   


1,110

888

-20

2,375

1,719

-28

3,485

2,607

-25

Prairies

1,415

1,177

-17

2,848

2,485

-13

4,263

3,662

-14

B.C.   


621

616

-1

2,379

3,297

39

3,000

3,913

30

Canada (10,000+)

5,284

4,603

-13

19,720

16,643

-16

25,004

21,246

-15

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

35

41

17

24

22

-8

59

63

7

Barrie

95

59

-38

118

490

315

213

549

158

Belleville

24

23

-4

9

4

-56

33

27

-18

Brantford

147

73

-50

224

103

-54

371

176

-53

Calgary

451

332

-26

1,741

1,341

-23

2,192

1,673

-24

Edmonton

444

409

-8

528

294

-44

972

703

-28

Greater Sudbury

18

5

-72

12

12

-

30

17

-43

Guelph

22

11

-50

18

40

122

40

51

28

Halifax

63

48

-24

376

142

-62

439

190

-57

Hamilton

41

65

59

514

841

64

555

906

63

Kelowna

135

40

-70

298

245

-18

433

285

-34

Kingston

45

13

-71

534

6

-99

579

19

-97

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

52

98

88

218

920

322

270

1,018

277

Lethbridge

33

13

-61

22

7

-68

55

20

-64

London

151

93

-38

130

215

65

281

308

10

Moncton

16

19

19

260

303

17

276

322

17

Montréal

256

136

-47

2,835

873

-69

3,091

1,009

-67

Oshawa

58

75

29

124

378

205

182

453

149

Ottawa-Gatineau

362

251

-31

1,218

997

-18

1,580

1,248

-21

  Gatineau

67

57

-15

127

659

419

194

716

269

  Ottawa

295

194

-34

1,091

338

-69

1,386

532

-62

Peterborough

33

28

-15

0

0

-

33

28

-15

Québec

81

89

10

748

925

24

829

1,014

22

Regina

22

20

-9

141

29

-79

163

49

-70

Saguenay

29

18

-38

52

8

-85

81

26

-68

St. Catharines-Niagara

79

135

71

145

106

-27

224

241

8

Saint John

21

30

43

0

129

##

21

159

##

St. John's

31

28

-10

1

2

100

32

30

-6

Saskatoon

58

67

16

55

66

20

113

133

18

Sherbrooke

35

26

-26

194

191

-2

229

217

-5

Thunder Bay

11

12

9

4

2

-50

15

14

-7

Toronto

688

686

0

5,252

2,813

-46

5,940

3,499

-41

Trois-Rivières

26

14

-46

114

43

-62

140

57

-59

Vancouver

224

324

45

1,344

1,998

49

1,568

2,322

48

Victoria

38

41

8

309

558

81

347

599

73

Windsor

38

43

13

119

79

-34

157

122

-22

Winnipeg

167

165

-1

211

583

176

378

748

98

Total

4,029

3,530

-12

17,892

14,765

-17

21,921

18,295

-17

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey






## not calculable / extreme value








Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


October
2022

November
2022

%

October
2022

November
2022

%

October
2022

November
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

229

306

34

24

24

-

253

330

30

P.E.I.   


277

218

-21

480

1,008

110

757

1,226

62

N.S.   


1,472

1,395

-5

1,033

2,189

112

2,505

3,584

43

N.B.   


1,029

886

-14

653

6,519

##

1,682

7,405

340

Qc  


5,754

5,844

2

42,442

36,755

-13

48,196

42,599

-12

Ont.   


22,569

22,213

-2

63,695

74,692

17

86,264

96,905

12

Man.   


2,753

2,424

-12

6,408

7,944

24

9,161

10,368

13

Sask.   


936

1,143

22

3,564

1,248

-65

4,500

2,391

-47

Alta.   


13,261

10,409

-22

33,787

20,393

-40

47,048

30,802

-35

B.C.   


7,693

7,391

-4

35,060

39,643

13

42,753

47,034

10

Canada (10,000+)

55,973

52,229

-7

187,146

190,415

2

243,119

242,644

0

Canada (All Areas)

71,715

67,803

-5

192,866

196,357

2

264,581

264,159

0

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

431

456

6

348

264

-24

779

720

-8

Barrie

902

603

-33

408

5,880

##

1,310

6,483

395

Belleville

193

263

36

72

48

-33

265

311

17

Brantford

1,207

837

-31

732

1,236

69

1,939

2,073

7

Calgary

5,995

3,913

-35

14,220

16,092

13

20,215

20,005

-1

Edmonton

5,430

5,204

-4

18,348

3,528

-81

23,778

8,732

-63

Greater Sudbury

59

53

-10

24

144

##

83

197

137

Guelph

120

103

-14

216

480

122

336

583

74

Halifax

476

603

27

504

1,704

238

980

2,307

135

Hamilton

644

630

-2

3,696

10,092

173

4,340

10,722

147

Kelowna

630

443

-30

1,836

2,940

60

2,466

3,383

37

Kingston

309

110

-64

120

72

-40

429

182

-58

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,346

1,216

-10

4,224

11,040

161

5,570

12,256

120

Lethbridge

216

149

-31

96

84

-13

312

233

-25

London

1,342

1,161

-13

3,240

2,580

-20

4,582

3,741

-18

Moncton

260

232

-11

276

3,636

##

536

3,868

##

Montréal

1,382

1,365

-1

27,781

10,497

-62

29,163

11,862

-59

Oshawa

593

992

67

9,300

4,536

-51

9,893

5,528

-44

Ottawa-Gatineau

4,295

2,727

-37

15,312

11,964

-22

19,607

14,691

-25

  Gatineau

772

696

-10

5,736

7,908

38

6,508

8,604

32

  Ottawa

3,523

2,031

-42

9,576

4,056

-58

13,099

6,087

-54

Peterborough

491

293

-40

0

0

-

491

293

-40

Québec

1,033

1,073

4

8,712

11,100

27

9,745

12,173

25

Regina

199

219

10

1,680

348

-79

1,879

567

-70

Saguenay

312

228

-27

216

96

-56

528

324

-39

St. Catharines-Niagara

847

1,367

61

1,356

1,272

-6

2,203

2,639

20

Saint John

301

264

-12

24

1,548

##

325

1,812

458

St. John's

197

260

32

24

24

-

221

284

29

Saskatoon

731

836

14

1,800

792

-56

2,531

1,628

-36

Sherbrooke

314

353

12

1,128

2,292

103

1,442

2,645

83

Thunder Bay

84

121

44

48

24

-50

132

145

10

Toronto

6,331

7,774

23

28,344

33,756

19

34,675

41,530

20

Trois-Rivières

210

168

-20

744

516

-31

954

684

-28

Vancouver

3,599

4,107

14

22,440

23,976

7

26,039

28,083

8

Victoria

536

591

10

6,756

6,696

-1

7,292

7,287

0

Windsor

416

546

31

312

948

204

728

1,494

105

Winnipeg

2,462

2,173

-12

6,096

6,996

15

8,558

9,169

7

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation