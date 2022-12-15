OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada was flat in November, with a minor decline of 0.2% (264,159 units) compared to October (264,581 units). The SAAR of total urban starts was also flat, with 242,644 units recorded in November. Multi-unit urban starts increased 2% to 190,415 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 7% to 52,229 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,515 units.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas

"Both the Monthly SAAR and the six-month trend were flat in November. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, both Toronto and Vancouver posted increases in total SAAR housing starts in November, with Toronto up 20% and Vancouver up 8%. Montreal was the laggard, with a 62% decrease in multi-unit activity which brought the overall level of housing starts in Canada down to similar levels observed in October. Despite this, housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

The trend in housing starts was 274,361 units in November, down 1% from 277,044 units in October, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts along with annual data on January 17 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Information on this release:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







November

2021 November

2022 % November

2021 November

2022 % November

2021 November

2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

36 31 -14 1 2 100 37 33 -11 P.E.I.

42 24 -43 49 84 71 91 108 19 N.S.

134 114 -15 461 188 -59 595 302 -49 N.B.

76 88 16 329 543 65 405 631 56 Atlantic

288 257 -11 840 817 -3 1,128 1,074 -5 Qc

694 539 -22 4,605 3,310 -28 5,299 3,849 -27 Ont.

2,266 2,014 -11 9,048 6,734 -26 11,314 8,748 -23 Man.

217 196 -10 267 662 148 484 858 77 Sask.

88 93 6 206 104 -50 294 197 -33 Alta.

1,110 888 -20 2,375 1,719 -28 3,485 2,607 -25 Prairies

1,415 1,177 -17 2,848 2,485 -13 4,263 3,662 -14 B.C.

621 616 -1 2,379 3,297 39 3,000 3,913 30 Canada (10,000+) 5,284 4,603 -13 19,720 16,643 -16 25,004 21,246 -15 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 35 41 17 24 22 -8 59 63 7 Barrie

95 59 -38 118 490 315 213 549 158 Belleville

24 23 -4 9 4 -56 33 27 -18 Brantford

147 73 -50 224 103 -54 371 176 -53 Calgary

451 332 -26 1,741 1,341 -23 2,192 1,673 -24 Edmonton

444 409 -8 528 294 -44 972 703 -28 Greater Sudbury 18 5 -72 12 12 - 30 17 -43 Guelph

22 11 -50 18 40 122 40 51 28 Halifax

63 48 -24 376 142 -62 439 190 -57 Hamilton

41 65 59 514 841 64 555 906 63 Kelowna

135 40 -70 298 245 -18 433 285 -34 Kingston

45 13 -71 534 6 -99 579 19 -97 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 52 98 88 218 920 322 270 1,018 277 Lethbridge

33 13 -61 22 7 -68 55 20 -64 London

151 93 -38 130 215 65 281 308 10 Moncton

16 19 19 260 303 17 276 322 17 Montréal

256 136 -47 2,835 873 -69 3,091 1,009 -67 Oshawa

58 75 29 124 378 205 182 453 149 Ottawa-Gatineau 362 251 -31 1,218 997 -18 1,580 1,248 -21 Gatineau

67 57 -15 127 659 419 194 716 269 Ottawa

295 194 -34 1,091 338 -69 1,386 532 -62 Peterborough

33 28 -15 0 0 - 33 28 -15 Québec

81 89 10 748 925 24 829 1,014 22 Regina

22 20 -9 141 29 -79 163 49 -70 Saguenay

29 18 -38 52 8 -85 81 26 -68 St. Catharines-Niagara 79 135 71 145 106 -27 224 241 8 Saint John

21 30 43 0 129 ## 21 159 ## St. John's

31 28 -10 1 2 100 32 30 -6 Saskatoon

58 67 16 55 66 20 113 133 18 Sherbrooke

35 26 -26 194 191 -2 229 217 -5 Thunder Bay

11 12 9 4 2 -50 15 14 -7 Toronto

688 686 0 5,252 2,813 -46 5,940 3,499 -41 Trois-Rivières

26 14 -46 114 43 -62 140 57 -59 Vancouver

224 324 45 1,344 1,998 49 1,568 2,322 48 Victoria

38 41 8 309 558 81 347 599 73 Windsor

38 43 13 119 79 -34 157 122 -22 Winnipeg

167 165 -1 211 583 176 378 748 98 Total

4,029 3,530 -12 17,892 14,765 -17 21,921 18,295 -17 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey













## not calculable / extreme value



















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



October

2022 November

2022 % October

2022 November

2022 % October

2022 November

2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

229 306 34 24 24 - 253 330 30 P.E.I.

277 218 -21 480 1,008 110 757 1,226 62 N.S.

1,472 1,395 -5 1,033 2,189 112 2,505 3,584 43 N.B.

1,029 886 -14 653 6,519 ## 1,682 7,405 340 Qc

5,754 5,844 2 42,442 36,755 -13 48,196 42,599 -12 Ont.

22,569 22,213 -2 63,695 74,692 17 86,264 96,905 12 Man.

2,753 2,424 -12 6,408 7,944 24 9,161 10,368 13 Sask.

936 1,143 22 3,564 1,248 -65 4,500 2,391 -47 Alta.

13,261 10,409 -22 33,787 20,393 -40 47,048 30,802 -35 B.C.

7,693 7,391 -4 35,060 39,643 13 42,753 47,034 10 Canada (10,000+) 55,973 52,229 -7 187,146 190,415 2 243,119 242,644 0 Canada (All Areas) 71,715 67,803 -5 192,866 196,357 2 264,581 264,159 0 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 431 456 6 348 264 -24 779 720 -8 Barrie

902 603 -33 408 5,880 ## 1,310 6,483 395 Belleville

193 263 36 72 48 -33 265 311 17 Brantford

1,207 837 -31 732 1,236 69 1,939 2,073 7 Calgary

5,995 3,913 -35 14,220 16,092 13 20,215 20,005 -1 Edmonton

5,430 5,204 -4 18,348 3,528 -81 23,778 8,732 -63 Greater Sudbury 59 53 -10 24 144 ## 83 197 137 Guelph

120 103 -14 216 480 122 336 583 74 Halifax

476 603 27 504 1,704 238 980 2,307 135 Hamilton

644 630 -2 3,696 10,092 173 4,340 10,722 147 Kelowna

630 443 -30 1,836 2,940 60 2,466 3,383 37 Kingston

309 110 -64 120 72 -40 429 182 -58 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,346 1,216 -10 4,224 11,040 161 5,570 12,256 120 Lethbridge

216 149 -31 96 84 -13 312 233 -25 London

1,342 1,161 -13 3,240 2,580 -20 4,582 3,741 -18 Moncton

260 232 -11 276 3,636 ## 536 3,868 ## Montréal

1,382 1,365 -1 27,781 10,497 -62 29,163 11,862 -59 Oshawa

593 992 67 9,300 4,536 -51 9,893 5,528 -44 Ottawa-Gatineau 4,295 2,727 -37 15,312 11,964 -22 19,607 14,691 -25 Gatineau

772 696 -10 5,736 7,908 38 6,508 8,604 32 Ottawa

3,523 2,031 -42 9,576 4,056 -58 13,099 6,087 -54 Peterborough 491 293 -40 0 0 - 491 293 -40 Québec

1,033 1,073 4 8,712 11,100 27 9,745 12,173 25 Regina

199 219 10 1,680 348 -79 1,879 567 -70 Saguenay

312 228 -27 216 96 -56 528 324 -39 St. Catharines-Niagara 847 1,367 61 1,356 1,272 -6 2,203 2,639 20 Saint John

301 264 -12 24 1,548 ## 325 1,812 458 St. John's

197 260 32 24 24 - 221 284 29 Saskatoon

731 836 14 1,800 792 -56 2,531 1,628 -36 Sherbrooke

314 353 12 1,128 2,292 103 1,442 2,645 83 Thunder Bay 84 121 44 48 24 -50 132 145 10 Toronto

6,331 7,774 23 28,344 33,756 19 34,675 41,530 20 Trois-Rivières 210 168 -20 744 516 -31 954 684 -28 Vancouver

3,599 4,107 14 22,440 23,976 7 26,039 28,083 8 Victoria

536 591 10 6,756 6,696 -1 7,292 7,287 0 Windsor

416 546 31 312 948 204 728 1,494 105 Winnipeg

2,462 2,173 -12 6,096 6,996 15 8,558 9,169 7 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey











## not calculable / extreme value





















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]