Dec 15, 2022, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada was flat in November, with a minor decline of 0.2% (264,159 units) compared to October (264,581 units). The SAAR of total urban starts was also flat, with 242,644 units recorded in November. Multi-unit urban starts increased 2% to 190,415 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 7% to 52,229 units.
Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 21,515 units.
"Both the Monthly SAAR and the six-month trend were flat in November. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, both Toronto and Vancouver posted increases in total SAAR housing starts in November, with Toronto up 20% and Vancouver up 8%. Montreal was the laggard, with a 62% decrease in multi-unit activity which brought the overall level of housing starts in Canada down to similar levels observed in October. Despite this, housing starts activity remains elevated in Canada in 2022," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.
The trend in housing starts was 274,361 units in November, down 1% from 277,044 units in October, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
Key Facts:
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the December housing starts along with annual data on January 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
Information on this release:
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
November
|
November
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
36
|
31
|
-14
|
1
|
2
|
100
|
37
|
33
|
-11
|
P.E.I.
|
42
|
24
|
-43
|
49
|
84
|
71
|
91
|
108
|
19
|
N.S.
|
134
|
114
|
-15
|
461
|
188
|
-59
|
595
|
302
|
-49
|
N.B.
|
76
|
88
|
16
|
329
|
543
|
65
|
405
|
631
|
56
|
Atlantic
|
288
|
257
|
-11
|
840
|
817
|
-3
|
1,128
|
1,074
|
-5
|
Qc
|
694
|
539
|
-22
|
4,605
|
3,310
|
-28
|
5,299
|
3,849
|
-27
|
Ont.
|
2,266
|
2,014
|
-11
|
9,048
|
6,734
|
-26
|
11,314
|
8,748
|
-23
|
Man.
|
217
|
196
|
-10
|
267
|
662
|
148
|
484
|
858
|
77
|
Sask.
|
88
|
93
|
6
|
206
|
104
|
-50
|
294
|
197
|
-33
|
Alta.
|
1,110
|
888
|
-20
|
2,375
|
1,719
|
-28
|
3,485
|
2,607
|
-25
|
Prairies
|
1,415
|
1,177
|
-17
|
2,848
|
2,485
|
-13
|
4,263
|
3,662
|
-14
|
B.C.
|
621
|
616
|
-1
|
2,379
|
3,297
|
39
|
3,000
|
3,913
|
30
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
5,284
|
4,603
|
-13
|
19,720
|
16,643
|
-16
|
25,004
|
21,246
|
-15
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
35
|
41
|
17
|
24
|
22
|
-8
|
59
|
63
|
7
|
Barrie
|
95
|
59
|
-38
|
118
|
490
|
315
|
213
|
549
|
158
|
Belleville
|
24
|
23
|
-4
|
9
|
4
|
-56
|
33
|
27
|
-18
|
Brantford
|
147
|
73
|
-50
|
224
|
103
|
-54
|
371
|
176
|
-53
|
Calgary
|
451
|
332
|
-26
|
1,741
|
1,341
|
-23
|
2,192
|
1,673
|
-24
|
Edmonton
|
444
|
409
|
-8
|
528
|
294
|
-44
|
972
|
703
|
-28
|
Greater Sudbury
|
18
|
5
|
-72
|
12
|
12
|
-
|
30
|
17
|
-43
|
Guelph
|
22
|
11
|
-50
|
18
|
40
|
122
|
40
|
51
|
28
|
Halifax
|
63
|
48
|
-24
|
376
|
142
|
-62
|
439
|
190
|
-57
|
Hamilton
|
41
|
65
|
59
|
514
|
841
|
64
|
555
|
906
|
63
|
Kelowna
|
135
|
40
|
-70
|
298
|
245
|
-18
|
433
|
285
|
-34
|
Kingston
|
45
|
13
|
-71
|
534
|
6
|
-99
|
579
|
19
|
-97
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
52
|
98
|
88
|
218
|
920
|
322
|
270
|
1,018
|
277
|
Lethbridge
|
33
|
13
|
-61
|
22
|
7
|
-68
|
55
|
20
|
-64
|
London
|
151
|
93
|
-38
|
130
|
215
|
65
|
281
|
308
|
10
|
Moncton
|
16
|
19
|
19
|
260
|
303
|
17
|
276
|
322
|
17
|
Montréal
|
256
|
136
|
-47
|
2,835
|
873
|
-69
|
3,091
|
1,009
|
-67
|
Oshawa
|
58
|
75
|
29
|
124
|
378
|
205
|
182
|
453
|
149
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
362
|
251
|
-31
|
1,218
|
997
|
-18
|
1,580
|
1,248
|
-21
|
Gatineau
|
67
|
57
|
-15
|
127
|
659
|
419
|
194
|
716
|
269
|
Ottawa
|
295
|
194
|
-34
|
1,091
|
338
|
-69
|
1,386
|
532
|
-62
|
Peterborough
|
33
|
28
|
-15
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
33
|
28
|
-15
|
Québec
|
81
|
89
|
10
|
748
|
925
|
24
|
829
|
1,014
|
22
|
Regina
|
22
|
20
|
-9
|
141
|
29
|
-79
|
163
|
49
|
-70
|
Saguenay
|
29
|
18
|
-38
|
52
|
8
|
-85
|
81
|
26
|
-68
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
79
|
135
|
71
|
145
|
106
|
-27
|
224
|
241
|
8
|
Saint John
|
21
|
30
|
43
|
0
|
129
|
##
|
21
|
159
|
##
|
St. John's
|
31
|
28
|
-10
|
1
|
2
|
100
|
32
|
30
|
-6
|
Saskatoon
|
58
|
67
|
16
|
55
|
66
|
20
|
113
|
133
|
18
|
Sherbrooke
|
35
|
26
|
-26
|
194
|
191
|
-2
|
229
|
217
|
-5
|
Thunder Bay
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
4
|
2
|
-50
|
15
|
14
|
-7
|
Toronto
|
688
|
686
|
0
|
5,252
|
2,813
|
-46
|
5,940
|
3,499
|
-41
|
Trois-Rivières
|
26
|
14
|
-46
|
114
|
43
|
-62
|
140
|
57
|
-59
|
Vancouver
|
224
|
324
|
45
|
1,344
|
1,998
|
49
|
1,568
|
2,322
|
48
|
Victoria
|
38
|
41
|
8
|
309
|
558
|
81
|
347
|
599
|
73
|
Windsor
|
38
|
43
|
13
|
119
|
79
|
-34
|
157
|
122
|
-22
|
Winnipeg
|
167
|
165
|
-1
|
211
|
583
|
176
|
378
|
748
|
98
|
Total
|
4,029
|
3,530
|
-12
|
17,892
|
14,765
|
-17
|
21,921
|
18,295
|
-17
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
October
|
November
|
%
|
October
|
November
|
%
|
October
|
November
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
229
|
306
|
34
|
24
|
24
|
-
|
253
|
330
|
30
|
P.E.I.
|
277
|
218
|
-21
|
480
|
1,008
|
110
|
757
|
1,226
|
62
|
N.S.
|
1,472
|
1,395
|
-5
|
1,033
|
2,189
|
112
|
2,505
|
3,584
|
43
|
N.B.
|
1,029
|
886
|
-14
|
653
|
6,519
|
##
|
1,682
|
7,405
|
340
|
Qc
|
5,754
|
5,844
|
2
|
42,442
|
36,755
|
-13
|
48,196
|
42,599
|
-12
|
Ont.
|
22,569
|
22,213
|
-2
|
63,695
|
74,692
|
17
|
86,264
|
96,905
|
12
|
Man.
|
2,753
|
2,424
|
-12
|
6,408
|
7,944
|
24
|
9,161
|
10,368
|
13
|
Sask.
|
936
|
1,143
|
22
|
3,564
|
1,248
|
-65
|
4,500
|
2,391
|
-47
|
Alta.
|
13,261
|
10,409
|
-22
|
33,787
|
20,393
|
-40
|
47,048
|
30,802
|
-35
|
B.C.
|
7,693
|
7,391
|
-4
|
35,060
|
39,643
|
13
|
42,753
|
47,034
|
10
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
55,973
|
52,229
|
-7
|
187,146
|
190,415
|
2
|
243,119
|
242,644
|
0
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
71,715
|
67,803
|
-5
|
192,866
|
196,357
|
2
|
264,581
|
264,159
|
0
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
431
|
456
|
6
|
348
|
264
|
-24
|
779
|
720
|
-8
|
Barrie
|
902
|
603
|
-33
|
408
|
5,880
|
##
|
1,310
|
6,483
|
395
|
Belleville
|
193
|
263
|
36
|
72
|
48
|
-33
|
265
|
311
|
17
|
Brantford
|
1,207
|
837
|
-31
|
732
|
1,236
|
69
|
1,939
|
2,073
|
7
|
Calgary
|
5,995
|
3,913
|
-35
|
14,220
|
16,092
|
13
|
20,215
|
20,005
|
-1
|
Edmonton
|
5,430
|
5,204
|
-4
|
18,348
|
3,528
|
-81
|
23,778
|
8,732
|
-63
|
Greater Sudbury
|
59
|
53
|
-10
|
24
|
144
|
##
|
83
|
197
|
137
|
Guelph
|
120
|
103
|
-14
|
216
|
480
|
122
|
336
|
583
|
74
|
Halifax
|
476
|
603
|
27
|
504
|
1,704
|
238
|
980
|
2,307
|
135
|
Hamilton
|
644
|
630
|
-2
|
3,696
|
10,092
|
173
|
4,340
|
10,722
|
147
|
Kelowna
|
630
|
443
|
-30
|
1,836
|
2,940
|
60
|
2,466
|
3,383
|
37
|
Kingston
|
309
|
110
|
-64
|
120
|
72
|
-40
|
429
|
182
|
-58
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
1,346
|
1,216
|
-10
|
4,224
|
11,040
|
161
|
5,570
|
12,256
|
120
|
Lethbridge
|
216
|
149
|
-31
|
96
|
84
|
-13
|
312
|
233
|
-25
|
London
|
1,342
|
1,161
|
-13
|
3,240
|
2,580
|
-20
|
4,582
|
3,741
|
-18
|
Moncton
|
260
|
232
|
-11
|
276
|
3,636
|
##
|
536
|
3,868
|
##
|
Montréal
|
1,382
|
1,365
|
-1
|
27,781
|
10,497
|
-62
|
29,163
|
11,862
|
-59
|
Oshawa
|
593
|
992
|
67
|
9,300
|
4,536
|
-51
|
9,893
|
5,528
|
-44
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
4,295
|
2,727
|
-37
|
15,312
|
11,964
|
-22
|
19,607
|
14,691
|
-25
|
Gatineau
|
772
|
696
|
-10
|
5,736
|
7,908
|
38
|
6,508
|
8,604
|
32
|
Ottawa
|
3,523
|
2,031
|
-42
|
9,576
|
4,056
|
-58
|
13,099
|
6,087
|
-54
|
Peterborough
|
491
|
293
|
-40
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
491
|
293
|
-40
|
Québec
|
1,033
|
1,073
|
4
|
8,712
|
11,100
|
27
|
9,745
|
12,173
|
25
|
Regina
|
199
|
219
|
10
|
1,680
|
348
|
-79
|
1,879
|
567
|
-70
|
Saguenay
|
312
|
228
|
-27
|
216
|
96
|
-56
|
528
|
324
|
-39
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
847
|
1,367
|
61
|
1,356
|
1,272
|
-6
|
2,203
|
2,639
|
20
|
Saint John
|
301
|
264
|
-12
|
24
|
1,548
|
##
|
325
|
1,812
|
458
|
St. John's
|
197
|
260
|
32
|
24
|
24
|
-
|
221
|
284
|
29
|
Saskatoon
|
731
|
836
|
14
|
1,800
|
792
|
-56
|
2,531
|
1,628
|
-36
|
Sherbrooke
|
314
|
353
|
12
|
1,128
|
2,292
|
103
|
1,442
|
2,645
|
83
|
Thunder Bay
|
84
|
121
|
44
|
48
|
24
|
-50
|
132
|
145
|
10
|
Toronto
|
6,331
|
7,774
|
23
|
28,344
|
33,756
|
19
|
34,675
|
41,530
|
20
|
Trois-Rivières
|
210
|
168
|
-20
|
744
|
516
|
-31
|
954
|
684
|
-28
|
Vancouver
|
3,599
|
4,107
|
14
|
22,440
|
23,976
|
7
|
26,039
|
28,083
|
8
|
Victoria
|
536
|
591
|
10
|
6,756
|
6,696
|
-1
|
7,292
|
7,287
|
0
|
Windsor
|
416
|
546
|
31
|
312
|
948
|
204
|
728
|
1,494
|
105
|
Winnipeg
|
2,462
|
2,173
|
-12
|
6,096
|
6,996
|
15
|
8,558
|
9,169
|
7
|
Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
