May 15, 2023, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 22% in April (261,559 units) compared to March (213,780 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) increased 26%, with 241,585 units recorded in April. Multi-unit urban starts increased 33% to 201,621 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 2% to 39,964 units.
The Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal CMAs all recorded an increase in total SAAR housing starts in April, with Vancouver up 36%, Toronto up 54%, and Montreal up 43%. Both Toronto and Montreal recorded declines in single-detached starts that were offset by large increases in multi-unit starts, while Vancouver posted increases in both segments.
The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,974 units.
The trend in housing starts was 240,403 units in April, down 0.2% from 240,876 units in March. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
While both the SAAR of housing starts and the trend have returned to levels observed before the pandemic, housing starts are expected to drop significantly in 2023, before seeing some recovery in 2024 and 2025, according to our latest forecast. The expected decline is due to constraints in new construction, including labour shortages, as well as higher construction and borrowing costs for housing developers," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.
- Spring 2023 Housing Market Outlook
- Latest Housing Supply Report (HSR)
- Housing Supply Report (HSR) — Fall Edition
- The road ahead for the economy and housing — fall 2022 update
- Canada's housing supply shortage: skilled labour capacity
- Understanding Canada's housing supply shortages
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
%
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
%
|
April 2022
|
April 2023
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
57
|
22
|
-61
|
8
|
6
|
-25
|
65
|
28
|
-57
|
P.E.I.
|
27
|
15
|
-44
|
61
|
42
|
-31
|
88
|
57
|
-35
|
N.S.
|
113
|
105
|
-7
|
27
|
197
|
##
|
140
|
302
|
116
|
N.B.
|
57
|
45
|
-21
|
88
|
323
|
267
|
145
|
368
|
154
|
Atlantic
|
254
|
187
|
-26
|
184
|
568
|
209
|
438
|
755
|
72
|
Qc
|
811
|
402
|
-50
|
4,663
|
2,463
|
-47
|
5,474
|
2,865
|
-48
|
Ont.
|
1,837
|
1,128
|
-39
|
4,163
|
7,809
|
88
|
6,000
|
8,937
|
49
|
Man.
|
154
|
156
|
1
|
389
|
187
|
-52
|
543
|
343
|
-37
|
Sask.
|
153
|
95
|
-38
|
362
|
122
|
-66
|
515
|
217
|
-58
|
Alta.
|
1,434
|
948
|
-34
|
2,096
|
1,454
|
-31
|
3,530
|
2,402
|
-32
|
Prairies
|
1,741
|
1,199
|
-31
|
2,847
|
1,763
|
-38
|
4,588
|
2,962
|
-35
|
B.C.
|
886
|
601
|
-32
|
3,455
|
4,390
|
27
|
4,341
|
4,991
|
15
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
5,529
|
3,517
|
-36
|
15,312
|
16,993
|
11
|
20,841
|
20,510
|
-2
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
56
|
29
|
-48
|
147
|
11
|
-93
|
203
|
40
|
-80
|
Barrie
|
97
|
100
|
3
|
153
|
408
|
167
|
250
|
508
|
103
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
27
|
8
|
-70
|
4
|
52
|
##
|
31
|
60
|
94
|
Brantford
|
18
|
61
|
239
|
76
|
33
|
-57
|
94
|
94
|
-
|
Calgary
|
609
|
447
|
-27
|
902
|
717
|
-21
|
1,511
|
1,164
|
-23
|
Chilliwack
|
106
|
6
|
-94
|
255
|
12
|
-95
|
361
|
18
|
-95
|
Drummondville
|
59
|
15
|
-75
|
96
|
19
|
-80
|
155
|
34
|
-78
|
Edmonton
|
619
|
370
|
-40
|
1,048
|
638
|
-39
|
1,667
|
1,008
|
-40
|
Fredericton
|
7
|
8
|
14
|
4
|
4
|
-
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
11
|
12
|
9
|
6
|
4
|
-33
|
17
|
16
|
-6
|
Guelph
|
15
|
5
|
-67
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
15
|
5
|
-67
|
Halifax
|
81
|
40
|
-51
|
18
|
180
|
##
|
99
|
220
|
122
|
Hamilton
|
35
|
13
|
-63
|
432
|
544
|
26
|
467
|
557
|
19
|
Kamloops
|
27
|
8
|
-70
|
15
|
146
|
##
|
42
|
154
|
267
|
Kelowna
|
90
|
52
|
-42
|
195
|
62
|
-68
|
285
|
114
|
-60
|
Kingston
|
11
|
25
|
127
|
6
|
236
|
##
|
17
|
261
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
77
|
46
|
-40
|
130
|
53
|
-59
|
207
|
99
|
-52
|
Lethbridge
|
32
|
13
|
-59
|
26
|
8
|
-69
|
58
|
21
|
-64
|
London
|
101
|
24
|
-76
|
99
|
190
|
92
|
200
|
214
|
7
|
Moncton
|
27
|
13
|
-52
|
43
|
173
|
302
|
70
|
186
|
166
|
Montréal
|
248
|
86
|
-65
|
2,751
|
1,151
|
-58
|
2,999
|
1,237
|
-59
|
Nanaimo
|
29
|
36
|
24
|
87
|
17
|
-80
|
116
|
53
|
-54
|
Oshawa
|
118
|
55
|
-53
|
309
|
409
|
32
|
427
|
464
|
9
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
370
|
118
|
-68
|
843
|
1,271
|
51
|
1,213
|
1,389
|
15
|
Gatineau
|
83
|
16
|
-81
|
163
|
447
|
174
|
246
|
463
|
88
|
Ottawa
|
287
|
102
|
-64
|
680
|
824
|
21
|
967
|
926
|
-4
|
Peterborough
|
28
|
10
|
-64
|
0
|
16
|
##
|
28
|
26
|
-7
|
Québec
|
87
|
62
|
-29
|
900
|
319
|
-65
|
987
|
381
|
-61
|
Red Deer
|
9
|
6
|
-33
|
4
|
21
|
425
|
13
|
27
|
108
|
Regina
|
32
|
22
|
-31
|
64
|
40
|
-38
|
96
|
62
|
-35
|
Saguenay
|
35
|
20
|
-43
|
44
|
50
|
14
|
79
|
70
|
-11
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
110
|
61
|
-45
|
384
|
86
|
-78
|
494
|
147
|
-70
|
Saint John
|
20
|
18
|
-10
|
40
|
139
|
248
|
60
|
157
|
162
|
St. John's
|
54
|
18
|
-67
|
7
|
6
|
-14
|
61
|
24
|
-61
|
Saskatoon
|
115
|
66
|
-43
|
297
|
52
|
-82
|
412
|
118
|
-71
|
Sherbrooke
|
37
|
20
|
-46
|
135
|
111
|
-18
|
172
|
131
|
-24
|
Thunder Bay
|
0
|
1
|
##
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
0
|
1
|
##
|
Toronto
|
521
|
316
|
-39
|
1,521
|
4,626
|
204
|
2,042
|
4,942
|
142
|
Trois-Rivières
|
49
|
23
|
-53
|
232
|
66
|
-72
|
281
|
89
|
-68
|
Vancouver
|
335
|
292
|
-13
|
2,281
|
3,875
|
70
|
2,616
|
4,167
|
59
|
Victoria
|
80
|
44
|
-45
|
250
|
47
|
-81
|
330
|
91
|
-72
|
Windsor
|
57
|
19
|
-67
|
138
|
14
|
-90
|
195
|
33
|
-83
|
Winnipeg
|
121
|
136
|
12
|
359
|
168
|
-53
|
480
|
304
|
-37
|
Total
|
4,560
|
2,724
|
-40
|
14,301
|
15,974
|
12
|
18,861
|
18,698
|
-1
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021
|
Source: CMHC
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
March
|
April
|
%
|
March
|
April
|
%
|
March
|
April
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
454
|
398
|
-12
|
24
|
74
|
208
|
478
|
472
|
-1
|
P.E.I.
|
275
|
210
|
-24
|
84
|
504
|
##
|
359
|
714
|
99
|
N.S.
|
1,878
|
1,770
|
-6
|
1,732
|
2,417
|
40
|
3,610
|
4,187
|
16
|
N.B.
|
1,183
|
983
|
-17
|
568
|
3,882
|
##
|
1,751
|
4,865
|
178
|
Qc
|
3,608
|
3,859
|
7
|
23,511
|
25,548
|
9
|
27,119
|
29,407
|
8
|
Ont.
|
16,025
|
14,683
|
-8
|
58,868
|
95,981
|
63
|
74,893
|
110,664
|
48
|
Man.
|
1,569
|
1,756
|
12
|
5,952
|
2,244
|
-62
|
7,521
|
4,000
|
-47
|
Sask.
|
844
|
937
|
11
|
1,896
|
1,464
|
-23
|
2,740
|
2,401
|
-12
|
Alta.
|
9,899
|
9,692
|
-2
|
15,819
|
17,087
|
8
|
25,718
|
26,779
|
4
|
B.C.
|
4,962
|
5,676
|
14
|
43,188
|
52,420
|
21
|
48,150
|
58,096
|
21
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
40,697
|
39,964
|
-2
|
151,642
|
201,621
|
33
|
192,339
|
241,585
|
26
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
56,056
|
53,843
|
-4
|
157,723
|
207,715
|
32
|
213,780
|
261,559
|
22
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
243
|
287
|
18
|
156
|
132
|
-15
|
399
|
419
|
5
|
Barrie
|
1,277
|
1,762
|
38
|
396
|
4,896
|
##
|
1,673
|
6,658
|
298
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
90
|
96
|
7
|
48
|
624
|
##
|
138
|
720
|
422
|
Brantford
|
251
|
1,208
|
381
|
396
|
396
|
-
|
647
|
1,604
|
148
|
Calgary
|
5,040
|
4,501
|
-11
|
9,036
|
8,604
|
-5
|
14,076
|
13,105
|
-7
|
Chilliwack
|
87
|
51
|
-41
|
87
|
144
|
66
|
87
|
195
|
124
|
Drummondville
|
84
|
100
|
19
|
444
|
228
|
-49
|
528
|
328
|
-38
|
Edmonton
|
3,797
|
3,964
|
4
|
6,300
|
7,656
|
22
|
10,097
|
11,620
|
15
|
Fredericton
|
414
|
349
|
-16
|
48
|
48
|
-
|
462
|
397
|
-14
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
201
|
129
|
-36
|
48
|
48
|
-
|
249
|
177
|
-29
|
Guelph
|
47
|
61
|
30
|
3,060
|
0
|
-100
|
3,107
|
61
|
-98
|
Halifax
|
832
|
470
|
-44
|
1,476
|
2,160
|
46
|
2,308
|
2,630
|
14
|
Hamilton
|
249
|
206
|
-17
|
552
|
6,528
|
##
|
801
|
6,734
|
##
|
Kamloops
|
55
|
62
|
13
|
96
|
1,752
|
##
|
151
|
1,814
|
##
|
Kelowna
|
659
|
552
|
-16
|
2,484
|
744
|
-70
|
3,143
|
1,296
|
-59
|
Kingston
|
284
|
317
|
12
|
180
|
2,832
|
##
|
464
|
3,149
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
1,160
|
604
|
-48
|
696
|
636
|
-9
|
1,856
|
1,240
|
-33
|
Lethbridge
|
102
|
119
|
17
|
0
|
96
|
##
|
102
|
215
|
111
|
London
|
463
|
307
|
-34
|
1,968
|
2,280
|
16
|
2,431
|
2,587
|
6
|
Moncton
|
126
|
157
|
25
|
24
|
2,076
|
##
|
150
|
2,233
|
##
|
Montréal
|
956
|
736
|
-23
|
9,071
|
13,555
|
49
|
10,027
|
14,291
|
43
|
Nanaimo
|
114
|
333
|
192
|
108
|
204
|
89
|
222
|
537
|
142
|
Oshawa
|
554
|
509
|
-8
|
384
|
4,908
|
##
|
938
|
5,417
|
478
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,855
|
1,421
|
-23
|
13,860
|
15,252
|
10
|
15,715
|
16,673
|
6
|
Gatineau
|
523
|
211
|
-60
|
1,236
|
5,364
|
334
|
1,759
|
5,575
|
217
|
Ottawa
|
1,332
|
1,210
|
-9
|
12,624
|
9,888
|
-22
|
13,956
|
11,098
|
-20
|
Peterborough
|
238
|
128
|
-46
|
0
|
192
|
##
|
238
|
320
|
34
|
Québec
|
600
|
565
|
-6
|
2,868
|
3,828
|
33
|
3,468
|
4,393
|
27
|
Red Deer
|
59
|
65
|
10
|
24
|
252
|
##
|
83
|
317
|
282
|
Regina
|
81
|
229
|
183
|
840
|
480
|
-43
|
921
|
709
|
-23
|
Saguenay
|
125
|
222
|
78
|
132
|
600
|
355
|
257
|
822
|
220
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
864
|
638
|
-26
|
480
|
1,032
|
115
|
1,344
|
1,670
|
24
|
Saint John
|
247
|
246
|
0
|
0
|
1,668
|
##
|
247
|
1,914
|
##
|
St. John's
|
493
|
392
|
-20
|
24
|
72
|
200
|
517
|
464
|
-10
|
Saskatoon
|
683
|
606
|
-11
|
732
|
624
|
-15
|
1,415
|
1,230
|
-13
|
Sherbrooke
|
166
|
189
|
14
|
1,416
|
1,332
|
-6
|
1,582
|
1,521
|
-4
|
Thunder Bay
|
80
|
79
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
80
|
79
|
-1
|
Toronto
|
5,354
|
4,036
|
-25
|
33,360
|
55,512
|
66
|
38,714
|
59,548
|
54
|
Trois-Rivières
|
166
|
158
|
-5
|
492
|
792
|
61
|
658
|
950
|
44
|
Vancouver
|
2,519
|
2,884
|
14
|
33,876
|
46,500
|
37
|
36,395
|
49,384
|
36
|
Victoria
|
345
|
401
|
16
|
3,564
|
564
|
-84
|
3,909
|
965
|
-75
|
Windsor
|
275
|
238
|
-13
|
408
|
168
|
-59
|
683
|
406
|
-41
|
Winnipeg
|
1,340
|
1,455
|
9
|
5,232
|
2,016
|
-61
|
6,572
|
3,471
|
-47
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on
|
Source: CMHC
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
Share this article