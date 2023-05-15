OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 22% in April (261,559 units) compared to March (213,780 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) increased 26%, with 241,585 units recorded in April. Multi-unit urban starts increased 33% to 201,621 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 2% to 39,964 units.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC Deputy Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal CMAs all recorded an increase in total SAAR housing starts in April, with Vancouver up 36%, Toronto up 54%, and Montreal up 43%. Both Toronto and Montreal recorded declines in single-detached starts that were offset by large increases in multi-unit starts, while Vancouver posted increases in both segments.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,974 units.

The trend in housing starts was 240,403 units in April, down 0.2% from 240,876 units in March. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Quote:

While both the SAAR of housing starts and the trend have returned to levels observed before the pandemic, housing starts are expected to drop significantly in 2023, before seeing some recovery in 2024 and 2025, according to our latest forecast. The expected decline is due to constraints in new construction, including labour shortages, as well as higher construction and borrowing costs for housing developers," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







April 2022 April 2023 % April 2022 April 2023 % April 2022 April 2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

57 22 -61 8 6 -25 65 28 -57 P.E.I.

27 15 -44 61 42 -31 88 57 -35 N.S.

113 105 -7 27 197 ## 140 302 116 N.B.

57 45 -21 88 323 267 145 368 154 Atlantic

254 187 -26 184 568 209 438 755 72 Qc

811 402 -50 4,663 2,463 -47 5,474 2,865 -48 Ont.

1,837 1,128 -39 4,163 7,809 88 6,000 8,937 49 Man.

154 156 1 389 187 -52 543 343 -37 Sask.

153 95 -38 362 122 -66 515 217 -58 Alta.

1,434 948 -34 2,096 1,454 -31 3,530 2,402 -32 Prairies

1,741 1,199 -31 2,847 1,763 -38 4,588 2,962 -35 B.C.

886 601 -32 3,455 4,390 27 4,341 4,991 15 Canada (10,000+) 5,529 3,517 -36 15,312 16,993 11 20,841 20,510 -2 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 56 29 -48 147 11 -93 203 40 -80 Barrie

97 100 3 153 408 167 250 508 103 Belleville - Quinte West 27 8 -70 4 52 ## 31 60 94 Brantford

18 61 239 76 33 -57 94 94 - Calgary

609 447 -27 902 717 -21 1,511 1,164 -23 Chilliwack

106 6 -94 255 12 -95 361 18 -95 Drummondville 59 15 -75 96 19 -80 155 34 -78 Edmonton

619 370 -40 1,048 638 -39 1,667 1,008 -40 Fredericton

7 8 14 4 4 - 11 12 9 Greater/Grand Sudbury 11 12 9 6 4 -33 17 16 -6 Guelph

15 5 -67 0 0 - 15 5 -67 Halifax

81 40 -51 18 180 ## 99 220 122 Hamilton

35 13 -63 432 544 26 467 557 19 Kamloops

27 8 -70 15 146 ## 42 154 267 Kelowna

90 52 -42 195 62 -68 285 114 -60 Kingston

11 25 127 6 236 ## 17 261 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 77 46 -40 130 53 -59 207 99 -52 Lethbridge

32 13 -59 26 8 -69 58 21 -64 London

101 24 -76 99 190 92 200 214 7 Moncton

27 13 -52 43 173 302 70 186 166 Montréal

248 86 -65 2,751 1,151 -58 2,999 1,237 -59 Nanaimo

29 36 24 87 17 -80 116 53 -54 Oshawa

118 55 -53 309 409 32 427 464 9 Ottawa-Gatineau 370 118 -68 843 1,271 51 1,213 1,389 15 Gatineau

83 16 -81 163 447 174 246 463 88 Ottawa

287 102 -64 680 824 21 967 926 -4 Peterborough

28 10 -64 0 16 ## 28 26 -7 Québec

87 62 -29 900 319 -65 987 381 -61 Red Deer

9 6 -33 4 21 425 13 27 108 Regina

32 22 -31 64 40 -38 96 62 -35 Saguenay

35 20 -43 44 50 14 79 70 -11 St. Catharines-Niagara 110 61 -45 384 86 -78 494 147 -70 Saint John

20 18 -10 40 139 248 60 157 162 St. John's

54 18 -67 7 6 -14 61 24 -61 Saskatoon

115 66 -43 297 52 -82 412 118 -71 Sherbrooke

37 20 -46 135 111 -18 172 131 -24 Thunder Bay

0 1 ## 0 0 - 0 1 ## Toronto

521 316 -39 1,521 4,626 204 2,042 4,942 142 Trois-Rivières

49 23 -53 232 66 -72 281 89 -68 Vancouver

335 292 -13 2,281 3,875 70 2,616 4,167 59 Victoria

80 44 -45 250 47 -81 330 91 -72 Windsor

57 19 -67 138 14 -90 195 33 -83 Winnipeg

121 136 12 359 168 -53 480 304 -37 Total

4,560 2,724 -40 14,301 15,974 12 18,861 18,698 -1

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021

Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme

value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



March

2023 April

2023 % March

2023 April

2023 % March

2023 April

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

454 398 -12 24 74 208 478 472 -1 P.E.I.

275 210 -24 84 504 ## 359 714 99 N.S.

1,878 1,770 -6 1,732 2,417 40 3,610 4,187 16 N.B.

1,183 983 -17 568 3,882 ## 1,751 4,865 178 Qc

3,608 3,859 7 23,511 25,548 9 27,119 29,407 8 Ont.

16,025 14,683 -8 58,868 95,981 63 74,893 110,664 48 Man.

1,569 1,756 12 5,952 2,244 -62 7,521 4,000 -47 Sask.

844 937 11 1,896 1,464 -23 2,740 2,401 -12 Alta.

9,899 9,692 -2 15,819 17,087 8 25,718 26,779 4 B.C.

4,962 5,676 14 43,188 52,420 21 48,150 58,096 21 Canada (10,000+) 40,697 39,964 -2 151,642 201,621 33 192,339 241,585 26 Canada (All Areas) 56,056 53,843 -4 157,723 207,715 32 213,780 261,559 22 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 243 287 18 156 132 -15 399 419 5 Barrie

1,277 1,762 38 396 4,896 ## 1,673 6,658 298 Belleville - Quinte West 90 96 7 48 624 ## 138 720 422 Brantford

251 1,208 381 396 396 - 647 1,604 148 Calgary

5,040 4,501 -11 9,036 8,604 -5 14,076 13,105 -7 Chilliwack

87 51 -41 87 144 66 87 195 124 Drummondville 84 100 19 444 228 -49 528 328 -38 Edmonton

3,797 3,964 4 6,300 7,656 22 10,097 11,620 15 Fredericton

414 349 -16 48 48 - 462 397 -14 Greater/Grand Sudbury 201 129 -36 48 48 - 249 177 -29 Guelph

47 61 30 3,060 0 -100 3,107 61 -98 Halifax

832 470 -44 1,476 2,160 46 2,308 2,630 14 Hamilton

249 206 -17 552 6,528 ## 801 6,734 ## Kamloops

55 62 13 96 1,752 ## 151 1,814 ## Kelowna

659 552 -16 2,484 744 -70 3,143 1,296 -59 Kingston

284 317 12 180 2,832 ## 464 3,149 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,160 604 -48 696 636 -9 1,856 1,240 -33 Lethbridge

102 119 17 0 96 ## 102 215 111 London

463 307 -34 1,968 2,280 16 2,431 2,587 6 Moncton

126 157 25 24 2,076 ## 150 2,233 ## Montréal

956 736 -23 9,071 13,555 49 10,027 14,291 43 Nanaimo

114 333 192 108 204 89 222 537 142 Oshawa

554 509 -8 384 4,908 ## 938 5,417 478 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,855 1,421 -23 13,860 15,252 10 15,715 16,673 6 Gatineau

523 211 -60 1,236 5,364 334 1,759 5,575 217 Ottawa

1,332 1,210 -9 12,624 9,888 -22 13,956 11,098 -20 Peterborough 238 128 -46 0 192 ## 238 320 34 Québec

600 565 -6 2,868 3,828 33 3,468 4,393 27 Red Deer

59 65 10 24 252 ## 83 317 282 Regina

81 229 183 840 480 -43 921 709 -23 Saguenay

125 222 78 132 600 355 257 822 220 St. Catharines-Niagara 864 638 -26 480 1,032 115 1,344 1,670 24 Saint John

247 246 0 0 1,668 ## 247 1,914 ## St. John's

493 392 -20 24 72 200 517 464 -10 Saskatoon

683 606 -11 732 624 -15 1,415 1,230 -13 Sherbrooke

166 189 14 1,416 1,332 -6 1,582 1,521 -4 Thunder Bay 80 79 -1 0 0 - 80 79 -1 Toronto

5,354 4,036 -25 33,360 55,512 66 38,714 59,548 54 Trois-Rivières 166 158 -5 492 792 61 658 950 44 Vancouver

2,519 2,884 14 33,876 46,500 37 36,395 49,384 36 Victoria

345 401 16 3,564 564 -84 3,909 965 -75 Windsor

275 238 -13 408 168 -59 683 406 -41 Winnipeg

1,340 1,455 9 5,232 2,016 -61 6,572 3,471 -47

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on

2021Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme

value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation