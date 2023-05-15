Housing starts increased in April Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

May 15, 2023, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 22% in April (261,559 units) compared to March (213,780 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) increased 26%, with 241,585 units recorded in April. Multi-unit urban starts increased 33% to 201,621 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 2% to 39,964 units.

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC Deputy Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC Deputy Chief Economist (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal CMAs all recorded an increase in total SAAR housing starts in April, with Vancouver up 36%, Toronto up 54%, and Montreal up 43%. Both Toronto and Montreal recorded declines in single-detached starts that were offset by large increases in multi-unit starts, while Vancouver posted increases in both segments.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,974 units.

The trend in housing starts was 240,403 units in April, down 0.2% from 240,876 units in March. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Quote:

While both the SAAR of housing starts and the trend have returned to levels observed before the pandemic, housing starts are expected to drop significantly in 2023, before seeing some recovery in 2024 and 2025, according to our latest forecast. The expected decline is due to constraints in new construction, including labour shortages, as well as higher construction and borrowing costs for housing developers," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on June 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 


Single-Detached 

All Others

Total




April 2022

April 2023

%

April 2022

April 2023

%

April 2022

April 2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

57

22

-61

8

6

-25

65

28

-57

P.E.I.    

27

15

-44

61

42

-31

88

57

-35

N.S.    

113

105

-7

27

197

##

140

302

116

N.B.    

57

45

-21

88

323

267

145

368

154

Atlantic

254

187

-26

184

568

209

438

755

72

Qc

811

402

-50

4,663

2,463

-47

5,474

2,865

-48

Ont.    

1,837

1,128

-39

4,163

7,809

88

6,000

8,937

49

Man.    

154

156

1

389

187

-52

543

343

-37

Sask.    

153

95

-38

362

122

-66

515

217

-58

Alta.    

1,434

948

-34

2,096

1,454

-31

3,530

2,402

-32

Prairies

1,741

1,199

-31

2,847

1,763

-38

4,588

2,962

-35

B.C.    

886

601

-32

3,455

4,390

27

4,341

4,991

15

Canada (10,000+)

5,529

3,517

-36

15,312

16,993

11

20,841

20,510

-2

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

56

29

-48

147

11

-93

203

40

-80

Barrie

97

100

3

153

408

167

250

508

103

Belleville - Quinte West

27

8

-70

4

52

##

31

60

94

Brantford

18

61

239

76

33

-57

94

94

-

Calgary

609

447

-27

902

717

-21

1,511

1,164

-23

Chilliwack

106

6

-94

255

12

-95

361

18

-95

Drummondville

59

15

-75

96

19

-80

155

34

-78

Edmonton

619

370

-40

1,048

638

-39

1,667

1,008

-40

Fredericton

7

8

14

4

4

-

11

12

9

Greater/Grand Sudbury

11

12

9

6

4

-33

17

16

-6

Guelph

15

5

-67

0

0

-

15

5

-67

Halifax

81

40

-51

18

180

##

99

220

122

Hamilton

35

13

-63

432

544

26

467

557

19

Kamloops

27

8

-70

15

146

##

42

154

267

Kelowna

90

52

-42

195

62

-68

285

114

-60

Kingston

11

25

127

6

236

##

17

261

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

77

46

-40

130

53

-59

207

99

-52

Lethbridge

32

13

-59

26

8

-69

58

21

-64

London

101

24

-76

99

190

92

200

214

7

Moncton

27

13

-52

43

173

302

70

186

166

Montréal

248

86

-65

2,751

1,151

-58

2,999

1,237

-59

Nanaimo

29

36

24

87

17

-80

116

53

-54

Oshawa

118

55

-53

309

409

32

427

464

9

Ottawa-Gatineau

370

118

-68

843

1,271

51

1,213

1,389

15

  Gatineau

83

16

-81

163

447

174

246

463

88

  Ottawa

287

102

-64

680

824

21

967

926

-4

Peterborough

28

10

-64

0

16

##

28

26

-7

Québec

87

62

-29

900

319

-65

987

381

-61

Red Deer

9

6

-33

4

21

425

13

27

108

Regina

32

22

-31

64

40

-38

96

62

-35

Saguenay

35

20

-43

44

50

14

79

70

-11

St. Catharines-Niagara

110

61

-45

384

86

-78

494

147

-70

Saint John

20

18

-10

40

139

248

60

157

162

St. John's

54

18

-67

7

6

-14

61

24

-61

Saskatoon

115

66

-43

297

52

-82

412

118

-71

Sherbrooke

37

20

-46

135

111

-18

172

131

-24

Thunder Bay

0

1

##

0

0

-

0

1

##

Toronto

521

316

-39

1,521

4,626

204

2,042

4,942

142

Trois-Rivières

49

23

-53

232

66

-72

281

89

-68

Vancouver

335

292

-13

2,281

3,875

70

2,616

4,167

59

Victoria

80

44

-45

250

47

-81

330

91

-72

Windsor

57

19

-67

138

14

-90

195

33

-83

Winnipeg

121

136

12

359

168

-53

480

304

-37

Total

4,560

2,724

-40

14,301

15,974

12

18,861

18,698

-1

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021
Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC
## not calculable / extreme 
value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


March
2023

April
2023

%

March
2023

April
2023

%

March
2023

April
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

454

398

-12

24

74

208

478

472

-1

P.E.I.    

275

210

-24

84

504

##

359

714

99

N.S.    

1,878

1,770

-6

1,732

2,417

40

3,610

4,187

16

N.B.    

1,183

983

-17

568

3,882

##

1,751

4,865

178

Qc   

3,608

3,859

7

23,511

25,548

9

27,119

29,407

8

Ont.    

16,025

14,683

-8

58,868

95,981

63

74,893

110,664

48

Man.    

1,569

1,756

12

5,952

2,244

-62

7,521

4,000

-47

Sask.    

844

937

11

1,896

1,464

-23

2,740

2,401

-12

Alta.    

9,899

9,692

-2

15,819

17,087

8

25,718

26,779

4

B.C.    

4,962

5,676

14

43,188

52,420

21

48,150

58,096

21

Canada (10,000+)

40,697

39,964

-2

151,642

201,621

33

192,339

241,585

26

Canada (All Areas)

56,056

53,843

-4

157,723

207,715

32

213,780

261,559

22

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

243

287

18

156

132

-15

399

419

5

Barrie

1,277

1,762

38

396

4,896

##

1,673

6,658

298

Belleville - Quinte West

90

96

7

48

624

##

138

720

422

Brantford

251

1,208

381

396

396

-

647

1,604

148

Calgary

5,040

4,501

-11

9,036

8,604

-5

14,076

13,105

-7

Chilliwack

87

51

-41

87

144

66

87

195

124

Drummondville

84

100

19

444

228

-49

528

328

-38

Edmonton

3,797

3,964

4

6,300

7,656

22

10,097

11,620

15

Fredericton

414

349

-16

48

48

-

462

397

-14

Greater/Grand Sudbury

201

129

-36

48

48

-

249

177

-29

Guelph

47

61

30

3,060

0

-100

3,107

61

-98

Halifax

832

470

-44

1,476

2,160

46

2,308

2,630

14

Hamilton

249

206

-17

552

6,528

##

801

6,734

##

Kamloops

55

62

13

96

1,752

##

151

1,814

##

Kelowna

659

552

-16

2,484

744

-70

3,143

1,296

-59

Kingston

284

317

12

180

2,832

##

464

3,149

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,160

604

-48

696

636

-9

1,856

1,240

-33

Lethbridge

102

119

17

0

96

##

102

215

111

London

463

307

-34

1,968

2,280

16

2,431

2,587

6

Moncton

126

157

25

24

2,076

##

150

2,233

##

Montréal

956

736

-23

9,071

13,555

49

10,027

14,291

43

Nanaimo

114

333

192

108

204

89

222

537

142

Oshawa

554

509

-8

384

4,908

##

938

5,417

478

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,855

1,421

-23

13,860

15,252

10

15,715

16,673

6

  Gatineau

523

211

-60

1,236

5,364

334

1,759

5,575

217

  Ottawa

1,332

1,210

-9

12,624

9,888

-22

13,956

11,098

-20

Peterborough

238

128

-46

0

192

##

238

320

34

Québec

600

565

-6

2,868

3,828

33

3,468

4,393

27

Red Deer

59

65

10

24

252

##

83

317

282

Regina

81

229

183

840

480

-43

921

709

-23

Saguenay

125

222

78

132

600

355

257

822

220

St. Catharines-Niagara

864

638

-26

480

1,032

115

1,344

1,670

24

Saint John

247

246

0

0

1,668

##

247

1,914

##

St. John's

493

392

-20

24

72

200

517

464

-10

Saskatoon

683

606

-11

732

624

-15

1,415

1,230

-13

Sherbrooke

166

189

14

1,416

1,332

-6

1,582

1,521

-4

Thunder Bay

80

79

-1

0

0

-

80

79

-1

Toronto

5,354

4,036

-25

33,360

55,512

66

38,714

59,548

54

Trois-Rivières

166

158

-5

492

792

61

658

950

44

Vancouver

2,519

2,884

14

33,876

46,500

37

36,395

49,384

36

Victoria

345

401

16

3,564

564

-84

3,909

965

-75

Windsor

275

238

-13

408

168

-59

683

406

-41

Winnipeg

1,340

1,455

9

5,232

2,016

-61

6,572

3,471

-47

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on
2021Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC
## not calculable / extreme
value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation