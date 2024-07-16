Housing starts for June and first half of 2024 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jul 16, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada decreased 9% in June (241,672 units) compared to May (264,929), according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts decreased 0.4% from 248,260 units in May to 247,205 units in June. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The actual number of housing starts across Canada in urban centres of 10,000 population and over was down 13% to 20,509 units in June compared to 23,518 units in June 2023. The year-over-year decrease was driven by lower multi-unit starts, down 16%, while single-detached starts were similar to last June.

June's total actual housing starts were markedly lower in two of Canada's three major cities compared to June 2023, with Toronto down 60% and Vancouver down 55%. Both cities recorded significant declines in multi-unit construction. Montréal was up significantly at 226%, due to much higher multi-unit activity.

Through the first half of 2024, Canada's six largest Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) saw a modest 4% combined year-over-year increase from 2023, driven by higher starts levels in Calgary, Edmonton, and Montréal which made up for decreases in Vancouver, Toronto, and Ottawa. Among the largest of the big six CMAs, Vancouver and Toronto have seen apartment starts slow as high interest rates and weak condominium pre-construction sales appear to be affecting these centres negatively. Meanwhile, Montréal has observed higher multi-unit construction this year, with apartments starts up 63% from the 8-year low recorded in 2023. Also of note is the higher construction activity in Calgary and Edmonton as starts increased across all dwelling types, driving total starts up 38% and 67% respectively.

CMHC's next Housing Supply Report, to be released in the Fall, will examine these trends in greater detail. See Table 1 below for more information.

Quote:

"The higher interest rate environment appears to have caught up with some of Canada's major centres as lower multi-unit starts, particularly in Vancouver and Toronto, drove both the SAAR and Trend down in June. While strong starts growth in June and the first half 2024 in Calgary, Edmonton, and Montréal mitigated some of these decreases, we expect continued downward starts pressure across Canada throughout 2024," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban housing starts (centres with population above 10,000) was 9% lower with 223,234 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 12% to 180,205 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 43,029 units.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,438 units.
  • Total SAAR housing starts were up 23% in Montréal, driven by a 26% increase in multi-unit starts. Vancouver declined 13%, due to decreases in multi-unit starts. Toronto decreased 37% with multi-unit starts lower.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the July housing starts data on August 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Table 1: Housing starts by dwelling type, first half of 2024, and year-over-year % change, select CMAs*












Single-Detached

Semi-Detached

Row

Apartment

Total

Units

% change

Units

% change

Units

% change

Units

% change

Units

% change

Vancouver

1,057

-30 %

456

-19 %

842

-21 %

11,923

-17 %

14,278

-18 %

Calgary

3,343

33 %

1,080

34 %

1,481

16 %

5,274

50 %

11,178

38 %

Edmonton

2,958

42 %

606

59 %

1,302

32 %

3,582

120 %

8,448

67 %

Toronto

1,789

-21 %

156

34 %

2,088

-4 %

18,496

-13 %

22,529

-13 %

Ottawa

619

-7 %

42

-42 %

763

13 %

1,409

-35 %

2,833

-21 %

Montréal

518

6 %

128

33 %

239

72 %

8,488

63 %

9,373

58 %

 Total

10,284

8 %

2,468

22 %

6,715

6 %

49,172

2 %

68,639

4 %

*Numbers in table are inclusive of all housing tenures (i.e., freehold, condominium, rental and co-op).

Source: CMHC

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




June 2023

June 2024

%

June
2023

June 2024

%

June
2023

June
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

54

96

78

5

36

##

59

132

124

P.E.I.   


13

6

-54

10

38

280

23

44

91

N.S.   


201

178

-11

923

769

-17

1,124

947

-16

N.B.   


145

124

-14

254

358

41

399

482

21

Atlantic

413

404

-2

1,192

1,201

1

1,605

1,605

-

Qc

454

434

-4

2,443

4,561

87

2,897

4,995

72

Ont.   


1,491

1,142

-23

8,623

4,539

-47

10,114

5,681

-44

Man.   


153

160

5

434

563

30

587

723

23

Sask.   


89

154

73

483

217

-55

572

371

-35

Alta.   


1,149

1,586

38

1,219

2,205

81

2,368

3,791

60

Prairies

1,391

1,900

37

2,136

2,985

40

3,527

4,885

39

B.C.   


599

484

-19

4,776

2,859

-40

5,375

3,343

-38

Canada (10,000+)

4,348

4,364

0

19,170

16,145

-16

23,518

20,509

-13

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

18

12

-33

53

29

-45

71

41

-42

Barrie

103

34

-67

363

38

-90

466

72

-85

Belleville - Quinte West

24

19

-21

32

8

-75

56

27

-52

Brantford

53

4

-92

2

4

100

55

8

-85

Calgary

518

719

39

721

1,247

73

1,239

1,966

59

Chilliwack

20

11

-45

14

104

##

34

115

238

Drummondville

14

15

7

27

85

215

41

100

144

Edmonton

503

737

47

457

738

61

960

1,475

54

Fredericton

61

37

-39

81

43

-47

142

80

-44

Greater/Grand Sudbury

2

0

-100

2

0

-100

4

0

-100

Guelph

5

7

40

136

30

-78

141

37

-74

Halifax

98

97

-1

887

695

-22

985

792

-20

Hamilton

33

19

-42

288

6

-98

321

25

-92

Kamloops

5

6

20

1

6

##

6

12

100

Kelowna

62

38

-39

322

572

78

384

610

59

Kingston

27

28

4

0

7

##

27

35

30

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

109

47

-57

54

538

##

163

585

259

Lethbridge

26

17

-35

2

15

##

28

32

14

London

27

77

185

214

129

-40

241

206

-15

Moncton

38

27

-29

164

197

20

202

224

11

Montréal

134

121

-10

774

2,841

267

908

2,962

226

Nanaimo

16

17

6

3

62

##

19

79

316

Oshawa

115

32

-72

60

214

257

175

246

41

Ottawa-Gatineau

236

184

-22

792

487

-39

1,028

671

-35

  Gatineau

14

36

157

413

107

-74

427

143

-67

  Ottawa

222

148

-33

379

380

0

601

528

-12

Peterborough

3

42

##

0

24

##

3

66

##

Québec

37

68

84

540

761

41

577

829

44

Red Deer

3

4

33

4

5

25

7

9

29

Regina

10

37

270

149

91

-39

159

128

-19

Saguenay

34

25

-26

14

24

71

48

49

2

St. Catharines-Niagara

41

37

-10

132

33

-75

173

70

-60

Saint John

31

36

16

0

68

##

31

104

235

St. John's

50

86

72

5

33

##

55

119

116

Saskatoon

75

112

49

333

126

-62

408

238

-42

Sherbrooke

27

29

7

71

194

173

98

223

128

Thunder Bay

16

9

-44

4

6

50

20

15

-25

Toronto

370

324

-12

6,801

2,523

-63

7,171

2,847

-60

Trois-Rivières

10

17

70

267

80

-70

277

97

-65

Vancouver

350

300

-14

3,555

1,467

-59

3,905

1,767

-55

Victoria

25

22

-12

477

312

-35

502

334

-33

Windsor

31

58

87

25

305

##

56

363

##

Winnipeg

139

130

-6

428

549

28

567

679

20

Total

3,499

3,641

4

18,254

14,696

-19

21,753

18,337

-16

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


May 2024

June
2024

%

May 2024

June 2024

%

May 2024

June
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

579

727

26

133

402

202

712

1,129

59

P.E.I.   


227

85

-63

1,200

456

-62

1,427

541

-62

N.S.   


1,634

1,941

19

6,560

9,210

40

8,194

11,151

36

N.B.   


1,023

916

-10

6,188

4,080

-34

7,211

4,996

-31

Qc  


4,373

3,740

-14

44,042

43,164

-2

48,415

46,904

-3

Ont.   


12,899

11,992

-7

71,198

53,102

-25

84,097

65,094

-23

Man.   


1,543

1,644

7

1,128

6,756

499

2,671

8,400

214

Sask.   


1,112

1,612

45

468

2,604

456

1,580

4,216

167

Alta.   


14,520

15,496

7

33,315

26,346

-21

47,835

41,842

-13

B.C.   


4,377

4,876

11

39,931

34,085

-15

44,308

38,961

-12

Canada (10,000+)

42,287

43,029

2

204,163

180,205

-12

246,450

223,234

-9

Canada (All Areas)

52,229

52,762

1

212,702

188,911

-11

264,929

241,672

-9

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

154

142

-8

1,500

348

-77

1,654

490

-70

Barrie

290

350

21

720

456

-37

1,010

806

-20

Belleville - Quinte West

136

171

26

48

96

100

184

267

45

Brantford

250

142

-43

0

48

##

250

190

-24

Calgary

6,950

7,550

9

16,548

14,964

-10

23,498

22,514

-4

Chilliwack

148

142

-4

148

1,248

##

304

1,390

357

Drummondville

133

136

2

732

1,020

39

865

1,156

34

Edmonton

6,105

6,806

11

15,036

8,856

-41

21,141

15,662

-26

Fredericton

274

249

-9

768

516

-33

1,042

765

-27

Greater/Grand Sudbury

30

14

-53

264

0

-100

294

14

-95

Guelph

101

53

-48

0

360

##

101

413

309

Halifax

759

684

-10

5,592

8,340

49

6,351

9,024

42

Hamilton

220

176

-20

5,148

72

-99

5,368

248

-95

Kamloops

188

82

-56

1,044

72

-93

1,232

154

-88

Kelowna

378

314

-17

12,240

6,864

-44

12,618

7,178

-43

Kingston

144

251

74

240

84

-65

384

335

-13

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

406

481

18

360

6,456

##

766

6,937

##

Lethbridge

438

155

-65

228

180

-21

666

335

-50

London

604

926

53

1,188

1,548

30

1,792

2,474

38

Moncton

211

207

-2

4,404

2,364

-46

4,615

2,571

-44

Montréal

1,283

893

-30

27,047

34,065

26

28,330

34,958

23

Nanaimo

147

179

22

144

744

417

291

923

217

Oshawa

907

274

-70

984

2,568

161

1,891

2,842

50

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,992

2,202

11

16,128

5,844

-64

18,120

8,046

-56

  Gatineau

593

690

16

9,312

1,284

-86

9,905

1,974

-80

  Ottawa

1,399

1,512

8

6,816

4,560

-33

8,215

6,072

-26

Peterborough

93

475

411

24

288

##

117

763

##

Québec

566

596

5

7,044

9,132

30

7,610

9,728

28

Red Deer

105

66

-37

60

60

-

165

126

-24

Regina

237

324

37

204

1,092

435

441

1,416

221

Saguenay

230

162

-30

132

288

118

362

450

24

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,007

565

-44

2,232

396

-82

3,239

961

-70

Saint John

199

283

42

312

816

162

511

1,099

115

St. John's

512

616

20

132

396

200

644

1,012

57

Saskatoon

816

1,144

40

264

1,512

473

1,080

2,656

146

Sherbrooke

337

249

-26

1,080

2,328

116

1,417

2,577

82

Thunder Bay

158

66

-58

24

72

200

182

138

-24

Toronto

4,000

4,062

2

50,280

30,276

-40

54,280

34,338

-37

Trois-Rivières

225

101

-55

1,548

960

-38

1,773

1,061

-40

Vancouver

2,079

2,962

42

21,468

17,604

-18

23,547

20,566

-13

Victoria

328

285

-13

1,464

3,744

156

1,792

4,029

125

Windsor

367

462

26

1,032

3,660

255

1,399

4,122

195

Winnipeg

1,198

1,297

8

972

6,588

##

2,170

7,885

263

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)