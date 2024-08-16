Housing starts for July 2024

Aug 16, 2024, 08:15 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 16% in July (279,509 units) compared to June (241,643), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
The six-month trend in housing starts increased 3.2% from 247,840 units in June to 255,783 units in July. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
In Canadian urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 132,823 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – July) in 2024. This compares to 123,593 for the same time period in 2023, meaning actual housing starts are currently 7.5% higher in 2024.
Quote:
"Both the SAAR and Trend of housing starts increased in July. This was due to growth in actual year-over-year starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts, particularly in Calgary and Ottawa. As the national housing shortage continues, developers remain focused on multi-unit construction in Canada's major centres." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.
Key Facts:
- The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 17% higher at 261,134 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 21% to 217,306 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 43,828 units.
- The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,375 units.
- Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and July 2024 are up 47% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from a historically low year for new home construction in 2023. In Vancouver, actual starts are down 18% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note that 2023 was a record year for new home construction in the region. In Toronto, actual year-to-date housing starts are down 9.5% when compared to the same period in 2023.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
July 2023
July 2024
%
July 2023
July 2024
%
July 2023
July 2024
%
Provinces (10,000+)
N.-L.
59
83
41
19
24
26
78
107
37
P.E.I.
21
46
119
51
151
196
72
197
174
N.S.
162
211
30
245
318
30
407
529
30
N.B.
103
151
47
298
217
-27
401
368
-8
Atlantic
345
491
42
613
710
16
958
1,201
25
Qc
442
450
2
2,263
2,515
11
2,705
2,965
10
Ont.
1,431
1,269
-11
6,861
7,698
12
8,292
8,967
8
Man.
139
152
9
646
488
-24
785
640
-18
Sask.
85
120
41
378
485
28
463
605
31
Alta.
1,146
1,469
28
2,220
2,883
30
3,366
4,352
29
Prairies
1,370
1,741
27
3,244
3,856
19
4,614
5,597
21
B.C.
434
396
-9
3,437
3,446
0
3,871
3,842
-1
Canada (10,000+)
4,022
4,347
8
16,418
18,225
11
20,440
22,572
10
Metropolitan Areas
Abbotsford-Mission
16
20
25
14
29
107
30
49
63
Barrie
55
36
-35
61
62
2
116
98
-16
Belleville - Quinte West
45
14
-69
4
10
150
49
24
-51
Brantford
24
23
-4
41
2
-95
65
25
-62
Calgary
542
625
15
1,079
1,846
71
1,621
2,471
52
Chilliwack
12
18
50
7
9
29
19
27
42
Drummondville
21
15
-29
33
209
##
54
224
315
Edmonton
443
706
59
1,029
902
-12
1,472
1,608
9
Fredericton
41
53
29
186
7
-96
227
60
-74
Greater/Grand Sudbury
35
2
-94
87
13
-85
122
15
-88
Guelph
8
8
-
185
107
-42
193
115
-40
Halifax
76
92
21
209
237
13
285
329
15
Hamilton
27
16
-41
33
299
##
60
315
425
Kamloops
0
3
##
0
21
##
0
24
##
Kelowna
32
36
13
56
390
##
88
426
384
Kingston
35
14
-60
368
11
-97
403
25
-94
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
60
27
-55
223
212
-5
283
239
-16
Lethbridge
27
8
-70
3
4
33
30
12
-60
London
82
35
-57
60
569
##
142
604
325
Moncton
30
46
53
97
167
72
127
213
68
Montréal
118
98
-17
854
669
-22
972
767
-21
Nanaimo
6
11
83
9
36
300
15
47
213
Oshawa
97
28
-71
67
43
-36
164
71
-57
Ottawa-Gatineau
137
162
18
779
1,098
41
916
1,260
38
Gatineau
47
42
-11
85
301
254
132
343
160
Ottawa
90
120
33
694
797
15
784
917
17
Peterborough
10
13
30
0
0
-
10
13
30
Québec
59
59
-
334
573
72
393
632
61
Red Deer
4
16
300
6
0
-100
10
16
60
Regina
25
25
-
10
121
##
35
146
317
Saguenay
17
19
12
246
23
-91
263
42
-84
St. Catharines-Niagara
46
66
43
101
85
-16
147
151
3
Saint John
17
32
88
4
27
##
21
59
181
St. John's
34
58
71
13
23
77
47
81
72
Saskatoon
54
88
63
308
358
16
362
446
23
Sherbrooke
22
19
-14
223
51
-77
245
70
-71
Thunder Bay
8
11
38
0
64
##
8
75
##
Toronto
472
502
6
4,728
5,021
6
5,200
5,523
6
Trois-Rivières
26
22
-15
129
38
-71
155
60
-61
Vancouver
211
187
-11
2,751
2,329
-15
2,962
2,516
-15
Victoria
31
24
-23
428
329
-23
459
353
-23
Windsor
27
56
107
23
130
465
50
186
272
Winnipeg
111
121
9
621
432
-30
732
553
-24
Total
3,143
3,414
9
15,409
16,556
7
18,552
19,970
8
Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
Source: CMHC
## not calculable / extreme value
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
Single-Detached
All Others
Total
June 2024
July 2024
%
June 2024
July 2024
%
June 2024
July 2024
%
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
729
|
694
|
-5
|
389
|
274
|
-30
|
1,118
|
968
|
-13
|
P.E.I.
|
102
|
306
|
200
|
456
|
1,812
|
297
|
558
|
2,118
|
280
|
N.S.
|
1,960
|
1,886
|
-4
|
9,185
|
3,811
|
-59
|
11,145
|
5,697
|
-49
|
N.B.
|
929
|
1,174
|
26
|
4,084
|
2,511
|
-39
|
5,013
|
3,685
|
-26
|
Qc
|
3,800
|
4,030
|
6
|
42,146
|
31,052
|
-26
|
45,946
|
35,082
|
-24
|
Ont.
|
11,953
|
12,625
|
6
|
53,141
|
90,710
|
71
|
65,094
|
103,335
|
59
|
Man.
|
1,633
|
1,541
|
-6
|
6,756
|
5,856
|
-13
|
8,389
|
7,397
|
-12
|
Sask.
|
1,600
|
1,297
|
-19
|
2,604
|
5,820
|
124
|
4,204
|
7,117
|
69
|
Alta.
|
15,570
|
15,899
|
2
|
26,375
|
34,046
|
29
|
41,945
|
49,945
|
19
|
B.C.
|
4,828
|
4,376
|
-9
|
34,108
|
41,414
|
21
|
38,936
|
45,790
|
18
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
43,104
|
43,828
|
2
|
179,244
|
217,306
|
21
|
222,348
|
261,134
|
17
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
53,134
|
54,189
|
2
|
188,511
|
225,321
|
20
|
241,643
|
279,509
|
16
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
149
|
296
|
99
|
348
|
348
|
-
|
497
|
644
|
30
|
Barrie
|
342
|
322
|
-6
|
456
|
744
|
63
|
798
|
1,066
|
34
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
166
|
144
|
-13
|
96
|
120
|
25
|
262
|
264
|
1
|
Brantford
|
144
|
338
|
135
|
48
|
24
|
-50
|
192
|
362
|
89
|
Calgary
|
7,545
|
6,973
|
-8
|
14,964
|
22,152
|
48
|
22,509
|
29,125
|
29
|
Chilliwack
|
154
|
215
|
40
|
154
|
108
|
-30
|
1,402
|
323
|
-77
|
Drummondville
|
138
|
136
|
-1
|
1,020
|
2,508
|
146
|
1,158
|
2,644
|
128
|
Edmonton
|
6,949
|
7,638
|
10
|
8,856
|
10,824
|
22
|
15,805
|
18,462
|
17
|
Fredericton
|
254
|
420
|
65
|
516
|
84
|
-84
|
770
|
504
|
-35
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
5
|
-76
|
##
|
0
|
156
|
##
|
5
|
80
|
##
|
Guelph
|
67
|
85
|
27
|
360
|
1,284
|
257
|
427
|
1,369
|
221
|
Halifax
|
685
|
837
|
22
|
8,340
|
2,844
|
-66
|
9,025
|
3,681
|
-59
|
Hamilton
|
177
|
157
|
-11
|
72
|
3,588
|
##
|
249
|
3,745
|
##
|
Kamloops
|
67
|
30
|
-55
|
72
|
252
|
250
|
139
|
282
|
103
|
Kelowna
|
320
|
416
|
30
|
6,864
|
4,680
|
-32
|
7,184
|
5,096
|
-29
|
Kingston
|
239
|
124
|
-48
|
84
|
132
|
57
|
323
|
256
|
-21
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
390
|
362
|
-7
|
6,456
|
2,544
|
-61
|
6,846
|
2,906
|
-58
|
Lethbridge
|
151
|
62
|
-59
|
180
|
48
|
-73
|
331
|
110
|
-67
|
London
|
743
|
332
|
-55
|
1,548
|
6,828
|
341
|
2,291
|
7,160
|
213
|
Moncton
|
212
|
303
|
43
|
2,364
|
2,004
|
-15
|
2,576
|
2,307
|
-10
|
Montréal
|
918
|
982
|
7
|
34,049
|
7,977
|
-77
|
34,967
|
8,959
|
-74
|
Nanaimo
|
179
|
166
|
-7
|
744
|
432
|
-42
|
923
|
598
|
-35
|
Oshawa
|
300
|
244
|
-19
|
2,568
|
516
|
-80
|
2,868
|
760
|
-74
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
2,126
|
1,589
|
-25
|
5,844
|
13,176
|
125
|
7,970
|
14,765
|
85
|
Gatineau
|
648
|
332
|
-49
|
1,284
|
3,612
|
181
|
1,932
|
3,944
|
104
|
Ottawa
|
1,478
|
1,257
|
-15
|
4,560
|
9,564
|
110
|
6,038
|
10,821
|
79
|
Peterborough
|
492
|
106
|
-78
|
288
|
0
|
-100
|
780
|
106
|
-86
|
Québec
|
593
|
537
|
-9
|
9,132
|
6,876
|
-25
|
9,725
|
7,413
|
-24
|
Red Deer
|
68
|
149
|
119
|
60
|
0
|
-100
|
128
|
149
|
16
|
Regina
|
315
|
234
|
-26
|
1,092
|
1,452
|
33
|
1,407
|
1,686
|
20
|
Saguenay
|
163
|
183
|
12
|
288
|
276
|
-4
|
451
|
459
|
2
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
542
|
683
|
26
|
396
|
1,020
|
158
|
938
|
1,703
|
82
|
Saint John
|
286
|
303
|
6
|
816
|
324
|
-60
|
1,102
|
627
|
-43
|
St. John's
|
642
|
551
|
-14
|
396
|
276
|
-30
|
1,038
|
827
|
-20
|
Saskatoon
|
1,110
|
999
|
-10
|
1,512
|
4,296
|
184
|
2,622
|
5,295
|
102
|
Sherbrooke
|
244
|
199
|
-18
|
2,328
|
612
|
-74
|
2,572
|
811
|
-68
|
Thunder Bay
|
65
|
72
|
11
|
72
|
768
|
##
|
137
|
840
|
##
|
Toronto
|
4,125
|
4,803
|
16
|
30,276
|
60,252
|
99
|
34,401
|
65,055
|
89
|
Trois-Rivières
|
122
|
207
|
70
|
960
|
456
|
-53
|
1,082
|
663
|
-39
|
Vancouver
|
2,951
|
2,165
|
-27
|
17,604
|
27,948
|
59
|
20,555
|
30,113
|
46
|
Victoria
|
280
|
271
|
-3
|
3,744
|
3,948
|
5
|
4,024
|
4,219
|
5
|
Windsor
|
474
|
516
|
9
|
3,660
|
1,560
|
-57
|
4,134
|
2,076
|
-50
|
Winnipeg
|
1,290
|
1,257
|
-3
|
6,588
|
5,184
|
-21
|
7,878
|
6,441
|
-18
|
Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
Share this article