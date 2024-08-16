Housing starts for July 2024

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 16% in July (279,509 units) compared to June (241,643), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts increased 3.2% from 247,840 units in June to 255,783 units in July. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

In Canadian urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 132,823 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – July) in 2024. This compares to 123,593 for the same time period in 2023, meaning actual housing starts are currently 7.5% higher in 2024.

"Both the SAAR and Trend of housing starts increased in July. This was due to growth in actual year-over-year starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts, particularly in Calgary and Ottawa. As the national housing shortage continues, developers remain focused on multi-unit construction in Canada's major centres." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 17% higher at 261,134 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 21% to 217,306 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 43,828 units.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,375 units.

Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and July 2024 are up 47% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from a historically low year for new home construction in 2023. In Vancouver , actual starts are down 18% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note that 2023 was a record year for new home construction in the region. In Toronto , actual year-to-date housing starts are down 9.5% when compared to the same period in 2023.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 17 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







July 2023 July 2024 % July 2023 July 2024 % July 2023 July 2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

59 83 41 19 24 26 78 107 37 P.E.I.

21 46 119 51 151 196 72 197 174 N.S.

162 211 30 245 318 30 407 529 30 N.B.

103 151 47 298 217 -27 401 368 -8 Atlantic

345 491 42 613 710 16 958 1,201 25 Qc

442 450 2 2,263 2,515 11 2,705 2,965 10 Ont.

1,431 1,269 -11 6,861 7,698 12 8,292 8,967 8 Man.

139 152 9 646 488 -24 785 640 -18 Sask.

85 120 41 378 485 28 463 605 31 Alta.

1,146 1,469 28 2,220 2,883 30 3,366 4,352 29 Prairies

1,370 1,741 27 3,244 3,856 19 4,614 5,597 21 B.C.

434 396 -9 3,437 3,446 0 3,871 3,842 -1 Canada (10,000+) 4,022 4,347 8 16,418 18,225 11 20,440 22,572 10 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 16 20 25 14 29 107 30 49 63 Barrie

55 36 -35 61 62 2 116 98 -16 Belleville - Quinte West 45 14 -69 4 10 150 49 24 -51 Brantford

24 23 -4 41 2 -95 65 25 -62 Calgary

542 625 15 1,079 1,846 71 1,621 2,471 52 Chilliwack

12 18 50 7 9 29 19 27 42 Drummondville 21 15 -29 33 209 ## 54 224 315 Edmonton

443 706 59 1,029 902 -12 1,472 1,608 9 Fredericton

41 53 29 186 7 -96 227 60 -74 Greater/Grand Sudbury 35 2 -94 87 13 -85 122 15 -88 Guelph

8 8 - 185 107 -42 193 115 -40 Halifax

76 92 21 209 237 13 285 329 15 Hamilton

27 16 -41 33 299 ## 60 315 425 Kamloops

0 3 ## 0 21 ## 0 24 ## Kelowna

32 36 13 56 390 ## 88 426 384 Kingston

35 14 -60 368 11 -97 403 25 -94 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 60 27 -55 223 212 -5 283 239 -16 Lethbridge

27 8 -70 3 4 33 30 12 -60 London

82 35 -57 60 569 ## 142 604 325 Moncton

30 46 53 97 167 72 127 213 68 Montréal

118 98 -17 854 669 -22 972 767 -21 Nanaimo

6 11 83 9 36 300 15 47 213 Oshawa

97 28 -71 67 43 -36 164 71 -57 Ottawa-Gatineau 137 162 18 779 1,098 41 916 1,260 38 Gatineau

47 42 -11 85 301 254 132 343 160 Ottawa

90 120 33 694 797 15 784 917 17 Peterborough 10 13 30 0 0 - 10 13 30 Québec

59 59 - 334 573 72 393 632 61 Red Deer

4 16 300 6 0 -100 10 16 60 Regina

25 25 - 10 121 ## 35 146 317 Saguenay

17 19 12 246 23 -91 263 42 -84 St. Catharines-Niagara 46 66 43 101 85 -16 147 151 3 Saint John

17 32 88 4 27 ## 21 59 181 St. John's

34 58 71 13 23 77 47 81 72 Saskatoon

54 88 63 308 358 16 362 446 23 Sherbrooke

22 19 -14 223 51 -77 245 70 -71 Thunder Bay

8 11 38 0 64 ## 8 75 ## Toronto

472 502 6 4,728 5,021 6 5,200 5,523 6 Trois-Rivières 26 22 -15 129 38 -71 155 60 -61 Vancouver

211 187 -11 2,751 2,329 -15 2,962 2,516 -15 Victoria

31 24 -23 428 329 -23 459 353 -23 Windsor

27 56 107 23 130 465 50 186 272 Winnipeg

111 121 9 621 432 -30 732 553 -24 Total

3,143 3,414 9 15,409 16,556 7 18,552 19,970 8 Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



June 2024 July 2024 % June 2024 July 2024 % June 2024 July 2024 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

729 694 -5 389 274 -30 1,118 968 -13 P.E.I.

102 306 200 456 1,812 297 558 2,118 280 N.S.

1,960 1,886 -4 9,185 3,811 -59 11,145 5,697 -49 N.B.

929 1,174 26 4,084 2,511 -39 5,013 3,685 -26 Qc

3,800 4,030 6 42,146 31,052 -26 45,946 35,082 -24 Ont.

11,953 12,625 6 53,141 90,710 71 65,094 103,335 59 Man.

1,633 1,541 -6 6,756 5,856 -13 8,389 7,397 -12 Sask.

1,600 1,297 -19 2,604 5,820 124 4,204 7,117 69 Alta.

15,570 15,899 2 26,375 34,046 29 41,945 49,945 19 B.C.

4,828 4,376 -9 34,108 41,414 21 38,936 45,790 18 Canada (10,000+) 43,104 43,828 2 179,244 217,306 21 222,348 261,134 17 Canada (All Areas) 53,134 54,189 2 188,511 225,321 20 241,643 279,509 16 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 149 296 99 348 348 - 497 644 30 Barrie

342 322 -6 456 744 63 798 1,066 34 Belleville - Quinte West 166 144 -13 96 120 25 262 264 1 Brantford

144 338 135 48 24 -50 192 362 89 Calgary

7,545 6,973 -8 14,964 22,152 48 22,509 29,125 29 Chilliwack

154 215 40 154 108 -30 1,402 323 -77 Drummondville 138 136 -1 1,020 2,508 146 1,158 2,644 128 Edmonton

6,949 7,638 10 8,856 10,824 22 15,805 18,462 17 Fredericton

254 420 65 516 84 -84 770 504 -35 Greater/Grand Sudbury 5 -76 ## 0 156 ## 5 80 ## Guelph

67 85 27 360 1,284 257 427 1,369 221 Halifax

685 837 22 8,340 2,844 -66 9,025 3,681 -59 Hamilton

177 157 -11 72 3,588 ## 249 3,745 ## Kamloops

67 30 -55 72 252 250 139 282 103 Kelowna

320 416 30 6,864 4,680 -32 7,184 5,096 -29 Kingston

239 124 -48 84 132 57 323 256 -21 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 390 362 -7 6,456 2,544 -61 6,846 2,906 -58 Lethbridge

151 62 -59 180 48 -73 331 110 -67 London

743 332 -55 1,548 6,828 341 2,291 7,160 213 Moncton

212 303 43 2,364 2,004 -15 2,576 2,307 -10 Montréal

918 982 7 34,049 7,977 -77 34,967 8,959 -74 Nanaimo

179 166 -7 744 432 -42 923 598 -35 Oshawa

300 244 -19 2,568 516 -80 2,868 760 -74 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,126 1,589 -25 5,844 13,176 125 7,970 14,765 85 Gatineau

648 332 -49 1,284 3,612 181 1,932 3,944 104 Ottawa

1,478 1,257 -15 4,560 9,564 110 6,038 10,821 79 Peterborough 492 106 -78 288 0 -100 780 106 -86 Québec

593 537 -9 9,132 6,876 -25 9,725 7,413 -24 Red Deer

68 149 119 60 0 -100 128 149 16 Regina

315 234 -26 1,092 1,452 33 1,407 1,686 20 Saguenay

163 183 12 288 276 -4 451 459 2 St. Catharines-Niagara 542 683 26 396 1,020 158 938 1,703 82 Saint John

286 303 6 816 324 -60 1,102 627 -43 St. John's

642 551 -14 396 276 -30 1,038 827 -20 Saskatoon

1,110 999 -10 1,512 4,296 184 2,622 5,295 102 Sherbrooke

244 199 -18 2,328 612 -74 2,572 811 -68 Thunder Bay 65 72 11 72 768 ## 137 840 ## Toronto

4,125 4,803 16 30,276 60,252 99 34,401 65,055 89 Trois-Rivières 122 207 70 960 456 -53 1,082 663 -39 Vancouver

2,951 2,165 -27 17,604 27,948 59 20,555 30,113 46 Victoria

280 271 -3 3,744 3,948 5 4,024 4,219 5 Windsor

474 516 9 3,660 1,560 -57 4,134 2,076 -50 Winnipeg

1,290 1,257 -3 6,588 5,184 -21 7,878 6,441 -18 Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















