Housing starts for July 2024

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Aug 16, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 16% in July (279,509 units) compared to June (241,643), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts increased 3.2% from 247,840 units in June to 255,783 units in July. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist for CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
In Canadian urban centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, there have been 132,823 actual housing starts year-to-date (January – July) in 2024. This compares to 123,593 for the same time period in 2023, meaning actual housing starts are currently 7.5% higher in 2024.

Quote:

"Both the SAAR and Trend of housing starts increased in July. This was due to growth in actual year-over-year starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts, particularly in Calgary and Ottawa. As the national housing shortage continues, developers remain focused on multi-unit construction in Canada's major centres." said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts was 17% higher at 261,134 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 21% to 217,306 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 2% to 43,828 units.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 18,375 units.
  • Actual year-to-date housing starts between January and July 2024 are up 47% in Montreal from the same period last year, showing some recovery from a historically low year for new home construction in 2023. In Vancouver, actual starts are down 18% in 2024 compared to 2023, but it's important to note that 2023 was a record year for new home construction in the region. In Toronto, actual year-to-date housing starts are down 9.5% when compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the August housing starts data on September 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




July 2023

July 2024

%

July 2023

July 2024

%

July 2023

July 2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

59

83

41

19

24

26

78

107

37

P.E.I.   


21

46

119

51

151

196

72

197

174

N.S.   


162

211

30

245

318

30

407

529

30

N.B.   


103

151

47

298

217

-27

401

368

-8

Atlantic

345

491

42

613

710

16

958

1,201

25

Qc

442

450

2

2,263

2,515

11

2,705

2,965

10

Ont.   


1,431

1,269

-11

6,861

7,698

12

8,292

8,967

8

Man.   


139

152

9

646

488

-24

785

640

-18

Sask.   


85

120

41

378

485

28

463

605

31

Alta.   


1,146

1,469

28

2,220

2,883

30

3,366

4,352

29

Prairies

1,370

1,741

27

3,244

3,856

19

4,614

5,597

21

B.C.   


434

396

-9

3,437

3,446

0

3,871

3,842

-1

Canada (10,000+)

4,022

4,347

8

16,418

18,225

11

20,440

22,572

10

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

16

20

25

14

29

107

30

49

63

Barrie

55

36

-35

61

62

2

116

98

-16

Belleville - Quinte West

45

14

-69

4

10

150

49

24

-51

Brantford

24

23

-4

41

2

-95

65

25

-62

Calgary

542

625

15

1,079

1,846

71

1,621

2,471

52

Chilliwack

12

18

50

7

9

29

19

27

42

Drummondville

21

15

-29

33

209

##

54

224

315

Edmonton

443

706

59

1,029

902

-12

1,472

1,608

9

Fredericton

41

53

29

186

7

-96

227

60

-74

Greater/Grand Sudbury

35

2

-94

87

13

-85

122

15

-88

Guelph

8

8

-

185

107

-42

193

115

-40

Halifax

76

92

21

209

237

13

285

329

15

Hamilton

27

16

-41

33

299

##

60

315

425

Kamloops

0

3

##

0

21

##

0

24

##

Kelowna

32

36

13

56

390

##

88

426

384

Kingston

35

14

-60

368

11

-97

403

25

-94

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

60

27

-55

223

212

-5

283

239

-16

Lethbridge

27

8

-70

3

4

33

30

12

-60

London

82

35

-57

60

569

##

142

604

325

Moncton

30

46

53

97

167

72

127

213

68

Montréal

118

98

-17

854

669

-22

972

767

-21

Nanaimo

6

11

83

9

36

300

15

47

213

Oshawa

97

28

-71

67

43

-36

164

71

-57

Ottawa-Gatineau

137

162

18

779

1,098

41

916

1,260

38

  Gatineau

47

42

-11

85

301

254

132

343

160

  Ottawa

90

120

33

694

797

15

784

917

17

Peterborough

10

13

30

0

0

-

10

13

30

Québec

59

59

-

334

573

72

393

632

61

Red Deer

4

16

300

6

0

-100

10

16

60

Regina

25

25

-

10

121

##

35

146

317

Saguenay

17

19

12

246

23

-91

263

42

-84

St. Catharines-Niagara

46

66

43

101

85

-16

147

151

3

Saint John

17

32

88

4

27

##

21

59

181

St. John's

34

58

71

13

23

77

47

81

72

Saskatoon

54

88

63

308

358

16

362

446

23

Sherbrooke

22

19

-14

223

51

-77

245

70

-71

Thunder Bay

8

11

38

0

64

##

8

75

##

Toronto

472

502

6

4,728

5,021

6

5,200

5,523

6

Trois-Rivières

26

22

-15

129

38

-71

155

60

-61

Vancouver

211

187

-11

2,751

2,329

-15

2,962

2,516

-15

Victoria

31

24

-23

428

329

-23

459

353

-23

Windsor

27

56

107

23

130

465

50

186

272

Winnipeg

111

121

9

621

432

-30

732

553

-24

Total

3,143

3,414

9

15,409

16,556

7

18,552

19,970

8

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


June 2024

July 2024

%

June 2024

July 2024

%

June 2024

July 2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

729

694

-5

389

274

-30

1,118

968

-13

P.E.I.   


102

306

200

456

1,812

297

558

2,118

280

N.S.   


1,960

1,886

-4

9,185

3,811

-59

11,145

5,697

-49

N.B.   


929

1,174

26

4,084

2,511

-39

5,013

3,685

-26

Qc  


3,800

4,030

6

42,146

31,052

-26

45,946

35,082

-24

Ont.   


11,953

12,625

6

53,141

90,710

71

65,094

103,335

59

Man.   


1,633

1,541

-6

6,756

5,856

-13

8,389

7,397

-12

Sask.   


1,600

1,297

-19

2,604

5,820

124

4,204

7,117

69

Alta.   


15,570

15,899

2

26,375

34,046

29

41,945

49,945

19

B.C.   


4,828

4,376

-9

34,108

41,414

21

38,936

45,790

18

Canada (10,000+)

43,104

43,828

2

179,244

217,306

21

222,348

261,134

17

Canada (All Areas)

53,134

54,189

2

188,511

225,321

20

241,643

279,509

16

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

149

296

99

348

348

-

497

644

30

Barrie

342

322

-6

456

744

63

798

1,066

34

Belleville - Quinte West

166

144

-13

96

120

25

262

264

1

Brantford

144

338

135

48

24

-50

192

362

89

Calgary

7,545

6,973

-8

14,964

22,152

48

22,509

29,125

29

Chilliwack

154

215

40

154

108

-30

1,402

323

-77

Drummondville

138

136

-1

1,020

2,508

146

1,158

2,644

128

Edmonton

6,949

7,638

10

8,856

10,824

22

15,805

18,462

17

Fredericton

254

420

65

516

84

-84

770

504

-35

Greater/Grand Sudbury

5

-76

##

0

156

##

5

80

##

Guelph

67

85

27

360

1,284

257

427

1,369

221

Halifax

685

837

22

8,340

2,844

-66

9,025

3,681

-59

Hamilton

177

157

-11

72

3,588

##

249

3,745

##

Kamloops

67

30

-55

72

252

250

139

282

103

Kelowna

320

416

30

6,864

4,680

-32

7,184

5,096

-29

Kingston

239

124

-48

84

132

57

323

256

-21

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

390

362

-7

6,456

2,544

-61

6,846

2,906

-58

Lethbridge

151

62

-59

180

48

-73

331

110

-67

London

743

332

-55

1,548

6,828

341

2,291

7,160

213

Moncton

212

303

43

2,364

2,004

-15

2,576

2,307

-10

Montréal

918

982

7

34,049

7,977

-77

34,967

8,959

-74

Nanaimo

179

166

-7

744

432

-42

923

598

-35

Oshawa

300

244

-19

2,568

516

-80

2,868

760

-74

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,126

1,589

-25

5,844

13,176

125

7,970

14,765

85

  Gatineau

648

332

-49

1,284

3,612

181

1,932

3,944

104

  Ottawa

1,478

1,257

-15

4,560

9,564

110

6,038

10,821

79

Peterborough

492

106

-78

288

0

-100

780

106

-86

Québec

593

537

-9

9,132

6,876

-25

9,725

7,413

-24

Red Deer

68

149

119

60

0

-100

128

149

16

Regina

315

234

-26

1,092

1,452

33

1,407

1,686

20

Saguenay

163

183

12

288

276

-4

451

459

2

St. Catharines-Niagara

542

683

26

396

1,020

158

938

1,703

82

Saint John

286

303

6

816

324

-60

1,102

627

-43

St. John's

642

551

-14

396

276

-30

1,038

827

-20

Saskatoon

1,110

999

-10

1,512

4,296

184

2,622

5,295

102

Sherbrooke

244

199

-18

2,328

612

-74

2,572

811

-68

Thunder Bay

65

72

11

72

768

##

137

840

##

Toronto

4,125

4,803

16

30,276

60,252

99

34,401

65,055

89

Trois-Rivières

122

207

70

960

456

-53

1,082

663

-39

Vancouver

2,951

2,165

-27

17,604

27,948

59

20,555

30,113

46

Victoria

280

271

-3

3,744

3,948

5

4,024

4,219

5

Windsor

474

516

9

3,660

1,560

-57

4,134

2,076

-50

Winnipeg

1,290

1,257

-3

6,588

5,184

-21

7,878

6,441

-18

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this release: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

