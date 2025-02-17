Housing starts for January 2025 Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The six-month trend in housing starts declined 2.5% in January to 236,892 units, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The total monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 3% in January (239,739 units) compared to December (232,492 units).

Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Actual housing starts were up 7% year-over-year in centres with a population of 10,000 or greater, with 15,930 units recorded in January 2025, compared to 14,883 in January 2024.

Quote:

"Both the monthly SAAR and actual housing starts increased in Canada's urban centres in January. This was primarily driven by an 8% increase in multi-unit starts, particularly purpose-built rentals concentrated in Quebec and British Columbia. While these increases show early signs of progress to begin the year, foreign trade risks add significant uncertainty for housing construction going forward," said Tania Bourassa-Ochoa, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "In our recently released Housing Market Outlook, CMHC projected housing starts to slow down from 2025 to 2027, mainly due to decreases in condominium apartment starts."

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR for Canada's centres with a population of 10,000 or greater also increased 3% in January (220,643 units) compared to December (215,052 units).
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,096 units.
  • Among Canada's three largest cities, Montreal posted a 112% year-over-year increase in actual housing starts in January while Vancouver recorded a 37% increase, both driven by higher multi-unit starts. Starts in Toronto fell 41% from January 2024, driven by decreases in multi-unit starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the 11th business day each month. February housing starts data will be released on March 17 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Read about our definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national convenor to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to home ownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. We actively support the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Our research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, we contribute to advancing housing affordability, equity, and climate compatibility. 

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over 

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total


January 2024

January 2025

%

January 2024

January 2025

%

January 2024

January 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

38

33

-13

36

23

-36

74

56

-24

P.E.I.    

17

11

-35

67

188

181

84

199

##

N.S.    

104

114

10

351

516

47

455

630

38

N.B.    

28

30

7

215

48

-78

243

78

-68

Atlantic

187

188

1

669

775

16

856

963

13

Qc

237

256

8

2,347

3,749

60

2,584

4,005

55

Ont.    

661

495

-25

5,073

3,575

-30

5,734

4,070

-29

Man.    

110

145

32

191

251

31

301

396

32

Sask.    

60

59

-2

157

139

-11

217

198

-9

Alta.    

815

979

20

2,114

2,220

5

2,929

3,199

9

Prairies

985

1,183

20

2,462

2,610

6

3,447

3,793

10

B.C.    

260

264

2

2,002

2,835

42

2,262

3,099

37

Canada (10,000+)

2,330

2,386

2

12,553

13,544

8

14,883

15,930

7

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

16

10

-38

78

280

259

94

290

##

Barrie

20

3

-85

8

18

125

28

21

-25

Belleville - Quinte West

7

6

-14

0

0

-

7

6

-14

Brantford

13

11

-15

0

242

##

13

253

##

Calgary

487

552

13

1,464

1,077

-26

1,951

1,629

-17

Chilliwack

8

10

25

1

4

300

9

14

56

Drummondville

4

10

##

1

18

##

5

28

##

Edmonton

242

332

37

441

879

99

683

1,211

77

Fredericton

8

10

25

7

2

-71

15

12

-20

Greater/Grand Sudbury

0

2

##

2

0

###

2

2

-

Guelph

2

1

-50

0

1

##

2

2

-

Halifax

51

60

18

289

451

56

340

511

50

Hamilton

47

13

-72

204

17

-92

251

30

-88

Kamloops

1

11

##

1

8

##

2

19

##

Kelowna

11

17

55

107

343

221

118

360

##

Kingston

9

4

-56

2

166

##

11

170

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

14

17

21

167

179

7

181

196

8

Lethbridge

15

22

47

88

103

17

103

125

21

London

27

32

19

155

22

-86

182

54

-70

Moncton

5

8

60

95

8

-92

100

16

-84

Montréal

63

101

60

1,134

2,439

115

1,197

2,540

##

Nanaimo

27

4

-85

177

0

###

204

4

-98

Oshawa

17

6

-65

312

0

###

329

6

-98

Ottawa-Gatineau

93

103

11

308

685

122

401

788

97

  Gatineau

11

12

9

181

310

71

192

322

68

  Ottawa

82

91

11

127

375

195

209

466

##

Peterborough

5

6

20

0

0

-

5

6

20

Québec

25

38

52

538

488

-9

563

526

-7

Red Deer

5

16

##

6

12

100

11

28

##

Regina

5

7

40

110

96

-13

115

103

-10

Saguenay

24

9

-63

18

48

167

42

57

36

St. Catharines-Niagara

57

28

-51

38

83

118

95

111

17

Saint John

9

7

-22

90

26

-71

99

33

-67

St. John's

34

30

-12

36

22

-39

70

52

-26

Saskatoon

51

49

-4

46

41

-11

97

90

-7

Sherbrooke

17

8

-53

67

53

-21

84

61

-27

Thunder Bay

0

3

##

6

14

133

6

17

##

Toronto

281

219

-22

3,724

2,149

-42

4,005

2,368

-41

Trois-Rivières

9

11

22

88

40

-55

97

51

-47

Vancouver

121

141

17

1,342

1,866

39

1,463

2,007

37

Victoria

11

15

36

171

90

-47

182

105

-42

Windsor

11

13

18

196

31

-84

207

44

-79

Winnipeg

99

133

34

171

236

38

270

369

37

Total

1,951

2,078

7

11,688

12,237

5

13,639

14,315

5

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached 

All Others

Total

December 2024

January 2025

%

December 2024

January 2025

%

December 2024

January 2025

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

633

707

12

566

274

-52

1,199

981

-18

P.E.I.    

294

267

-9

984

2,256

129

1,278

2,523

97

N.S.    

1,700

1,872

10

3,743

6,316

69

5,443

8,188

50

N.B.    

806

964

20

4,022

785

-80

4,828

1,749

-64

Qc   

5,854

5,961

2

35,910

52,399

46

41,764

58,360

40

Ont.    

12,448

9,426

-24

50,988

47,571

-7

63,436

56,997

-10

Man.    

1,656

2,081

26

3,228

3,012

-7

4,884

5,093

4

Sask.    

1,508

1,289

-15

1,848

1,668

-10

3,356

2,957

-12

Alta.    

16,208

16,918

4

27,197

27,901

3

43,405

44,819

3

B.C.    

4,354

4,898

12

41,105

34,078

-17

45,459

38,976

-14

Canada (10,000+)

45,461

44,383

-2

169,591

176,260

4

215,052

220,643

3

Canada (All Areas)

57,284

57,299

0

175,207

182,443

4

232,492

239,739

3

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

187

193

3

1,404

3,360

139

1,591

3,553

123

Barrie

521

73

-86

6,576

216

-97

7,097

289

-96

Belleville - Quinte West

280

186

-34

60

0

###

340

186

-45

Brantford

117

198

69

24

2,904

##

141

3,102

##

Calgary

6,486

8,444

30

14,436

12,924

-10

20,922

21,368

2

Chilliwack

146

152

4

146

48

-67

1,178

200

-83

Drummondville

244

262

7

624

216

-65

868

478

-45

Edmonton

7,656

7,781

2

10,524

10,548

0

18,180

18,329

1

Fredericton

294

305

4

48

24

-50

342

329

-4

Greater/Grand Sudbury

127

104

-18

420

0

###

547

104

-81

Guelph

96

21

-78

132

12

-91

228

33

-86

Halifax

749

1,030

38

3,000

5,412

80

3,749

6,442

72

Hamilton

423

220

-48

5,436

204

-96

5,859

424

-93

Kamloops

59

153

##

24

96

300

83

249

200

Kelowna

135

396

##

36

4,116

##

171

4,512

##

Kingston

278

166

-40

5,412

1,992

-63

5,690

2,158

-62

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

349

428

23

7,632

2,148

-72

7,981

2,576

-68

Lethbridge

269

375

39

48

1,236

##

317

1,611

408

London

630

624

-1

4,944

264

-95

5,574

888

-84

Moncton

283

412

46

3,252

96

-97

3,535

508

-86

Montréal

1,297

1,478

14

12,311

29,880

143

13,608

31,358

130

Nanaimo

111

66

-41

648

0

###

759

66

-91

Oshawa

458

193

-58

48

0

###

506

193

-62

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,691

2,358

-12

7,476

8,220

10

10,167

10,578

4

  Gatineau

512

265

-48

2,184

3,720

70

2,696

3,985

48

  Ottawa

2,179

2,093

-4

5,292

4,500

-15

7,471

6,593

-12

Peterborough

59

164

##

0

0

-

59

164

178

Québec

230

781

##

1,740

5,856

237

1,970

6,637

237

Red Deer

76

208

##

60

144

140

136

352

159

Regina

243

208

-14

984

1,152

17

1,227

1,360

11

Saguenay

561

425

-24

1,224

576

-53

1,785

1,001

-44

St. Catharines-Niagara

384

475

24

288

996

246

672

1,471

119

Saint John

181

217

20

564

312

-45

745

529

-29

St. John's

436

478

10

348

264

-24

784

742

-5

Saskatoon

1,275

1,013

-21

864

492

-43

2,139

1,505

-30

Sherbrooke

450

129

-71

1,332

636

-52

1,782

765

-57

Thunder Bay

157

105

-33

0

168

##

157

273

74

Toronto

4,066

3,341

-18

7,824

25,788

230

11,890

29,129

145

Trois-Rivières

181

154

-15

1,536

480

-69

1,717

634

-63

Vancouver

2,239

2,596

16

26,808

22,392

-16

29,047

24,988

-14

Victoria

393

299

-24

5,772

1,080

-81

6,165

1,379

-78

Windsor

649

286

-56

684

372

-46

1,333

658

-51

Winnipeg

1,494

1,792

20

1,944

2,832

46

3,438

4,624

34

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023, 2024 and 2025 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

