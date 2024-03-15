Housing starts for February 2024 Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Mar 15, 2024, 08:15 ET

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The total monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of housing starts for all areas in Canada increased 14% in February (253,468 units) compared to January (223,176), according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The six-month trend in housing starts increased from 244,638 units in January to 245,665 units in February for a slight 0.4% gain. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

Continue Reading
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The actual number of housing starts across Canada in urban centres of 10,000 population and over was up 11% to 17,495 units in February compared to 15,822 units in February 2023. The year-over-year increase was driven solely by higher multi-unit starts, up 16%. Single-detached starts decreased 14% in February.

February's actual housing starts were 10% and 82% higher year-over-year in Toronto and Vancouver, respectively, because of higher multi-unit starts, while single-detached starts decreased. Montreal's actual starts decreased 9%, as both housing segments were lower.

Quote:

"Following two consecutive monthly declines, both the SAAR and Trend of housing starts increased in February. This was due to growth in actual year-over-year starts, driven by higher multi-unit starts, particularly in Toronto and Vancouver. As the national housing shortage continues, the focus for developers continues to shift towards multi-unit construction in Canada's major centres," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

  • The monthly SAAR of total urban (centres 10,000 population and over) housing starts increased 15%, with 238,633 units recorded. Multi-unit urban starts increased 20% to 196,392 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased 2% to 42,241 units.
  • The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 14,835 units.
  • Total SAAR housing starts were up 79% in Vancouver and 15% in Toronto, driven by significant increases in multi-unit starts. Montreal declined 31% due to sizeable decreases in both single-detached and multi-unit starts.
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the March housing starts data on April 16 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and to obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers objective housing research and information to all levels of governments, consumers and the housing industry.

Follow us on X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




February
2023

February
2024

%

February
2023

February
2024

%

February
2023

February
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

13

15

15

0

2

##

13

17

31

P.E.I.   


8

1

-88

16

10

-38

24

11

-54

N.S.   


79

86

9

204

877

330

283

963

240

N.B.   


26

24

-8

11

289

##

37

313

##

Atlantic

126

126

-

231

1,178

410

357

1,304

265

Qc

190

178

-6

2,148

1,667

-22

2,338

1,845

-21

Ont.   


1,169

637

-46

5,811

5,851

1

6,980

6,488

-7

Man.   


117

127

9

551

208

-62

668

335

-50

Sask.   


33

49

48

436

175

-60

469

224

-52

Alta.   


794

981

24

1,429

2,698

89

2,223

3,679

65

Prairies

944

1,157

23

2,416

3,081

28

3,360

4,238

26

B.C.   


375

306

-18

2,412

3,314

37

2,787

3,620

30

Canada (10,000+)

2,804

2,404

-14

13,018

15,091

16

15,822

17,495

11

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

18

5

-72

77

56

-27

95

61

-36

Barrie

42

20

-52

144

8

-94

186

28

-85

Belleville - Quinte West

7

16

129

29

70

141

36

86

139

Brantford

30

11

-63

53

8

-85

83

19

-77

Calgary

391

460

18

847

1,214

43

1,238

1,674

35

Chilliwack

10

15

50

5

8

60

15

23

53

Drummondville

3

3

-

30

37

23

33

40

21

Edmonton

330

434

32

541

1,208

123

871

1,642

89

Fredericton

8

8

-

7

0

-100

15

8

-47

Greater/Grand Sudbury

6

28

367

0

0

-

6

28

367

Guelph

5

2

-60

339

96

-72

344

98

-72

Halifax

16

40

150

171

837

389

187

877

369

Hamilton

23

15

-35

72

191

165

95

206

117

Kamloops

2

10

400

1

9

##

3

19

##

Kelowna

15

28

87

455

310

-32

470

338

-28

Kingston

29

20

-31

20

16

-20

49

36

-27

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

93

20

-78

320

148

-54

413

168

-59

Lethbridge

5

16

220

6

8

33

11

24

118

London

31

20

-35

17

192

##

48

212

342

Moncton

3

3

-

0

168

##

3

171

##

Montréal

49

49

-

839

759

-10

888

808

-9

Nanaimo

11

9

-18

105

4

-96

116

13

-89

Oshawa

23

17

-26

28

60

114

51

77

51

Ottawa-Gatineau

123

62

-50

954

525

-45

1,077

587

-45

  Gatineau

60

35

-42

524

108

-79

584

143

-76

  Ottawa

63

27

-57

430

417

-3

493

444

-10

Peterborough

4

3

-25

0

0

-

4

3

-25

Québec

27

29

7

497

280

-44

524

309

-41

Red Deer

5

1

-80

5

166

##

10

167

##

Regina

9

10

11

170

62

-64

179

72

-60

Saguenay

10

8

-20

10

22

120

20

30

50

St. Catharines-Niagara

74

61

-18

285

87

-69

359

148

-59

Saint John

6

9

50

0

118

##

6

127

##

St. John's

13

15

15

0

2

##

13

17

31

Saskatoon

23

36

57

239

88

-63

262

124

-53

Sherbrooke

5

18

260

31

18

-42

36

36

-

Thunder Bay

0

1

##

0

0

-

0

1

##

Toronto

468

237

-49

3,758

4,412

17

4,226

4,649

10

Trois-Rivières

4

2

-50

34

130

282

38

132

247

Vancouver

211

142

-33

1,280

2,566

100

1,491

2,708

82

Victoria

31

31

-

269

244

-9

300

275

-8

Windsor

18

10

-44

197

4

-98

215

14

-93

Winnipeg

103

111

8

507

195

-62

610

306

-50

Total

2,284

2,035

-11

12,342

14,326

16

14,626

16,361

12

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme
value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


January
2024

February
2024

%

January
2024

February
2024

%

January
2024

February
2024

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

650

620

-5

565

82

-85

1,215

702

-42

P.E.I.   


435

44

-90

804

120

-85

1,239

164

-87

N.S.   


1,781

1,773

0

4,420

10,547

139

6,201

12,320

99

N.B.   


952

1,107

16

2,695

3,975

47

3,647

5,082

39

Qc  


4,873

4,993

2

34,088

29,549

-13

38,961

34,542

-11

Ont.   


12,539

11,321

-10

66,767

74,938

12

79,306

86,259

9

Man.   


1,796

1,920

7

2,268

2,496

10

4,064

4,416

9

Sask.   


1,220

948

-22

2,028

2,100

4

3,248

3,048

-6

Alta.   


14,245

14,930

5

26,411

32,733

24

40,656

47,663

17

B.C.   


4,764

4,585

-4

24,188

39,852

65

28,952

44,437

53

Canada (10,000+)

43,255

42,241

-2

164,234

196,392

20

207,489

238,633

15

Canada (All Areas)

54,361

52,833

-3

168,814

200,638

19

223,176

253,468

14

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

310

77

-75

936

672

-28

1,246

749

-40

Barrie

462

541

17

96

96

-

558

637

14

Belleville - Quinte West

222

384

73

0

840

##

222

1,224

451

Brantford

338

256

-24

0

96

##

338

352

4

Calgary

7,455

7,013

-6

17,568

14,568

-17

25,023

21,581

-14

Chilliwack

130

211

62

130

96

-26

142

307

116

Drummondville

101

105

4

12

444

##

113

549

386

Edmonton

4,879

5,955

22

5,292

14,496

174

10,171

20,451

101

Fredericton

285

367

29

84

0

-100

369

367

-1

Greater/Grand Sudbury

4

26,163

##

24

0

-100

28

26,163

##

Guelph

26

39

50

0

1,152

##

26

1,191

##

Halifax

831

923

11

3,468

10,044

190

4,299

10,967

155

Hamilton

733

239

-67

2,448

2,292

-6

3,181

2,531

-20

Kamloops

21

259

##

12

108

##

33

367

##

Kelowna

230

498

117

1,284

3,720

190

1,514

4,218

179

Kingston

393

432

10

24

192

##

417

624

50

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

276

214

-22

2,004

1,776

-11

2,280

1,990

-13

Lethbridge

292

283

-3

1,056

96

-91

1,348

379

-72

London

476

314

-34

1,860

2,304

24

2,336

2,618

12

Moncton

294

250

-15

1,140

2,016

77

1,434

2,266

58

Montréal

1,372

1,147

-16

13,752

9,238

-33

15,124

10,385

-31

Nanaimo

357

154

-57

2,124

48

-98

2,481

202

-92

Oshawa

471

382

-19

3,744

720

-81

4,215

1,102

-74

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,425

1,087

-55

3,696

6,300

70

6,121

7,387

21

  Gatineau

190

511

169

2,172

1,296

-40

2,362

1,807

-23

  Ottawa

2,235

576

-74

1,524

5,004

228

3,759

5,580

48

Peterborough

182

147

-19

0

0

-

182

147

-19

Québec

562

564

0

6,456

3,360

-48

7,018

3,924

-44

Red Deer

81

13

-84

72

1,992

##

153

2,005

##

Regina

95

189

99

1,320

744

-44

1,415

933

-34

Saguenay

1,162

546

-53

216

264

22

1,378

810

-41

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,144

1,058

-8

456

1,044

129

1,600

2,102

31

Saint John

339

370

9

1,080

1,416

31

1,419

1,786

26

St. John's

528

472

-11

432

24

-94

960

496

-48

Saskatoon

1,075

783

-27

552

1,056

91

1,627

1,839

13

Sherbrooke

279

391

40

804

216

-73

1,083

607

-44

Thunder Bay

4

1,035

##

72

0

-100

76

1,035

##

Toronto

4,200

3,503

-17

44,688

52,944

18

48,888

56,447

15

Trois-Rivières

142

142

-

1,056

1,560

48

1,198

1,702

42

Vancouver

2,205

2,054

-7

16,104

30,792

91

18,309

32,846

79

Victoria

191

391

105

2,052

2,928

43

2,243

3,319

48

Windsor

214

168

-21

2,352

48

-98

2,566

216

-92

Winnipeg

1,467

1,642

12

2,052

2,340

14

3,519

3,982

13

Data for 2023 and 2024 based on 2021 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC

## not calculable / extreme
value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC economist, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)