OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts has been declining steadily since November 2022. In May, the trend was 230,205 units, down 4.2% from 240,318 units in April. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 23% in May (202,494 units) compared to April (261,357 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) declined 24%, with 182,842 units recorded in May. Multi-unit urban starts declined 30% to 139,890 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 6% to 42,952 units.

The Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal CMAs all recorded declines in total SAAR housing starts in May, with Vancouver down 45%, Toronto down 28%, and Montreal down 35%. All three recorded increases in single-detached starts that were offset by large decreases in multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,652 units.

Quote:

We observed declines in both the SAAR and the trend of housing starts in May. The decline in housing starts is due to constraints in new construction, including labour shortages and higher construction and borrowing costs, which is considerably affecting multi-unit starts. Despite this, starts have only declined to the relatively high levels observed prior to 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on July 18 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







May

2022 May

2023 % May

2022 May

2023 % May

2022 May

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

82 30 -63 15 10 -33 97 40 -59 P.E.I.

39 5 -87 39 9 -77 78 14 -82 N.S.

140 104 -26 735 212 -71 875 316 -64 N.B.

142 74 -48 566 281 -50 708 355 -50 Atlantic

403 213 -47 1,355 512 -62 1,758 725 -59 Qc

813 448 -45 4,842 1,677 -65 5,655 2,125 -62 Ont.

2,040 1,392 -32 5,504 4,435 -19 7,544 5,827 -23 Man.

219 158 -28 314 437 39 533 595 12 Sask.

153 87 -43 226 135 -40 379 222 -41 Alta.

1,374 1,047 -24 2,542 2,094 -18 3,916 3,141 -20 Prairies

1,746 1,292 -26 3,082 2,666 -13 4,828 3,958 -18 B.C.

683 563 -18 2,594 2,691 4 3,277 3,254 -1 Canada (10,000+) 5,685 3,908 -31 17,377 11,981 -31 23,062 15,889 -31 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 43 28 -35 47 157 234 90 185 106 Barrie

85 89 5 38 36 -5 123 125 2 Belleville - Quinte West 59 24 -59 12 4 -67 71 28 -61 Brantford

101 68 -33 261 63 -76 362 131 -64 Calgary

525 512 -2 1,244 1,564 26 1,769 2,076 17 Chilliwack

38 18 -53 58 59 2 96 77 -20 Drummondville 21 15 -29 66 45 -32 87 60 -31 Edmonton

640 423 -34 1,131 435 -62 1,771 858 -52 Fredericton

44 11 -75 151 22 -85 195 33 -83 Greater/Grand Sudbury 14 8 -43 16 10 -38 30 18 -40 Guelph

12 6 -50 6 5 -17 18 11 -39 Halifax

97 29 -70 717 144 -80 814 173 -79 Hamilton

81 29 -64 79 63 -20 160 92 -43 Kamloops

16 6 -63 30 3 -90 46 9 -80 Kelowna

68 32 -53 111 120 8 179 152 -15 Kingston

42 22 -48 153 9 -94 195 31 -84 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 102 76 -25 109 142 30 211 218 3 Lethbridge

24 1 -96 20 0 -100 44 1 -98 London

145 44 -70 375 199 -47 520 243 -53 Moncton

51 29 -43 298 152 -49 349 181 -48 Montréal

214 90 -58 2,730 710 -74 2,944 800 -73 Nanaimo

32 19 -41 16 46 188 48 65 35 Oshawa

49 40 -18 321 126 -61 370 166 -55 Ottawa-Gatineau 358 161 -55 957 268 -72 1,315 429 -67 Gatineau

40 22 -45 507 75 -85 547 97 -82 Ottawa

318 139 -56 450 193 -57 768 332 -57 Peterborough

20 6 -70 0 10 ## 20 16 -20 Québec

74 51 -31 610 243 -60 684 294 -57 Red Deer

4 9 125 13 18 38 17 27 59 Regina

33 17 -48 79 24 -70 112 41 -63 Saguenay

42 13 -69 22 24 9 64 37 -42 St. Catharines-Niagara 122 140 15 141 82 -42 263 222 -16 Saint John

42 23 -45 115 80 -30 157 103 -34 St. John's

75 25 -67 14 6 -57 89 31 -65 Saskatoon

112 62 -45 146 84 -42 258 146 -43 Sherbrooke

36 18 -50 214 72 -66 250 90 -64 Thunder Bay

8 5 -38 0 0 - 8 5 -38 Toronto

432 325 -25 2,879 3,227 12 3,311 3,552 7 Trois-Rivières

36 21 -42 72 51 -29 108 72 -33 Vancouver

275 291 6 1,769 1,977 12 2,044 2,268 11 Victoria

55 50 -9 275 83 -70 330 133 -60 Windsor

45 25 -44 94 44 -53 139 69 -50 Winnipeg

191 138 -28 250 423 69 441 561 27 Total

4,463 2,999 -33 15,639 10,830 -31 20,102 13,829 -31 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value























Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



April

2023 May

2023 % April

2023 May

2023 % April

2023 May

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

385 319 -17 76 35 -54 461 354 -23 P.E.I.

205 39 -81 504 108 -79 709 147 -79 N.S.

1,730 1,579 -9 2,426 2,539 5 4,156 4,118 -1 N.B.

936 794 -15 3,888 3,084 -21 4,824 3,878 -20 Qc

3,904 3,967 2 25,180 18,496 -27 29,084 22,463 -23 Ont.

14,940 15,505 4 95,820 52,202 -46 110,760 67,707 -39 Man.

1,784 1,772 -1 2,244 5,244 134 4,028 7,016 74 Sask.

945 851 -10 1,464 1,620 11 2,409 2,471 3 Alta.

9,769 11,919 22 17,115 24,552 43 26,884 36,471 36 B.C.

5,812 6,207 7 52,479 32,010 -39 58,291 38,217 -34 Canada (10,000+) 40,410 42,952 6 201,196 139,890 -30 241,606 182,842 -24 Canada (All Areas) 54,180 55,967 3 207,177 146,528 -29 261,357 202,494 -23 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 290 266 -8 132 1,884 ## 422 2,150 409 Barrie

1,695 981 -42 4,896 432 -91 6,591 1,413 -79 Belleville - Quinte West 103 149 45 624 48 -92 727 197 -73 Brantford

1,148 610 -47 396 756 91 1,544 1,366 -12 Calgary

4,601 5,641 23 8,604 18,768 118 13,205 24,409 85 Chilliwack

49 230 369 49 708 ## 193 938 386 Drummondville 105 95 -10 228 540 137 333 635 91 Edmonton

4,028 4,805 19 7,656 5,220 -32 11,684 10,025 -14 Fredericton

316 113 -64 48 264 450 364 377 4 Greater/Grand Sudbury 125 97 -22 48 120 150 173 217 25 Guelph

63 72 14 0 60 ## 63 132 110 Halifax

462 320 -31 2,160 1,728 -20 2,622 2,048 -22 Hamilton

207 248 20 6,528 756 -88 6,735 1,004 -85 Kamloops

65 57 -12 1,752 36 -98 1,817 93 -95 Kelowna

528 402 -24 744 1,440 94 1,272 1,842 45 Kingston

312 274 -12 2,832 108 -96 3,144 382 -88 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 609 781 28 636 1,704 168 1,245 2,485 100 Lethbridge

125 12 -90 96 0 -100 221 12 -95 London

316 427 35 2,280 2,388 5 2,596 2,815 8 Moncton

160 213 33 2,076 1,824 -12 2,236 2,037 -9 Montréal

752 841 12 13,566 8,502 -37 14,318 9,343 -35 Nanaimo

340 187 -45 204 552 171 544 739 36 Oshawa

499 349 -30 4,908 1,512 -69 5,407 1,861 -66 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,461 1,561 7 15,252 3,216 -79 16,713 4,777 -71 Gatineau

212 329 55 5,364 900 -83 5,576 1,229 -78 Ottawa

1,249 1,232 -1 9,888 2,316 -77 11,137 3,548 -68 Peterborough 126 68 -46 192 120 -38 318 188 -41 Québec

550 455 -17 3,828 2,916 -24 4,378 3,371 -23 Red Deer

68 103 51 252 216 -14 320 319 0 Regina

229 177 -23 480 288 -40 709 465 -34 Saguenay

214 107 -50 600 288 -52 814 395 -51 St. Catharines-Niagara 625 1,465 134 1,032 984 -5 1,657 2,449 48 Saint John

244 208 -15 1,668 960 -42 1,912 1,168 -39 St. John's

379 301 -21 72 72 - 451 373 -17 Saskatoon

606 542 -11 624 1,008 62 1,230 1,550 26 Sherbrooke

193 185 -4 1,332 864 -35 1,525 1,049 -31 Thunder Bay 80 79 -1 0 0 - 80 79 -1 Toronto

4,033 4,077 1 55,512 38,724 -30 59,545 42,801 -28 Trois-Rivières 153 158 3 792 612 -23 945 770 -19 Vancouver

2,952 3,415 16 46,500 23,724 -49 49,452 27,139 -45 Victoria

417 622 49 564 996 77 981 1,618 65 Windsor

237 256 8 168 528 214 405 784 94 Winnipeg

1,475 1,553 5 2,016 5,076 152 3,491 6,629 90 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value





















SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]