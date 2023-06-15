Housing starts declined in May Français

News provided by

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

15 Jun, 2023, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts has been declining steadily since November 2022. In May, the trend was 230,205 units, down 4.2% from 240,318 units in April. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 23% in May (202,494 units) compared to April (261,357 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Continue Reading
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) declined 24%, with 182,842 units recorded in May. Multi-unit urban starts declined 30% to 139,890 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 6% to 42,952 units.

The Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal CMAs all recorded declines in total SAAR housing starts in May, with Vancouver down 45%, Toronto down 28%, and Montreal down 35%. All three recorded increases in single-detached starts that were offset by large decreases in multi-unit starts.

The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,652 units.

Quote:

We observed declines in both the SAAR and the trend of housing starts in May. The decline in housing starts is due to constraints in new construction, including labour shortages and higher construction and borrowing costs, which is considerably affecting multi-unit starts. Despite this, starts have only declined to the relatively high levels observed prior to 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Key Facts:
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on July 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, visit our website at https://www.cmhc-schl.gc.ca/en, and follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




May
2022

May
2023

%

May
2022

May
2023

%

May
2022

May
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

82

30

-63

15

10

-33

97

40

-59

P.E.I.   


39

5

-87

39

9

-77

78

14

-82

N.S.   


140

104

-26

735

212

-71

875

316

-64

N.B.   


142

74

-48

566

281

-50

708

355

-50

Atlantic

403

213

-47

1,355

512

-62

1,758

725

-59

Qc

813

448

-45

4,842

1,677

-65

5,655

2,125

-62

Ont.   


2,040

1,392

-32

5,504

4,435

-19

7,544

5,827

-23

Man.   


219

158

-28

314

437

39

533

595

12

Sask.   


153

87

-43

226

135

-40

379

222

-41

Alta.   


1,374

1,047

-24

2,542

2,094

-18

3,916

3,141

-20

Prairies

1,746

1,292

-26

3,082

2,666

-13

4,828

3,958

-18

B.C.   


683

563

-18

2,594

2,691

4

3,277

3,254

-1

Canada (10,000+)

5,685

3,908

-31

17,377

11,981

-31

23,062

15,889

-31

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

43

28

-35

47

157

234

90

185

106

Barrie

85

89

5

38

36

-5

123

125

2

Belleville - Quinte West

59

24

-59

12

4

-67

71

28

-61

Brantford

101

68

-33

261

63

-76

362

131

-64

Calgary

525

512

-2

1,244

1,564

26

1,769

2,076

17

Chilliwack

38

18

-53

58

59

2

96

77

-20

Drummondville

21

15

-29

66

45

-32

87

60

-31

Edmonton

640

423

-34

1,131

435

-62

1,771

858

-52

Fredericton

44

11

-75

151

22

-85

195

33

-83

Greater/Grand Sudbury

14

8

-43

16

10

-38

30

18

-40

Guelph

12

6

-50

6

5

-17

18

11

-39

Halifax

97

29

-70

717

144

-80

814

173

-79

Hamilton

81

29

-64

79

63

-20

160

92

-43

Kamloops

16

6

-63

30

3

-90

46

9

-80

Kelowna

68

32

-53

111

120

8

179

152

-15

Kingston

42

22

-48

153

9

-94

195

31

-84

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

102

76

-25

109

142

30

211

218

3

Lethbridge

24

1

-96

20

0

-100

44

1

-98

London

145

44

-70

375

199

-47

520

243

-53

Moncton

51

29

-43

298

152

-49

349

181

-48

Montréal

214

90

-58

2,730

710

-74

2,944

800

-73

Nanaimo

32

19

-41

16

46

188

48

65

35

Oshawa

49

40

-18

321

126

-61

370

166

-55

Ottawa-Gatineau

358

161

-55

957

268

-72

1,315

429

-67

  Gatineau

40

22

-45

507

75

-85

547

97

-82

  Ottawa

318

139

-56

450

193

-57

768

332

-57

Peterborough

20

6

-70

0

10

##

20

16

-20

Québec

74

51

-31

610

243

-60

684

294

-57

Red Deer

4

9

125

13

18

38

17

27

59

Regina

33

17

-48

79

24

-70

112

41

-63

Saguenay

42

13

-69

22

24

9

64

37

-42

St. Catharines-Niagara

122

140

15

141

82

-42

263

222

-16

Saint John

42

23

-45

115

80

-30

157

103

-34

St. John's

75

25

-67

14

6

-57

89

31

-65

Saskatoon

112

62

-45

146

84

-42

258

146

-43

Sherbrooke

36

18

-50

214

72

-66

250

90

-64

Thunder Bay

8

5

-38

0

0

-

8

5

-38

Toronto

432

325

-25

2,879

3,227

12

3,311

3,552

7

Trois-Rivières

36

21

-42

72

51

-29

108

72

-33

Vancouver

275

291

6

1,769

1,977

12

2,044

2,268

11

Victoria

55

50

-9

275

83

-70

330

133

-60

Windsor

45

25

-44

94

44

-53

139

69

-50

Winnipeg

191

138

-28

250

423

69

441

561

27

Total

4,463

2,999

-33

15,639

10,830

-31

20,102

13,829

-31

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value










Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


April
2023

May
2023

%

April
2023

May
2023

%

April
2023

May
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

385

319

-17

76

35

-54

461

354

-23

P.E.I.   


205

39

-81

504

108

-79

709

147

-79

N.S.   


1,730

1,579

-9

2,426

2,539

5

4,156

4,118

-1

N.B.   


936

794

-15

3,888

3,084

-21

4,824

3,878

-20

Qc  


3,904

3,967

2

25,180

18,496

-27

29,084

22,463

-23

Ont.   


14,940

15,505

4

95,820

52,202

-46

110,760

67,707

-39

Man.   


1,784

1,772

-1

2,244

5,244

134

4,028

7,016

74

Sask.   


945

851

-10

1,464

1,620

11

2,409

2,471

3

Alta.   


9,769

11,919

22

17,115

24,552

43

26,884

36,471

36

B.C.   


5,812

6,207

7

52,479

32,010

-39

58,291

38,217

-34

Canada (10,000+)

40,410

42,952

6

201,196

139,890

-30

241,606

182,842

-24

Canada (All Areas)

54,180

55,967

3

207,177

146,528

-29

261,357

202,494

-23

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

290

266

-8

132

1,884

##

422

2,150

409

Barrie

1,695

981

-42

4,896

432

-91

6,591

1,413

-79

Belleville - Quinte West

103

149

45

624

48

-92

727

197

-73

Brantford

1,148

610

-47

396

756

91

1,544

1,366

-12

Calgary

4,601

5,641

23

8,604

18,768

118

13,205

24,409

85

Chilliwack

49

230

369

49

708

##

193

938

386

Drummondville

105

95

-10

228

540

137

333

635

91

Edmonton

4,028

4,805

19

7,656

5,220

-32

11,684

10,025

-14

Fredericton

316

113

-64

48

264

450

364

377

4

Greater/Grand Sudbury

125

97

-22

48

120

150

173

217

25

Guelph

63

72

14

0

60

##

63

132

110

Halifax

462

320

-31

2,160

1,728

-20

2,622

2,048

-22

Hamilton

207

248

20

6,528

756

-88

6,735

1,004

-85

Kamloops

65

57

-12

1,752

36

-98

1,817

93

-95

Kelowna

528

402

-24

744

1,440

94

1,272

1,842

45

Kingston

312

274

-12

2,832

108

-96

3,144

382

-88

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

609

781

28

636

1,704

168

1,245

2,485

100

Lethbridge

125

12

-90

96

0

-100

221

12

-95

London

316

427

35

2,280

2,388

5

2,596

2,815

8

Moncton

160

213

33

2,076

1,824

-12

2,236

2,037

-9

Montréal

752

841

12

13,566

8,502

-37

14,318

9,343

-35

Nanaimo

340

187

-45

204

552

171

544

739

36

Oshawa

499

349

-30

4,908

1,512

-69

5,407

1,861

-66

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,461

1,561

7

15,252

3,216

-79

16,713

4,777

-71

  Gatineau

212

329

55

5,364

900

-83

5,576

1,229

-78

  Ottawa

1,249

1,232

-1

9,888

2,316

-77

11,137

3,548

-68

Peterborough

126

68

-46

192

120

-38

318

188

-41

Québec

550

455

-17

3,828

2,916

-24

4,378

3,371

-23

Red Deer

68

103

51

252

216

-14

320

319

0

Regina

229

177

-23

480

288

-40

709

465

-34

Saguenay

214

107

-50

600

288

-52

814

395

-51

St. Catharines-Niagara

625

1,465

134

1,032

984

-5

1,657

2,449

48

Saint John

244

208

-15

1,668

960

-42

1,912

1,168

-39

St. John's

379

301

-21

72

72

-

451

373

-17

Saskatoon

606

542

-11

624

1,008

62

1,230

1,550

26

Sherbrooke

193

185

-4

1,332

864

-35

1,525

1,049

-31

Thunder Bay

80

79

-1

0

0

-

80

79

-1

Toronto

4,033

4,077

1

55,512

38,724

-30

59,545

42,801

-28

Trois-Rivières

153

158

3

792

612

-23

945

770

-19

Vancouver

2,952

3,415

16

46,500

23,724

-49

49,452

27,139

-45

Victoria

417

622

49

564

996

77

981

1,618

65

Windsor

237

256

8

168

528

214

405

784

94

Winnipeg

1,475

1,553

5

2,016

5,076

152

3,491

6,629

90

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation