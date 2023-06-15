15 Jun, 2023, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts has been declining steadily since November 2022. In May, the trend was 230,205 units, down 4.2% from 240,318 units in April. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 23% in May (202,494 units) compared to April (261,357 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
The monthly SAAR of total urban starts (centres 10,000 population and over) declined 24%, with 182,842 units recorded in May. Multi-unit urban starts declined 30% to 139,890 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 6% to 42,952 units.
The Vancouver, Toronto, and Montreal CMAs all recorded declines in total SAAR housing starts in May, with Vancouver down 45%, Toronto down 28%, and Montreal down 35%. All three recorded increases in single-detached starts that were offset by large decreases in multi-unit starts.
The rural starts monthly SAAR estimate was 19,652 units.
We observed declines in both the SAAR and the trend of housing starts in May. The decline in housing starts is due to constraints in new construction, including labour shortages and higher construction and borrowing costs, which is considerably affecting multi-unit starts. Despite this, starts have only declined to the relatively high levels observed prior to 2020," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the May housing starts data on July 18 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
May
|
May
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
82
|
30
|
-63
|
15
|
10
|
-33
|
97
|
40
|
-59
|
P.E.I.
|
39
|
5
|
-87
|
39
|
9
|
-77
|
78
|
14
|
-82
|
N.S.
|
140
|
104
|
-26
|
735
|
212
|
-71
|
875
|
316
|
-64
|
N.B.
|
142
|
74
|
-48
|
566
|
281
|
-50
|
708
|
355
|
-50
|
Atlantic
|
403
|
213
|
-47
|
1,355
|
512
|
-62
|
1,758
|
725
|
-59
|
Qc
|
813
|
448
|
-45
|
4,842
|
1,677
|
-65
|
5,655
|
2,125
|
-62
|
Ont.
|
2,040
|
1,392
|
-32
|
5,504
|
4,435
|
-19
|
7,544
|
5,827
|
-23
|
Man.
|
219
|
158
|
-28
|
314
|
437
|
39
|
533
|
595
|
12
|
Sask.
|
153
|
87
|
-43
|
226
|
135
|
-40
|
379
|
222
|
-41
|
Alta.
|
1,374
|
1,047
|
-24
|
2,542
|
2,094
|
-18
|
3,916
|
3,141
|
-20
|
Prairies
|
1,746
|
1,292
|
-26
|
3,082
|
2,666
|
-13
|
4,828
|
3,958
|
-18
|
B.C.
|
683
|
563
|
-18
|
2,594
|
2,691
|
4
|
3,277
|
3,254
|
-1
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
5,685
|
3,908
|
-31
|
17,377
|
11,981
|
-31
|
23,062
|
15,889
|
-31
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
43
|
28
|
-35
|
47
|
157
|
234
|
90
|
185
|
106
|
Barrie
|
85
|
89
|
5
|
38
|
36
|
-5
|
123
|
125
|
2
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
59
|
24
|
-59
|
12
|
4
|
-67
|
71
|
28
|
-61
|
Brantford
|
101
|
68
|
-33
|
261
|
63
|
-76
|
362
|
131
|
-64
|
Calgary
|
525
|
512
|
-2
|
1,244
|
1,564
|
26
|
1,769
|
2,076
|
17
|
Chilliwack
|
38
|
18
|
-53
|
58
|
59
|
2
|
96
|
77
|
-20
|
Drummondville
|
21
|
15
|
-29
|
66
|
45
|
-32
|
87
|
60
|
-31
|
Edmonton
|
640
|
423
|
-34
|
1,131
|
435
|
-62
|
1,771
|
858
|
-52
|
Fredericton
|
44
|
11
|
-75
|
151
|
22
|
-85
|
195
|
33
|
-83
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
14
|
8
|
-43
|
16
|
10
|
-38
|
30
|
18
|
-40
|
Guelph
|
12
|
6
|
-50
|
6
|
5
|
-17
|
18
|
11
|
-39
|
Halifax
|
97
|
29
|
-70
|
717
|
144
|
-80
|
814
|
173
|
-79
|
Hamilton
|
81
|
29
|
-64
|
79
|
63
|
-20
|
160
|
92
|
-43
|
Kamloops
|
16
|
6
|
-63
|
30
|
3
|
-90
|
46
|
9
|
-80
|
Kelowna
|
68
|
32
|
-53
|
111
|
120
|
8
|
179
|
152
|
-15
|
Kingston
|
42
|
22
|
-48
|
153
|
9
|
-94
|
195
|
31
|
-84
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
102
|
76
|
-25
|
109
|
142
|
30
|
211
|
218
|
3
|
Lethbridge
|
24
|
1
|
-96
|
20
|
0
|
-100
|
44
|
1
|
-98
|
London
|
145
|
44
|
-70
|
375
|
199
|
-47
|
520
|
243
|
-53
|
Moncton
|
51
|
29
|
-43
|
298
|
152
|
-49
|
349
|
181
|
-48
|
Montréal
|
214
|
90
|
-58
|
2,730
|
710
|
-74
|
2,944
|
800
|
-73
|
Nanaimo
|
32
|
19
|
-41
|
16
|
46
|
188
|
48
|
65
|
35
|
Oshawa
|
49
|
40
|
-18
|
321
|
126
|
-61
|
370
|
166
|
-55
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
358
|
161
|
-55
|
957
|
268
|
-72
|
1,315
|
429
|
-67
|
Gatineau
|
40
|
22
|
-45
|
507
|
75
|
-85
|
547
|
97
|
-82
|
Ottawa
|
318
|
139
|
-56
|
450
|
193
|
-57
|
768
|
332
|
-57
|
Peterborough
|
20
|
6
|
-70
|
0
|
10
|
##
|
20
|
16
|
-20
|
Québec
|
74
|
51
|
-31
|
610
|
243
|
-60
|
684
|
294
|
-57
|
Red Deer
|
4
|
9
|
125
|
13
|
18
|
38
|
17
|
27
|
59
|
Regina
|
33
|
17
|
-48
|
79
|
24
|
-70
|
112
|
41
|
-63
|
Saguenay
|
42
|
13
|
-69
|
22
|
24
|
9
|
64
|
37
|
-42
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
122
|
140
|
15
|
141
|
82
|
-42
|
263
|
222
|
-16
|
Saint John
|
42
|
23
|
-45
|
115
|
80
|
-30
|
157
|
103
|
-34
|
St. John's
|
75
|
25
|
-67
|
14
|
6
|
-57
|
89
|
31
|
-65
|
Saskatoon
|
112
|
62
|
-45
|
146
|
84
|
-42
|
258
|
146
|
-43
|
Sherbrooke
|
36
|
18
|
-50
|
214
|
72
|
-66
|
250
|
90
|
-64
|
Thunder Bay
|
8
|
5
|
-38
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
8
|
5
|
-38
|
Toronto
|
432
|
325
|
-25
|
2,879
|
3,227
|
12
|
3,311
|
3,552
|
7
|
Trois-Rivières
|
36
|
21
|
-42
|
72
|
51
|
-29
|
108
|
72
|
-33
|
Vancouver
|
275
|
291
|
6
|
1,769
|
1,977
|
12
|
2,044
|
2,268
|
11
|
Victoria
|
55
|
50
|
-9
|
275
|
83
|
-70
|
330
|
133
|
-60
|
Windsor
|
45
|
25
|
-44
|
94
|
44
|
-53
|
139
|
69
|
-50
|
Winnipeg
|
191
|
138
|
-28
|
250
|
423
|
69
|
441
|
561
|
27
|
Total
|
4,463
|
2,999
|
-33
|
15,639
|
10,830
|
-31
|
20,102
|
13,829
|
-31
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
April
|
May
|
%
|
April
|
May
|
%
|
April
|
May
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
385
|
319
|
-17
|
76
|
35
|
-54
|
461
|
354
|
-23
|
P.E.I.
|
205
|
39
|
-81
|
504
|
108
|
-79
|
709
|
147
|
-79
|
N.S.
|
1,730
|
1,579
|
-9
|
2,426
|
2,539
|
5
|
4,156
|
4,118
|
-1
|
N.B.
|
936
|
794
|
-15
|
3,888
|
3,084
|
-21
|
4,824
|
3,878
|
-20
|
Qc
|
3,904
|
3,967
|
2
|
25,180
|
18,496
|
-27
|
29,084
|
22,463
|
-23
|
Ont.
|
14,940
|
15,505
|
4
|
95,820
|
52,202
|
-46
|
110,760
|
67,707
|
-39
|
Man.
|
1,784
|
1,772
|
-1
|
2,244
|
5,244
|
134
|
4,028
|
7,016
|
74
|
Sask.
|
945
|
851
|
-10
|
1,464
|
1,620
|
11
|
2,409
|
2,471
|
3
|
Alta.
|
9,769
|
11,919
|
22
|
17,115
|
24,552
|
43
|
26,884
|
36,471
|
36
|
B.C.
|
5,812
|
6,207
|
7
|
52,479
|
32,010
|
-39
|
58,291
|
38,217
|
-34
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
40,410
|
42,952
|
6
|
201,196
|
139,890
|
-30
|
241,606
|
182,842
|
-24
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
54,180
|
55,967
|
3
|
207,177
|
146,528
|
-29
|
261,357
|
202,494
|
-23
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
290
|
266
|
-8
|
132
|
1,884
|
##
|
422
|
2,150
|
409
|
Barrie
|
1,695
|
981
|
-42
|
4,896
|
432
|
-91
|
6,591
|
1,413
|
-79
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
103
|
149
|
45
|
624
|
48
|
-92
|
727
|
197
|
-73
|
Brantford
|
1,148
|
610
|
-47
|
396
|
756
|
91
|
1,544
|
1,366
|
-12
|
Calgary
|
4,601
|
5,641
|
23
|
8,604
|
18,768
|
118
|
13,205
|
24,409
|
85
|
Chilliwack
|
49
|
230
|
369
|
49
|
708
|
##
|
193
|
938
|
386
|
Drummondville
|
105
|
95
|
-10
|
228
|
540
|
137
|
333
|
635
|
91
|
Edmonton
|
4,028
|
4,805
|
19
|
7,656
|
5,220
|
-32
|
11,684
|
10,025
|
-14
|
Fredericton
|
316
|
113
|
-64
|
48
|
264
|
450
|
364
|
377
|
4
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
125
|
97
|
-22
|
48
|
120
|
150
|
173
|
217
|
25
|
Guelph
|
63
|
72
|
14
|
0
|
60
|
##
|
63
|
132
|
110
|
Halifax
|
462
|
320
|
-31
|
2,160
|
1,728
|
-20
|
2,622
|
2,048
|
-22
|
Hamilton
|
207
|
248
|
20
|
6,528
|
756
|
-88
|
6,735
|
1,004
|
-85
|
Kamloops
|
65
|
57
|
-12
|
1,752
|
36
|
-98
|
1,817
|
93
|
-95
|
Kelowna
|
528
|
402
|
-24
|
744
|
1,440
|
94
|
1,272
|
1,842
|
45
|
Kingston
|
312
|
274
|
-12
|
2,832
|
108
|
-96
|
3,144
|
382
|
-88
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
609
|
781
|
28
|
636
|
1,704
|
168
|
1,245
|
2,485
|
100
|
Lethbridge
|
125
|
12
|
-90
|
96
|
0
|
-100
|
221
|
12
|
-95
|
London
|
316
|
427
|
35
|
2,280
|
2,388
|
5
|
2,596
|
2,815
|
8
|
Moncton
|
160
|
213
|
33
|
2,076
|
1,824
|
-12
|
2,236
|
2,037
|
-9
|
Montréal
|
752
|
841
|
12
|
13,566
|
8,502
|
-37
|
14,318
|
9,343
|
-35
|
Nanaimo
|
340
|
187
|
-45
|
204
|
552
|
171
|
544
|
739
|
36
|
Oshawa
|
499
|
349
|
-30
|
4,908
|
1,512
|
-69
|
5,407
|
1,861
|
-66
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,461
|
1,561
|
7
|
15,252
|
3,216
|
-79
|
16,713
|
4,777
|
-71
|
Gatineau
|
212
|
329
|
55
|
5,364
|
900
|
-83
|
5,576
|
1,229
|
-78
|
Ottawa
|
1,249
|
1,232
|
-1
|
9,888
|
2,316
|
-77
|
11,137
|
3,548
|
-68
|
Peterborough
|
126
|
68
|
-46
|
192
|
120
|
-38
|
318
|
188
|
-41
|
Québec
|
550
|
455
|
-17
|
3,828
|
2,916
|
-24
|
4,378
|
3,371
|
-23
|
Red Deer
|
68
|
103
|
51
|
252
|
216
|
-14
|
320
|
319
|
0
|
Regina
|
229
|
177
|
-23
|
480
|
288
|
-40
|
709
|
465
|
-34
|
Saguenay
|
214
|
107
|
-50
|
600
|
288
|
-52
|
814
|
395
|
-51
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
625
|
1,465
|
134
|
1,032
|
984
|
-5
|
1,657
|
2,449
|
48
|
Saint John
|
244
|
208
|
-15
|
1,668
|
960
|
-42
|
1,912
|
1,168
|
-39
|
St. John's
|
379
|
301
|
-21
|
72
|
72
|
-
|
451
|
373
|
-17
|
Saskatoon
|
606
|
542
|
-11
|
624
|
1,008
|
62
|
1,230
|
1,550
|
26
|
Sherbrooke
|
193
|
185
|
-4
|
1,332
|
864
|
-35
|
1,525
|
1,049
|
-31
|
Thunder Bay
|
80
|
79
|
-1
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
80
|
79
|
-1
|
Toronto
|
4,033
|
4,077
|
1
|
55,512
|
38,724
|
-30
|
59,545
|
42,801
|
-28
|
Trois-Rivières
|
153
|
158
|
3
|
792
|
612
|
-23
|
945
|
770
|
-19
|
Vancouver
|
2,952
|
3,415
|
16
|
46,500
|
23,724
|
-49
|
49,452
|
27,139
|
-45
|
Victoria
|
417
|
622
|
49
|
564
|
996
|
77
|
981
|
1,618
|
65
|
Windsor
|
237
|
256
|
8
|
168
|
528
|
214
|
405
|
784
|
94
|
Winnipeg
|
1,475
|
1,553
|
5
|
2,016
|
5,076
|
152
|
3,491
|
6,629
|
90
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: To request an interview with a CMHC market analyst, contact: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
