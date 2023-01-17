Housing starts activity remained high in 2022 and December trended slightly lower Français

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Jan 17, 2023, 08:13 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 5% in December (248,625 units) compared to November (263,022 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). The SAAR of total urban starts also declined 5%, with 227,708 units recorded in December. Multi-unit urban starts decreased 4% to 182,850 units, while single-detached urban starts fell 11% to 44,858 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 20,917 units.

Bob Dugan, Chief Economist, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Housing Starts in Canada - All Areas (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
The trend in housing starts was 269,930 units in December, down 1% from 273,801 units in November. This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

"The 2022 year ended with a slight decline for both the monthly SAAR of housing starts and the trend at the national level in December; however, Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver all posted increases in total SAAR housing starts, with Toronto posting a significant increase of 72% in December. The rate of new construction continued at an elevated pace in 2022 overall, ending the year with actual total urban starts at 240,590 units (-1%) in Canada, similar to levels observed in 2021 (244,141 units). While these additional units will provide much needed supply on the market, demand for housing in the country will continue to grow. We need to find innovative ways to deliver more housing supply and keep building at a higher pace in the coming years in order to improve affordability," said Bob Dugan, CMHC's Chief Economist.

Regional Highlights (2022 Actual Starts):

  • Housing starts in the Toronto Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) concluded 2022 at 45,109 units, 7.6% higher than in the prior year. This marked the highest level since 2012 (48,105 units) and the fourth highest number on record. The growth in housing starts was entirely attributable to the multi-unit segment (comprised of semi-detached homes, row homes, and apartments). There were 38,780 multi-unit starts in 2022, the largest number on record. The majority of these were apartments, of which most were condominiums.
  • The level of housing starts activity in the Montreal CMA was in line with pre-pandemic levels in 2022 with 24,000 housing starts, representing a decrease of 25 % compared to 2021. The level of housing starts in 2021 was nevertheless a 30-year record. The decrease of housing starts was observed across all market types (homeowners, rentals, condos), with rental starts continuing to be the number 1 product built in the CMA, representing 61 % of all housing starts in that market.
  • Housing starts in the Vancouver CMA totaled 25,983 units in 2022, unchanged overall from 2021 (26,103 units). Builders are continuing to operate near capacity and at an elevated pace, similar to the past five years. Construction of rental apartments surged due to strong demand. Meanwhile, condominium apartment starts fell as developers took a more cautious approach to the segment. Higher mortgage interest rates are limiting the budgets of homebuyers, shifting some demand from ownership to rental.

Key Facts:

  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the January housing starts data on February 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




December
2021

December
2022

%

December
2021

December
2022

%

December
2021

December
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

56

64

14

24

89

271

80

153

91

P.E.I.   


19

23

21

19

35

84

38

58

53

N.S.   


149

123

-17

607

272

-55

756

395

-48

N.B.   


79

47

-41

266

89

-67

345

136

-61

Atlantic

303

257

-15

916

485

-47

1,219

742

-39

Qc

344

254

-26

3,274

1,757

-46

3,618

2,011

-44

Ont.   


1,870

1,427

-24

3,576

6,927

94

5,446

8,354

53

Man.   


187

107

-43

374

321

-14

561

428

-24

Sask.   


125

61

-51

128

181

41

253

242

-4

Alta.   


1,104

856

-22

1,398

1,263

-10

2,502

2,119

-15

Prairies

1,416

1,024

-28

1,900

1,765

-7

3,316

2,789

-16

B.C.   


679

511

-25

3,519

3,939

12

4,198

4,450

6

Canada (10,000+)

4,612

3,473

-25

13,185

14,873

13

17,797

18,346

3

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

18

21

17

165

113

-32

183

134

-27

Barrie

90

27

-70

62

71

15

152

98

-36

Belleville

25

13

-48

8

5

-38

33

18

-45

Brantford

153

65

-58

2

33

##

155

98

-37

Calgary

473

410

-13

682

670

-2

1,155

1,080

-6

Edmonton

445

310

-30

615

464

-25

1,060

774

-27

Greater Sudbury

8

19

138

4

19

375

12

38

217

Guelph

8

3

-63

32

13

-59

40

16

-60

Halifax

86

56

-35

495

196

-60

581

252

-57

Hamilton

41

60

46

261

83

-68

302

143

-53

Kelowna

106

54

-49

457

337

-26

563

391

-31

Kingston

28

3

-89

17

0

-100

45

3

-93

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

78

39

-50

449

630

40

527

669

27

Lethbridge

27

15

-44

16

39

144

43

54

26

London

159

66

-58

106

140

32

265

206

-22

Moncton

17

16

-6

141

41

-71

158

57

-64

Montréal

104

62

-40

1,756

914

-48

1,860

976

-48

Oshawa

33

25

-24

19

44

132

52

69

33

Ottawa-Gatineau

223

116

-48

170

201

18

393

317

-19

  Gatineau

17

1

-94

11

0

-100

28

1

-96

  Ottawa

206

115

-44

159

201

26

365

316

-13

Peterborough

39

11

-72

0

0

-

39

11

-72

Québec

50

45

-10

605

303

-50

655

348

-47

Regina

33

14

-58

56

33

-41

89

47

-47

Saguenay

10

2

-80

30

2

-93

40

4

-90

St. Catharines-Niagara

62

92

48

101

141

40

163

233

43

Saint John

28

15

-46

60

0

-100

88

15

-83

St. John's

52

61

17

24

88

267

76

149

96

Saskatoon

85

41

-52

64

129

102

149

170

14

Sherbrooke

17

19

12

260

86

-67

277

105

-62

Thunder Bay

11

4

-64

0

0

-

11

4

-64

Toronto

461

565

23

1,944

5,287

172

2,405

5,852

143

Trois-Rivières

12

10

-17

131

115

-12

143

125

-13

Vancouver

222

256

15

1,963

2,869

46

2,185

3,125

43

Victoria

92

40

-57

545

230

-58

637

270

-58

Windsor

32

38

19

72

17

-76

104

55

-47

Winnipeg

149

88

-41

333

269

-19

482

357

-26

Total

3,477

2,681

-23

11,645

13,582

17

15,122

16,263

8

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


November
2022

December
2022

%

November
2022

December
2022

%

November
2022

December
2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.L.

318

626

97

42

1,164

##

360

1,790

397

P.E.I.   


224

302

35

1,008

420

-58

1,232

722

-41

N.S.   


1,430

1,349

-6

2,430

3,258

34

3,860

4,607

19

N.B.   


899

596

-34

6,663

1,074

-84

7,562

1,670

-78

Qc  


5,362

3,581

-33

36,283

23,071

-36

41,645

26,652

-36

Ont.   


21,331

18,356

-14

75,998

85,207

12

97,329

103,563

6

Man.   


2,320

1,444

-38

8,052

3,852

-52

10,372

5,296

-49

Sask.   


1,100

706

-36

1,368

2,172

59

2,468

2,878

17

Alta.   


10,356

10,690

3

20,495

15,259

-26

30,851

25,949

-16

B.C.   


7,020

7,208

3

37,864

47,373

25

44,884

54,581

22

Canada (10,000+)

50,360

44,858

-11

190,203

182,850

-4

240,563

227,708

-5

Canada (All Areas)

65,294

58,536

-10

197,727

190,089

-4

263,022

248,625

-5

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

439

282

-36

264

1,356

414

703

1,638

133

Barrie

582

431

-26

5,880

852

-86

6,462

1,283

-80

Belleville

260

179

-31

48

60

25

308

239

-22

Brantford

849

1,213

43

1,236

396

-68

2,085

1,609

-23

Calgary

3,896

4,865

25

16,092

8,040

-50

19,988

12,905

-35

Edmonton

5,107

4,014

-21

3,528

5,568

58

8,635

9,582

11

Greater Sudbury

43

291

##

144

228

58

187

519

178

Guelph

100

54

-46

480

156

-68

580

210

-64

Halifax

647

629

-3

1,704

2,352

38

2,351

2,981

27

Hamilton

670

954

42

10,092

996

-90

10,762

1,950

-82

Kelowna

447

514

15

2,940

4,044

38

3,387

4,558

35

Kingston

109

37

-66

72

0

-100

181

37

-80

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,204

502

-58

11,040

7,560

-32

12,244

8,062

-34

Lethbridge

149

181

21

84

468

457

233

649

179

London

1,122

894

-20

2,580

1,680

-35

3,702

2,574

-30

Moncton

230

255

11

3,636

492

-86

3,866

747

-81

Montréal

1,343

1,122

-16

10,475

10,930

4

11,818

12,052

2

Oshawa

938

562

-40

4,536

528

-88

5,474

1,090

-80

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,693

1,635

-39

11,964

2,412

-80

14,657

4,047

-72

  Gatineau

665

13

-98

7,908

0

-100

8,573

13

-100

  Ottawa

2,028

1,622

-20

4,056

2,412

-41

6,084

4,034

-34

Peterborough

281

170

-40

0

0

-

281

170

-40

Québec

1,045

826

-21

11,100

3,636

-67

12,145

4,462

-63

Regina

219

168

-23

348

396

14

567

564

-1

Saguenay

226

32

-86

96

24

-75

322

56

-83

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,415

1,106

-22

1,272

1,692

33

2,687

2,798

4

Saint John

251

173

-31

1,548

0

-100

1,799

173

-90

St. John's

284

567

100

24

1,056

##

308

1,623

427

Saskatoon

799

496

-38

792

1,548

95

1,591

2,044

28

Sherbrooke

334

254

-24

2,292

1,032

-55

2,626

1,286

-51

Thunder Bay

112

70

-38

24

0

-100

136

70

-49

Toronto

7,736

8,066

4

33,756

63,444

88

41,492

71,510

72

Trois-Rivières

170

213

25

516

1,380

167

686

1,593

132

Vancouver

4,051

3,630

-10

23,976

34,428

44

28,027

38,058

36

Victoria

586

535

-9

6,696

2,760

-59

7,282

3,295

-55

Windsor

537

497

-7

948

204

-78

1,485

701

-53

Winnipeg

2,155

1,250

-42

6,996

3,228

-54

9,151

4,478

-51

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.

Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey

## not calculable / extreme value

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

