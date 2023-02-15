Feb 15, 2023, 08:13 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 13% in January (215,365 units) compared to December (248,296 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).
The SAAR of total urban starts declined 16%, with 191,491 units recorded in January. Multi-unit urban starts declined 20% to 146,267 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3% to 45,224 units.
The rural starts SAAR estimate was 23,874 units.
The trend in housing starts was 259,412 units in January, down 4% from 269,781 units in December. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.
"Both the Monthly SAAR and the six-month trend of housing starts declined nationally in the first month of 2023, with SAAR of housing starts hitting its lowest level since September 2020. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market with increases in total SAAR housing starts in January, up 36%. Toronto declined 52% while Vancouver declined 14%, which contributed to the overall monthly decline in SAAR housing starts for Canada," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.
- Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
- Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the February housing starts data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
- CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
- Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.
As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.
We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).
|
Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.-L.
|
41
|
20
|
-51
|
2
|
5
|
150
|
43
|
25
|
-42
|
P.E.I.
|
6
|
14
|
133
|
7
|
10
|
43
|
13
|
24
|
85
|
N.S.
|
89
|
63
|
-29
|
441
|
162
|
-63
|
530
|
225
|
-58
|
N.B.
|
20
|
26
|
30
|
68
|
31
|
-54
|
88
|
57
|
-35
|
Atlantic
|
156
|
123
|
-21
|
518
|
208
|
-60
|
674
|
331
|
-51
|
Qc
|
350
|
215
|
-39
|
3,385
|
1,830
|
-46
|
3,735
|
2,045
|
-45
|
Ont.
|
1,307
|
1,000
|
-23
|
2,472
|
3,886
|
57
|
3,779
|
4,886
|
29
|
Man.
|
138
|
154
|
12
|
509
|
169
|
-67
|
647
|
323
|
-50
|
Sask.
|
64
|
42
|
-34
|
60
|
76
|
27
|
124
|
118
|
-5
|
Alta.
|
567
|
554
|
-2
|
1,158
|
1,456
|
26
|
1,725
|
2,010
|
17
|
Prairies
|
769
|
750
|
-2
|
1,727
|
1,701
|
-2
|
2,496
|
2,451
|
-2
|
B.C.
|
421
|
317
|
-25
|
2,283
|
3,359
|
47
|
2,704
|
3,676
|
36
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
3,003
|
2,405
|
-20
|
10,385
|
10,984
|
6
|
13,388
|
13,389
|
0
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
6
|
6
|
-
|
161
|
6
|
-96
|
167
|
12
|
-93
|
Barrie
|
54
|
38
|
-30
|
23
|
61
|
165
|
77
|
99
|
29
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
12
|
5
|
-58
|
6
|
0
|
-100
|
18
|
5
|
-72
|
Brantford
|
34
|
44
|
29
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
34
|
44
|
29
|
Calgary
|
258
|
304
|
18
|
303
|
991
|
227
|
561
|
1,295
|
131
|
Chilliwack
|
31
|
16
|
-48
|
7
|
9
|
29
|
38
|
25
|
-34
|
Drummondville
|
12
|
8
|
-33
|
127
|
29
|
-77
|
139
|
37
|
-73
|
Edmonton
|
227
|
169
|
-26
|
682
|
399
|
-41
|
909
|
568
|
-38
|
Fredericton
|
9
|
12
|
33
|
0
|
2
|
##
|
9
|
14
|
56
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
4
|
2
|
-50
|
1
|
0
|
-100
|
5
|
2
|
-60
|
Guelph
|
14
|
7
|
-50
|
12
|
8
|
-33
|
26
|
15
|
-42
|
Halifax
|
52
|
17
|
-67
|
422
|
87
|
-79
|
474
|
104
|
-78
|
Hamilton
|
41
|
23
|
-44
|
85
|
138
|
62
|
126
|
161
|
28
|
Kamloops
|
15
|
7
|
-53
|
4
|
8
|
100
|
19
|
15
|
-21
|
Kelowna
|
40
|
27
|
-33
|
47
|
349
|
##
|
87
|
376
|
332
|
Kingston
|
29
|
6
|
-79
|
0
|
38
|
##
|
29
|
44
|
52
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
28
|
51
|
82
|
79
|
335
|
324
|
107
|
386
|
261
|
Lethbridge
|
10
|
10
|
-
|
145
|
3
|
-98
|
155
|
13
|
-92
|
London
|
92
|
35
|
-62
|
266
|
285
|
7
|
358
|
320
|
-11
|
Moncton
|
6
|
4
|
-33
|
20
|
15
|
-25
|
26
|
19
|
-27
|
Montréal
|
87
|
68
|
-22
|
1,918
|
1,208
|
-37
|
2,005
|
1,276
|
-36
|
Nanaimo
|
13
|
9
|
-31
|
4
|
7
|
75
|
17
|
16
|
-6
|
Oshawa
|
36
|
18
|
-50
|
31
|
30
|
-3
|
67
|
48
|
-28
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
171
|
38
|
-78
|
469
|
63
|
-87
|
640
|
101
|
-84
|
Gatineau
|
60
|
0
|
-100
|
221
|
30
|
-86
|
281
|
30
|
-89
|
Ottawa
|
111
|
38
|
-66
|
248
|
33
|
-87
|
359
|
71
|
-80
|
Peterborough
|
11
|
4
|
-64
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
11
|
4
|
-64
|
Québec
|
57
|
28
|
-51
|
545
|
111
|
-80
|
602
|
139
|
-77
|
Red Deer
|
6
|
5
|
-17
|
0
|
14
|
##
|
6
|
19
|
217
|
Regina
|
31
|
6
|
-81
|
30
|
31
|
3
|
61
|
37
|
-39
|
Saguenay
|
18
|
6
|
-67
|
44
|
13
|
-70
|
62
|
19
|
-69
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
35
|
119
|
240
|
115
|
129
|
12
|
150
|
248
|
65
|
Saint John
|
4
|
6
|
50
|
48
|
0
|
-100
|
52
|
6
|
-88
|
St. John's
|
39
|
17
|
-56
|
2
|
3
|
50
|
41
|
20
|
-51
|
Saskatoon
|
27
|
33
|
22
|
29
|
42
|
45
|
56
|
75
|
34
|
Sherbrooke
|
27
|
17
|
-37
|
130
|
56
|
-57
|
157
|
73
|
-54
|
Thunder Bay
|
2
|
3
|
50
|
0
|
6
|
##
|
2
|
9
|
350
|
Toronto
|
478
|
390
|
-18
|
1,165
|
2,305
|
98
|
1,643
|
2,695
|
64
|
Trois-Rivières
|
17
|
20
|
18
|
14
|
88
|
##
|
31
|
108
|
248
|
Vancouver
|
164
|
174
|
6
|
1,616
|
2,437
|
51
|
1,780
|
2,611
|
47
|
Victoria
|
54
|
23
|
-57
|
232
|
440
|
90
|
286
|
463
|
62
|
Windsor
|
34
|
24
|
-29
|
67
|
221
|
230
|
101
|
245
|
143
|
Winnipeg
|
119
|
133
|
12
|
371
|
138
|
-63
|
490
|
271
|
-45
|
Total
|
2,404
|
1,932
|
-20
|
9,220
|
10,105
|
10
|
11,624
|
12,037
|
4
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
|
Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)
|
Single-Detached
|
All Others
|
Total
|
December
|
January
|
%
|
December
|
January
|
%
|
December
|
January
|
%
|
Provinces (10,000+)
|
N.L.
|
637
|
389
|
-39
|
1,185
|
62
|
-95
|
1,822
|
451
|
-75
|
P.E.I.
|
313
|
418
|
34
|
420
|
120
|
-71
|
733
|
538
|
-27
|
N.S.
|
1,325
|
986
|
-26
|
3,259
|
1,979
|
-39
|
4,584
|
2,965
|
-35
|
N.B.
|
587
|
957
|
63
|
1,074
|
416
|
-61
|
1,661
|
1,373
|
-17
|
Qc
|
3,517
|
5,902
|
68
|
23,762
|
28,708
|
21
|
27,279
|
34,610
|
27
|
Ont.
|
18,161
|
18,370
|
1
|
85,247
|
53,175
|
-38
|
103,408
|
71,545
|
-31
|
Man.
|
1,430
|
2,479
|
73
|
3,852
|
2,028
|
-47
|
5,282
|
4,507
|
-15
|
Sask.
|
708
|
843
|
19
|
2,172
|
912
|
-58
|
2,880
|
1,755
|
-39
|
Alta.
|
10,541
|
8,973
|
-15
|
15,255
|
18,219
|
19
|
25,796
|
27,192
|
5
|
B.C.
|
6,660
|
5,907
|
-11
|
47,395
|
40,648
|
-14
|
54,055
|
46,555
|
-14
|
Canada (10,000+)
|
43,879
|
45,224
|
3
|
183,621
|
146,267
|
-20
|
227,500
|
191,491
|
-16
|
Canada (All Areas)
|
57,420
|
62,863
|
9
|
190,875
|
152,501
|
-20
|
248,296
|
215,365
|
-13
|
Metropolitan Areas
|
Abbotsford-Mission
|
277
|
110
|
-60
|
1,356
|
72
|
-95
|
1,633
|
182
|
-89
|
Barrie
|
439
|
736
|
68
|
852
|
732
|
-14
|
1,291
|
1,468
|
14
|
Belleville - Quinte West
|
175
|
139
|
-21
|
60
|
0
|
-100
|
235
|
139
|
-41
|
Brantford
|
1,237
|
1,267
|
2
|
396
|
0
|
-100
|
1,633
|
1,267
|
-22
|
Calgary
|
4,816
|
4,604
|
-4
|
8,040
|
11,892
|
48
|
12,856
|
16,496
|
28
|
Chilliwack
|
248
|
247
|
0
|
248
|
108
|
-56
|
368
|
355
|
-4
|
Drummondville
|
225
|
239
|
6
|
408
|
348
|
-15
|
633
|
587
|
-7
|
Edmonton
|
4,034
|
2,739
|
-32
|
5,568
|
4,788
|
-14
|
9,602
|
7,527
|
-22
|
Fredericton
|
99
|
418
|
322
|
360
|
24
|
-93
|
459
|
442
|
-4
|
Greater/Grand Sudbury
|
394
|
105
|
-73
|
228
|
0
|
-100
|
622
|
105
|
-83
|
Guelph
|
56
|
102
|
82
|
156
|
96
|
-38
|
212
|
198
|
-7
|
Halifax
|
612
|
248
|
-59
|
2,352
|
1,044
|
-56
|
2,964
|
1,292
|
-56
|
Hamilton
|
916
|
383
|
-58
|
996
|
1,656
|
66
|
1,912
|
2,039
|
7
|
Kamloops
|
32
|
114
|
256
|
768
|
96
|
-88
|
800
|
210
|
-74
|
Kelowna
|
513
|
488
|
-5
|
4,044
|
4,188
|
4
|
4,557
|
4,676
|
3
|
Kingston
|
37
|
263
|
##
|
0
|
456
|
##
|
37
|
719
|
##
|
Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo
|
494
|
765
|
55
|
7,560
|
4,020
|
-47
|
8,054
|
4,785
|
-41
|
Lethbridge
|
182
|
194
|
7
|
468
|
36
|
-92
|
650
|
230
|
-65
|
London
|
861
|
678
|
-21
|
1,680
|
3,420
|
104
|
2,541
|
4,098
|
61
|
Moncton
|
255
|
247
|
-3
|
492
|
180
|
-63
|
747
|
427
|
-43
|
Montréal
|
1,193
|
1,807
|
51
|
10,976
|
14,777
|
35
|
12,169
|
16,584
|
36
|
Nanaimo
|
202
|
122
|
-40
|
1,272
|
84
|
-93
|
1,474
|
206
|
-86
|
Oshawa
|
556
|
454
|
-18
|
528
|
360
|
-32
|
1,084
|
814
|
-25
|
Ottawa-Gatineau
|
1,683
|
979
|
-42
|
2,412
|
756
|
-69
|
4,095
|
1,735
|
-58
|
Gatineau
|
13
|
0
|
-100
|
0
|
360
|
##
|
13
|
360
|
##
|
Ottawa
|
1,670
|
979
|
-41
|
2,412
|
396
|
-84
|
4,082
|
1,375
|
-66
|
Peterborough
|
156
|
119
|
-24
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
156
|
119
|
-24
|
Québec
|
816
|
822
|
1
|
3,636
|
1,332
|
-63
|
4,452
|
2,154
|
-52
|
Red Deer
|
0
|
82
|
##
|
192
|
168
|
-13
|
192
|
250
|
30
|
Regina
|
159
|
90
|
-43
|
396
|
372
|
-6
|
555
|
462
|
-17
|
Saguenay
|
30
|
269
|
##
|
24
|
156
|
##
|
54
|
425
|
##
|
St. Catharines-Niagara
|
1,261
|
2,249
|
78
|
1,692
|
1,548
|
-9
|
2,953
|
3,797
|
29
|
Saint John
|
169
|
163
|
-4
|
0
|
0
|
-
|
169
|
163
|
-4
|
St. John's
|
570
|
282
|
-51
|
1,056
|
36
|
-97
|
1,626
|
318
|
-80
|
Saskatoon
|
494
|
728
|
47
|
1,548
|
504
|
-67
|
2,042
|
1,232
|
-40
|
Sherbrooke
|
240
|
311
|
30
|
1,032
|
672
|
-35
|
1,272
|
983
|
-23
|
Thunder Bay
|
79
|
173
|
119
|
0
|
72
|
##
|
79
|
245
|
210
|
Toronto
|
7,846
|
6,641
|
-15
|
63,444
|
27,660
|
-56
|
71,290
|
34,301
|
-52
|
Trois-Rivières
|
228
|
354
|
55
|
1,380
|
1,056
|
-23
|
1,608
|
1,410
|
-12
|
Vancouver
|
3,544
|
3,292
|
-7
|
34,428
|
29,244
|
-15
|
37,972
|
32,536
|
-14
|
Victoria
|
516
|
356
|
-31
|
2,760
|
5,280
|
91
|
3,276
|
5,636
|
72
|
Windsor
|
499
|
520
|
4
|
204
|
2,652
|
##
|
703
|
3,172
|
351
|
Winnipeg
|
1,239
|
2,040
|
65
|
3,228
|
1,656
|
-49
|
4,467
|
3,696
|
-17
|
Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.
|
Source: CMHC
|
## not calculable / extreme value
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]
