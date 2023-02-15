Housing starts activity declined in January Français

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 13% in January (215,365 units) compared to December (248,296 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The SAAR of total urban starts declined 16%, with 191,491 units recorded in January. Multi-unit urban starts declined 20% to 146,267 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3% to 45,224 units.

Housing starts activity declined in January (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
Aled ab Iorwerth, Deputy Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)
The rural starts SAAR estimate was 23,874 units.

The trend in housing starts was 259,412 units in January, down 4% from 269,781 units in December. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

"Both the Monthly SAAR and the six-month trend of housing starts declined nationally in the first month of 2023, with SAAR of housing starts hitting its lowest level since September 2020. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market with increases in total SAAR housing starts in January, up 36%. Toronto declined 52% while Vancouver declined 14%, which contributed to the overall monthly decline in SAAR housing starts for Canada," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:
  • Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.
  • Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the February housing starts data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET.
  • CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.
  • Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over




Single-Detached

All Others

Total





January
2022

January
2023

%

January
2022

January
2023

%

January
2022

January
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)









N.-L.

41

20

-51

2

5

150

43

25

-42

P.E.I.   


6

14

133

7

10

43

13

24

85

N.S.   


89

63

-29

441

162

-63

530

225

-58

N.B.   


20

26

30

68

31

-54

88

57

-35

Atlantic

156

123

-21

518

208

-60

674

331

-51

Qc

350

215

-39

3,385

1,830

-46

3,735

2,045

-45

Ont.   


1,307

1,000

-23

2,472

3,886

57

3,779

4,886

29

Man.   


138

154

12

509

169

-67

647

323

-50

Sask.   


64

42

-34

60

76

27

124

118

-5

Alta.   


567

554

-2

1,158

1,456

26

1,725

2,010

17

Prairies

769

750

-2

1,727

1,701

-2

2,496

2,451

-2

B.C.   


421

317

-25

2,283

3,359

47

2,704

3,676

36

Canada (10,000+)

3,003

2,405

-20

10,385

10,984

6

13,388

13,389

0

Metropolitan Areas









Abbotsford-Mission

6

6

-

161

6

-96

167

12

-93

Barrie

54

38

-30

23

61

165

77

99

29

Belleville - Quinte West

12

5

-58

6

0

-100

18

5

-72

Brantford

34

44

29

0

0

-

34

44

29

Calgary

258

304

18

303

991

227

561

1,295

131

Chilliwack

31

16

-48

7

9

29

38

25

-34

Drummondville

12

8

-33

127

29

-77

139

37

-73

Edmonton

227

169

-26

682

399

-41

909

568

-38

Fredericton

9

12

33

0

2

##

9

14

56

Greater/Grand Sudbury

4

2

-50

1

0

-100

5

2

-60

Guelph

14

7

-50

12

8

-33

26

15

-42

Halifax

52

17

-67

422

87

-79

474

104

-78

Hamilton

41

23

-44

85

138

62

126

161

28

Kamloops

15

7

-53

4

8

100

19

15

-21

Kelowna

40

27

-33

47

349

##

87

376

332

Kingston

29

6

-79

0

38

##

29

44

52

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

28

51

82

79

335

324

107

386

261

Lethbridge

10

10

-

145

3

-98

155

13

-92

London

92

35

-62

266

285

7

358

320

-11

Moncton

6

4

-33

20

15

-25

26

19

-27

Montréal

87

68

-22

1,918

1,208

-37

2,005

1,276

-36

Nanaimo

13

9

-31

4

7

75

17

16

-6

Oshawa

36

18

-50

31

30

-3

67

48

-28

Ottawa-Gatineau

171

38

-78

469

63

-87

640

101

-84

Gatineau

60

0

-100

221

30

-86

281

30

-89

Ottawa

111

38

-66

248

33

-87

359

71

-80

Peterborough

11

4

-64

0

0

-

11

4

-64

Québec

57

28

-51

545

111

-80

602

139

-77

Red Deer

6

5

-17

0

14

##

6

19

217

Regina

31

6

-81

30

31

3

61

37

-39

Saguenay

18

6

-67

44

13

-70

62

19

-69

St. Catharines-Niagara

35

119

240

115

129

12

150

248

65

Saint John

4

6

50

48

0

-100

52

6

-88

St. John's

39

17

-56

2

3

50

41

20

-51

Saskatoon

27

33

22

29

42

45

56

75

34

Sherbrooke

27

17

-37

130

56

-57

157

73

-54

Thunder Bay

2

3

50

0

6

##

2

9

350

Toronto

478

390

-18

1,165

2,305

98

1,643

2,695

64

Trois-Rivières

17

20

18

14

88

##

31

108

248

Vancouver

164

174

6

1,616

2,437

51

1,780

2,611

47

Victoria

54

23

-57

232

440

90

286

463

62

Windsor

34

24

-29

67

221

230

101

245

143

Winnipeg

119

133

12

371

138

-63

490

271

-45

Total

2,404

1,932

-20

9,220

10,105

10

11,624

12,037

4

 

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.







Source: CMHC










## not calculable / extreme value

 










Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)


Single-Detached

All Others

Total


December
2022

January
2023

%

December
2022

January
2023

%

December
2022

January
2023

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

637

389

-39

1,185

62

-95

1,822

451

-75

P.E.I.   


313

418

34

420

120

-71

733

538

-27

N.S.   


1,325

986

-26

3,259

1,979

-39

4,584

2,965

-35

N.B.   


587

957

63

1,074

416

-61

1,661

1,373

-17

Qc  


3,517

5,902

68

23,762

28,708

21

27,279

34,610

27

Ont.   


18,161

18,370

1

85,247

53,175

-38

103,408

71,545

-31

Man.   


1,430

2,479

73

3,852

2,028

-47

5,282

4,507

-15

Sask.   


708

843

19

2,172

912

-58

2,880

1,755

-39

Alta.   


10,541

8,973

-15

15,255

18,219

19

25,796

27,192

5

B.C.   


6,660

5,907

-11

47,395

40,648

-14

54,055

46,555

-14

Canada (10,000+)

43,879

45,224

3

183,621

146,267

-20

227,500

191,491

-16

Canada (All Areas)

57,420

62,863

9

190,875

152,501

-20

248,296

215,365

-13

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

277

110

-60

1,356

72

-95

1,633

182

-89

Barrie

439

736

68

852

732

-14

1,291

1,468

14

Belleville - Quinte West

175

139

-21

60

0

-100

235

139

-41

Brantford

1,237

1,267

2

396

0

-100

1,633

1,267

-22

Calgary

4,816

4,604

-4

8,040

11,892

48

12,856

16,496

28

Chilliwack

248

247

0

248

108

-56

368

355

-4

Drummondville

225

239

6

408

348

-15

633

587

-7

Edmonton

4,034

2,739

-32

5,568

4,788

-14

9,602

7,527

-22

Fredericton

99

418

322

360

24

-93

459

442

-4

Greater/Grand Sudbury

394

105

-73

228

0

-100

622

105

-83

Guelph

56

102

82

156

96

-38

212

198

-7

Halifax

612

248

-59

2,352

1,044

-56

2,964

1,292

-56

Hamilton

916

383

-58

996

1,656

66

1,912

2,039

7

Kamloops

32

114

256

768

96

-88

800

210

-74

Kelowna

513

488

-5

4,044

4,188

4

4,557

4,676

3

Kingston

37

263

##

0

456

##

37

719

##

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

494

765

55

7,560

4,020

-47

8,054

4,785

-41

Lethbridge

182

194

7

468

36

-92

650

230

-65

London

861

678

-21

1,680

3,420

104

2,541

4,098

61

Moncton

255

247

-3

492

180

-63

747

427

-43

Montréal

1,193

1,807

51

10,976

14,777

35

12,169

16,584

36

Nanaimo

202

122

-40

1,272

84

-93

1,474

206

-86

Oshawa

556

454

-18

528

360

-32

1,084

814

-25

Ottawa-Gatineau

1,683

979

-42

2,412

756

-69

4,095

1,735

-58

Gatineau

13

0

-100

0

360

##

13

360

##

Ottawa

1,670

979

-41

2,412

396

-84

4,082

1,375

-66

Peterborough

156

119

-24

0

0

-

156

119

-24

Québec

816

822

1

3,636

1,332

-63

4,452

2,154

-52

Red Deer

0

82

##

192

168

-13

192

250

30

Regina

159

90

-43

396

372

-6

555

462

-17

Saguenay

30

269

##

24

156

##

54

425

##

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,261

2,249

78

1,692

1,548

-9

2,953

3,797

29

Saint John

169

163

-4

0

0

-

169

163

-4

St. John's

570

282

-51

1,056

36

-97

1,626

318

-80

Saskatoon

494

728

47

1,548

504

-67

2,042

1,232

-40

Sherbrooke

240

311

30

1,032

672

-35

1,272

983

-23

Thunder Bay

79

173

119

0

72

##

79

245

210

Toronto

7,846

6,641

-15

63,444

27,660

-56

71,290

34,301

-52

Trois-Rivières

228

354

55

1,380

1,056

-23

1,608

1,410

-12

Vancouver

3,544

3,292

-7

34,428

29,244

-15

37,972

32,536

-14

Victoria

516

356

-31

2,760

5,280

91

3,276

5,636

72

Windsor

499

520

4

204

2,652

##

703

3,172

351

Winnipeg

1,239

2,040

65

3,228

1,656

-49

4,467

3,696

-17

 

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC









## not calculable / extreme value






























