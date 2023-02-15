OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The standalone monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts for all areas in Canada declined 13% in January (215,365 units) compared to December (248,296 units) according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The SAAR of total urban starts declined 16%, with 191,491 units recorded in January. Multi-unit urban starts declined 20% to 146,267 units, while single-detached urban starts increased 3% to 45,224 units.

Housing starts activity declined in January (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation) Aled ab Iorwerth, Deputy Chief Economist, CMHC (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation)

The rural starts SAAR estimate was 23,874 units.

The trend in housing starts was 259,412 units in January, down 4% from 269,781 units in December. The trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada.

"Both the Monthly SAAR and the six-month trend of housing starts declined nationally in the first month of 2023, with SAAR of housing starts hitting its lowest level since September 2020. Among Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, Montreal was the only market with increases in total SAAR housing starts in January, up 36%. Toronto declined 52% while Vancouver declined 14%, which contributed to the overall monthly decline in SAAR housing starts for Canada," said Aled ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist.

Key Facts:

Monthly Housing Starts and Other Construction Data are accessible in English and French on our website and the CMHC Housing Market Information Portal.

Housing starts data is available on the eleventh business day each month. We will release the February housing starts data on March 15 at 8:15 AM ET .

at . CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

Definitions and methodology to better understand the foundations of the Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research, and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly, and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

For more information, follow us on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Related Links:

Information on this release:

We encourage journalists to contact CMHC Media Relations and arrange to speak to our market analysts regarding the housing starts in their respective Canadian Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs).

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over





Single-Detached All Others Total











January

2022 January

2023 % January

2022 January

2023 % January

2022 January

2023 %

Provinces (10,000+)



















N.-L.

41 20 -51 2 5 150 43 25 -42

P.E.I.

6 14 133 7 10 43 13 24 85

N.S.

89 63 -29 441 162 -63 530 225 -58

N.B.

20 26 30 68 31 -54 88 57 -35

Atlantic

156 123 -21 518 208 -60 674 331 -51

Qc

350 215 -39 3,385 1,830 -46 3,735 2,045 -45

Ont.

1,307 1,000 -23 2,472 3,886 57 3,779 4,886 29

Man.

138 154 12 509 169 -67 647 323 -50

Sask.

64 42 -34 60 76 27 124 118 -5

Alta.

567 554 -2 1,158 1,456 26 1,725 2,010 17

Prairies

769 750 -2 1,727 1,701 -2 2,496 2,451 -2

B.C.

421 317 -25 2,283 3,359 47 2,704 3,676 36

Canada (10,000+) 3,003 2,405 -20 10,385 10,984 6 13,388 13,389 0

Metropolitan Areas



















Abbotsford-Mission 6 6 - 161 6 -96 167 12 -93

Barrie

54 38 -30 23 61 165 77 99 29

Belleville - Quinte West 12 5 -58 6 0 -100 18 5 -72

Brantford

34 44 29 0 0 - 34 44 29

Calgary

258 304 18 303 991 227 561 1,295 131

Chilliwack

31 16 -48 7 9 29 38 25 -34

Drummondville 12 8 -33 127 29 -77 139 37 -73

Edmonton

227 169 -26 682 399 -41 909 568 -38

Fredericton

9 12 33 0 2 ## 9 14 56

Greater/Grand Sudbury 4 2 -50 1 0 -100 5 2 -60

Guelph

14 7 -50 12 8 -33 26 15 -42

Halifax

52 17 -67 422 87 -79 474 104 -78

Hamilton

41 23 -44 85 138 62 126 161 28

Kamloops

15 7 -53 4 8 100 19 15 -21

Kelowna

40 27 -33 47 349 ## 87 376 332

Kingston

29 6 -79 0 38 ## 29 44 52

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 28 51 82 79 335 324 107 386 261

Lethbridge

10 10 - 145 3 -98 155 13 -92

London

92 35 -62 266 285 7 358 320 -11

Moncton

6 4 -33 20 15 -25 26 19 -27

Montréal

87 68 -22 1,918 1,208 -37 2,005 1,276 -36

Nanaimo

13 9 -31 4 7 75 17 16 -6

Oshawa

36 18 -50 31 30 -3 67 48 -28

Ottawa-Gatineau 171 38 -78 469 63 -87 640 101 -84

Gatineau

60 0 -100 221 30 -86 281 30 -89

Ottawa

111 38 -66 248 33 -87 359 71 -80

Peterborough

11 4 -64 0 0 - 11 4 -64

Québec

57 28 -51 545 111 -80 602 139 -77

Red Deer

6 5 -17 0 14 ## 6 19 217

Regina

31 6 -81 30 31 3 61 37 -39

Saguenay

18 6 -67 44 13 -70 62 19 -69

St. Catharines-Niagara 35 119 240 115 129 12 150 248 65

Saint John

4 6 50 48 0 -100 52 6 -88

St. John's

39 17 -56 2 3 50 41 20 -51

Saskatoon

27 33 22 29 42 45 56 75 34

Sherbrooke

27 17 -37 130 56 -57 157 73 -54

Thunder Bay

2 3 50 0 6 ## 2 9 350

Toronto

478 390 -18 1,165 2,305 98 1,643 2,695 64

Trois-Rivières

17 20 18 14 88 ## 31 108 248

Vancouver

164 174 6 1,616 2,437 51 1,780 2,611 47

Victoria

54 23 -57 232 440 90 286 463 62

Windsor

34 24 -29 67 221 230 101 245 143

Winnipeg

119 133 12 371 138 -63 490 271 -45

Total

2,404 1,932 -20 9,220 10,105 10 11,624 12,037 4

Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.















Source: CMHC





















## not calculable / extreme value





















Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



December

2022 January

2023 % December

2022 January

2023 % December

2022 January

2023 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

637 389 -39 1,185 62 -95 1,822 451 -75 P.E.I.

313 418 34 420 120 -71 733 538 -27 N.S.

1,325 986 -26 3,259 1,979 -39 4,584 2,965 -35 N.B.

587 957 63 1,074 416 -61 1,661 1,373 -17 Qc

3,517 5,902 68 23,762 28,708 21 27,279 34,610 27 Ont.

18,161 18,370 1 85,247 53,175 -38 103,408 71,545 -31 Man.

1,430 2,479 73 3,852 2,028 -47 5,282 4,507 -15 Sask.

708 843 19 2,172 912 -58 2,880 1,755 -39 Alta.

10,541 8,973 -15 15,255 18,219 19 25,796 27,192 5 B.C.

6,660 5,907 -11 47,395 40,648 -14 54,055 46,555 -14 Canada (10,000+) 43,879 45,224 3 183,621 146,267 -20 227,500 191,491 -16 Canada (All Areas) 57,420 62,863 9 190,875 152,501 -20 248,296 215,365 -13 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 277 110 -60 1,356 72 -95 1,633 182 -89 Barrie

439 736 68 852 732 -14 1,291 1,468 14 Belleville - Quinte West 175 139 -21 60 0 -100 235 139 -41 Brantford

1,237 1,267 2 396 0 -100 1,633 1,267 -22 Calgary

4,816 4,604 -4 8,040 11,892 48 12,856 16,496 28 Chilliwack

248 247 0 248 108 -56 368 355 -4 Drummondville 225 239 6 408 348 -15 633 587 -7 Edmonton

4,034 2,739 -32 5,568 4,788 -14 9,602 7,527 -22 Fredericton

99 418 322 360 24 -93 459 442 -4 Greater/Grand Sudbury 394 105 -73 228 0 -100 622 105 -83 Guelph

56 102 82 156 96 -38 212 198 -7 Halifax

612 248 -59 2,352 1,044 -56 2,964 1,292 -56 Hamilton

916 383 -58 996 1,656 66 1,912 2,039 7 Kamloops

32 114 256 768 96 -88 800 210 -74 Kelowna

513 488 -5 4,044 4,188 4 4,557 4,676 3 Kingston

37 263 ## 0 456 ## 37 719 ## Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 494 765 55 7,560 4,020 -47 8,054 4,785 -41 Lethbridge

182 194 7 468 36 -92 650 230 -65 London

861 678 -21 1,680 3,420 104 2,541 4,098 61 Moncton

255 247 -3 492 180 -63 747 427 -43 Montréal

1,193 1,807 51 10,976 14,777 35 12,169 16,584 36 Nanaimo

202 122 -40 1,272 84 -93 1,474 206 -86 Oshawa

556 454 -18 528 360 -32 1,084 814 -25 Ottawa-Gatineau 1,683 979 -42 2,412 756 -69 4,095 1,735 -58 Gatineau

13 0 -100 0 360 ## 13 360 ## Ottawa

1,670 979 -41 2,412 396 -84 4,082 1,375 -66 Peterborough 156 119 -24 0 0 - 156 119 -24 Québec

816 822 1 3,636 1,332 -63 4,452 2,154 -52 Red Deer

0 82 ## 192 168 -13 192 250 30 Regina

159 90 -43 396 372 -6 555 462 -17 Saguenay

30 269 ## 24 156 ## 54 425 ## St. Catharines-Niagara 1,261 2,249 78 1,692 1,548 -9 2,953 3,797 29 Saint John

169 163 -4 0 0 - 169 163 -4 St. John's

570 282 -51 1,056 36 -97 1,626 318 -80 Saskatoon

494 728 47 1,548 504 -67 2,042 1,232 -40 Sherbrooke

240 311 30 1,032 672 -35 1,272 983 -23 Thunder Bay 79 173 119 0 72 ## 79 245 210 Toronto

7,846 6,641 -15 63,444 27,660 -56 71,290 34,301 -52 Trois-Rivières 228 354 55 1,380 1,056 -23 1,608 1,410 -12 Vancouver

3,544 3,292 -7 34,428 29,244 -15 37,972 32,536 -14 Victoria

516 356 -31 2,760 5,280 91 3,276 5,636 72 Windsor

499 520 4 204 2,652 ## 703 3,172 351 Winnipeg

1,239 2,040 65 3,228 1,656 -49 4,467 3,696 -17 Data for 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions and data for 2023 based on 2021 Census Definitions.













Source: CMHC



















## not calculable / extreme value































































SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Media Relations, CMHC, [email protected]