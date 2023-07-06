DARTMOUTH, NS, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Nova Scotians will be receiving a direct cash rebate, known as the Climate Action Incentive, beginning the week of July 14.

This rebate is paid for with the proceeds of the price on pollution that came into effect in Nova Scotia on July 1 of this year.

In provinces where the federal price on pollution applies, most families receive more from the rebate than they pay in any fuel charges, as a result of the price on pollution.

The price of gas this week, even with the federal fuel charge included, is lower than it was at this time last year.

But this year, Nova Scotians will receive a rebate.

Nova Scotians can expect their first quarterly rebates to be in the amount of:

$248 for a family of four

$124 for the first adult

$62 for a second adult

$31 for each child

Canada's approach to pricing pollution is working. It is putting money in the pockets of Canadian families, helping reduce emissions, and spurring new and innovative solutions that help build a more resilient and environmentally sustainable economy.

Quotes

"Canadians are concerned about the cost of living and about climate change. They are concerned about the impacts of extreme weather events on our communities, our health, and our economy. That is why we have created a pollution pricing system that helps with both. Pollution pricing is the most efficient, effective, and affordable way to lower our emissions and fight climate change. For Atlantic Canadians, the federal price on pollution will put more money back in the pockets of most families, while helping to protect our environment at the same time."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Atlantic Canadians will receive rebate cheques from the federal government, beginning this month. This rebate is paid for by the price on pollution, which ensures the biggest polluters pay the most, and that most families will be better off as a result. For example, a family of four in Nova Scotia will receive $248 directly in their bank account every three months. Together, we can build a more sustainable Atlantic economy that also makes life more affordable."

– The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

Pricing carbon pollution, a foundational pillar of Canada's climate plan, is the most efficient policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive clean innovation. It creates a financial incentive for businesses and households to decide for themselves how best to reduce emissions, while returning money directly to families to spend as they see fit.

climate plan, is the most efficient policy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive clean innovation. It creates a financial incentive for businesses and households to decide for themselves how best to reduce emissions, while returning money directly to families to spend as they see fit. The Government of Canada does not keep any direct proceeds from carbon pollution pricing. All direct proceeds remain in the province or territory of origin.

does not keep any direct proceeds from carbon pollution pricing. All direct proceeds remain in the province or territory of origin. Starting in July, families in Nova Scotia ; Prince Edward Island ; and Newfoundland and Labrador will receive a Climate Action Incentive rebate payment every three months by cheque or direct deposit. As is the case in other provinces where the federal fuel charge applies, residents need to file their annual tax return to receive their pollution price rebate payments.

; ; and and will receive a Climate Action Incentive rebate payment every three months by cheque or direct deposit. As is the case in other provinces where the federal fuel charge applies, residents need to file their annual tax return to receive their pollution price rebate payments. Because New Brunswick requested the federal economy-wide carbon price more recently, households in New Brunswick will receive their first pollution price rebate payment as a double payment in October 2023 , with a second quarterly payment in January 2024 ( $368 and $184 respectively, for a family of four).

requested the federal economy-wide carbon price more recently, households in will receive their first pollution price rebate payment as a double payment in , with a second quarterly payment in ( and respectively, for a family of four). Residents who reduce their personal carbon footprint—for example, by replacing their oil furnace with an electric heat pump—come out even further ahead, since they reduce the amount they spend on the federal fuel charge while still collecting the full pollution price rebate payment.

In provinces where the federal fuel charge is being applied, a 10 percent supplement to the pollution price rebate payment base amounts is provided to individuals and families residing in small and rural communities, in recognition of their increased energy needs and reduced access to cleaner transportation options.

Fishers and farmers are exempt from paying the federal fuel charge on gasoline and diesel used for eligible fishing and farming activities. Fuel charge proceeds from natural gas and propane use by farmers are returned directly to farmers via a refundable tax credit.

