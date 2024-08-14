Hotel Grand Pacific workers deliver strong strike mandate

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Hotel workers at the Hotel Grand Pacific in Victoria have voted 92 per cent in favour of strike action, after negotiations stalled in May and the employer failed to return to the bargaining table.

"These workers deserve to be paid a fair wage that reflects the cost of living in the community where they work," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "The disrespect shown from the employer by refusing to negotiate fairly will result in strike action unless they return to the table with a serious offer."

The approximately 160 members of Unifor Local 114 work in a variety of departments, including housekeeping, front desk, maintenance, reservations, Fathom restaurant, the Courtyard Café and the banquets department.

Hotel Grand Pacific is a 4 star hotel situated next to the Legislature in Victoria.

"Unifor has worked to raise the bar for hotel workers across B.C. and we fully expect the Grand Pacific to meet that standard. For too long workers in the hospitality sector have been undervalued but the reality is our members are essential to the success of these hotel operations," said Unifor Western Region Director Gavin McGarrigle.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via FaceTime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Director Kathleen O'Keefe at [email protected] or by cell at (416) 896-3303