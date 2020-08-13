Hospice Toronto Meal Delivery Feeds More Than Just Bellies in COVID-19

Support, Connection Essential to End of Life Care

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - A crisis like COVID-19 challenges communities at every level. From the struggles of physical distancing to loss of income, isolation, and detachment from the social networks that provide care, people can often find themselves in need of more support, just as it becomes harder to find.

To meet this issue head on, the government announced the Ontario Community Support Program in April, a nearly $11M fund distributed by the Ontario Community Support Association to help community support organizations deliver meals, medicine, and more to community members who need it the most.

For Hospice Toronto, an urban, in-home hospice palliative care program, the emergency funding has meant the ability to partner with a caterer to bring nourishing fresh and frozen meals directly to their most vulnerable community members: people with terminal illness who've chosen to die at home.

For people already facing unthinkable challenges, a lovingly prepared meal is the gift of one less thing to worry about.

As those in the Community Support sector know well, funding isn't everything; the success of these programs also relies on people. At Hospice Toronto, as elsewhere across the province, staff are stepping in to replace volunteers-- many over 70 years old-- who've been forced to stay home and isolate themselves. For Teri Henderson, the Director of Clinical Services for Hospice Toronto, the opportunity to deliver meals to community members during COVID-19 has been incredibly meaningful.

"I've been in this field for a long time and I was really struck by the absolute gratitude people had that we were able to bring food into their homes," she says, noting that this appreciation has translated into neighbour referrals for the program and as a result, the high-density vertical villages that many of their clients call home, are transforming into communities.

Teri is grateful for what the funding has allowed them to accomplish, saying, "If in one small way we can feed people emotionally or physically -- it's been a gift."

About OCSA

Ontario Community Support Association (OCSA) represents close to 230 not-for-profit organizations that provide home care and community support services that help seniors and people with disabilities live independently in their own homes and communities for as long as possible. These compassionate and cost-effective services improve quality of life and prevent unnecessary hospitalizations, emergency room visits and premature institutionalization. They are the key to a sustainable health care system for Ontario.

For more information, visit www.ocsa.on.ca and https://twitter.com/OCSAtweets.

About Hospice Toronto

Hospice Toronto is dedicated to providing the highest quality of palliative care. Team based and person-centred, Hospice Toronto supports quality of life, empowered decision making and self determination for people navigating life's greatest challenge.

For more information, visit https://hospicetoronto.ca/.

