Hoppen Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Patient Experience with its Best-in-Class Infotainment Solutions for Smart Hospitals

Recognizing the process complexities within a medical facility, Hoppen expanded its offerings from the patient entertainment space to digitalizing and streamlining practices for all stakeholders. One of the outcomes of this portfolio expansion was its flagship bed-side multimedia screen, MediaScreen. Using MediaScreen, patients can watch TV and movies, play gaming applications, listen to preferred music, stay informed on world news, and use social media. Besides, the solution is ideal for medical staff since it offers doctors and nurses convenient access to the patient's EHR/EMR at the point-of-care.

"MediaScreen allows for quick operations on processes such as management, technical issues notification and reporting, smart badge authentication, and bill payments," said Siddharth Shah Industry Analyst. "In addition to MediaScreen, Hoppen strengthened its portfolio with TvSolutions, and MyMediaScreen, a suite that includes WelcomeScreen & MyPatientCare to simplify the patient's admission process, MyHospiMap to guide patients within the healthcare facility, and AmbuTrack, a real-time patient location and patient flow management."

By adapting its solutions for different markets, Hoppen has established a presence in 16 countries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America, and more than 150 sites globally. It fosters close relationships with customers to understand their needs and the market shifts they experience so its products address real-world challenges. It also partners with key healthcare industry players such as Siemens, Hill-Rom, and Barco. It has acquired French-based Télécom Services, an operator of digital TV services for hospitals, and more recently CINEOLIA also as an operator. This strategic decision and powerful synergy of solutions, human resources, and ideas will help it develop unique solutions while speeding up digitization in healthcare facilities.

"To accelerate its business development, as well as establish its brand equity, Hoppen focuses on strategic communication with customers, partners, investors, and media, helping educate them about its innovative technologies. Hoppen believes that its Digital Hospital solutions have the potential to support over 2.7 million patients each year globally, while optimizing healthcare facilities' performance and saving approximately €220,000 per facility per year," noted Shah. "Its successful history of operation cements its credibility and positions it for further growth across the globe."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan bestows this award upon the company that demonstrates excellence in growth and customer value. It recognizes the superiority of the product/service as well as the overall customer, purchase, ownership and service experience offered, which has resulted in the recipient company seeing above-market growth and greater share of wallet. The award lauds the growth, diversification and sustainability strategies of the company.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Harley Gadomski

P: 12104778469

E: [email protected]

About Hoppen

HOPPEN time to care, provides patient centric digital solutions to healthcare centers, with a strong focus to offer cutting edge tools & constant innovations to improve patients' experience & empowerment, to optimize internal processes, to simplify the daily lives of their teams. After 10 years, HOPPEN has become the leader of the Digital Hospital thanks to a team of 360 people. A team that has been awarded throughout the years by several institutions for our innovative digital solutions. As for today more than 2.8 million patients per year benefit from HOPPEN solutions within over 150 healthcare facilities in France and abroad.

Contact:

Ms. Severine Arnaud

Marketing Director

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

