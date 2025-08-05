Ericsson Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global SASE for the Distributed Enterprise Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Cellular-Optimized Secure Networking

Recognized for driving digital innovation and customer success through unmatched application diversity, AI-driven automation, and a cellular-first strategy

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan has honored Ericsson with the 2025 Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition in the global SASE for the distributed enterprise industry for its outstanding achievements in digital innovation, customer-centric strategy execution, and secure networking leadership. This recognition highlights Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions' consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Ericsson's NetCloud SASE is fundamentally distinct from legacy SASE offerings. Rather than retrofitting traditional SD-WAN and security services into a cellular environment, Ericsson has built a platform from the ground up that embraces the unique demands of LTE and 5G networks. This cellular-optimized approach gives Ericsson a clear advantage in enterprise IoT-centric deployments, where fixed-line connectivity is either impractical, unavailable, or cost-prohibitive," said Claudio Stahnke, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on digital innovation and customer impact, Ericsson Enterprise Wireless Solutions has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in cellular-first secure networking have enabled it to scale effectively across diverse global markets and industry verticals.

Innovation remains central to Ericsson's approach. Its NetCloud SASE platform delivers a secure, zero trust foundation specifically optimized for LTE and 5G environments. NetCloud SASE combines AI-driven automation, unified management, and end-to-end visibility to address the operational constraints of lean IT teams and distributed enterprises.

Ericsson's unwavering commitment to customer success strengthens its position in the market. Its global SASE solution enables users to create a zero trust network in less than six minutes, dramatically reducing provisioning time for sites, whether they be located in a branch, mobile vehicle, or IoT scenarios. With flexible deployment models—cloud, hybrid, or on-premises—Ericsson supports a wide range of use cases across public safety, utilities, education, retail, and industrial sectors.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Frost & Sullivan for our NetCloud SASE platform," said Pankaj Malhotra, Head of Enterprise Networking and Security, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Ericsson. "As a pioneer in Wireless WAN and known for the simplicity of our products, we are committed to making security and connectivity easy in some of the most challenging and important environments."

Frost & Sullivan commends Ericsson for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of secure enterprise networking and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. This recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About Ericsson

Ericsson's high-performing, programmable networks provide connectivity for billions of people every day. For nearly 150 years, we've been pioneers in creating technology for communication. We offer mobile communication and connectivity solutions for service providers and enterprises. Together with our customers and partners, we make the digital world of tomorrow a reality. www.ericsson.com

