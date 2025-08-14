Sangfor Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 APAC Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in SASE

Sangfor's customer-first innovation and unified SASE architecture deliver real-world impact across APAC.

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Sangfor has been awarded the 2025 APAC Company of the Year Recognition in the secure access service edge (SASE) industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, customer impact, and strategic market execution. This recognition highlights Sangfor's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Sangfor excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale. "Sangfor's strong regional partner ecosystem, which includes value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), system integrators (SIs), and telecom operators, further enhances the customer experience. These partners provide localized support and tailored deployment strategies that reflect the regulatory and operational realities of each country in the region," said Claudio Stahnke, industry analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on SASE, Sangfor has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in integrated cybersecurity have enabled it to scale effectively across the diverse APAC market.

Innovation is central to Sangfor's approach. Its Athena SASE platform is built on a unified architecture that integrates key security components—zero trust network access (ZTNA), secure web gateway (SWG), firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS), data loss protection (DLP), and endpoint secure access (ESA)—within a single-agent model. This eliminates the complexity of managing fragmented tools and accelerates time-to-value, particularly for SMEs.

"We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for excellence in the SASE market. Sangfor Athena SASE is designed to address the evolving challenges of today's cybersecurity landscape—supporting distributed, cloud-first enterprises, enabling scalability and agility, and delivering superior performance with stronger security. Our vision is to make Athena SASE the industry's leading one-stop cloud security solution, with upcoming enhancements such as Zero Trust Data Access, CASB capabilities, and an expanded PoP network to provide even greater protection and reach." — Darren Du, Vice President of Sangfor International Market

Sangfor's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By streamlining deployment, enabling centralized policy enforcement, and equipping lean IT teams with automated alerts and rich analytics, the company meets the needs of hybrid workforces and decentralized enterprises. Its high customer retention and advocacy metrics—demonstrated by strong NPS scores and brand loyalty—underscore a delivery model built on tangible value and user satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan commends Sangfor for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of the SASE industry and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Ashley Shreve

E: [email protected]

About Sangfor Technologies

Sangfor Technologies is a global leader in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT infrastructure, providing fully integrated and AI-driven solutions. Founded in 2000 and publicly listed since 2018 (STOCK CODE: 300454.SZ), Sangfor serves over 100,000 customers worldwide, including Fortune Global 500 companies, government institutions, universities, and healthcare organizations. With over 8,000 employees and more than 70 branch offices across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM, the company is committed to delivering on its mission to Make Your Digital Transformation Simpler and Secure.

Contact:

Joseph Lee

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan