The Fondation Maurice-Tanguay has partnered with Sun Life to build community basketball courts

QUEBEC CITY, July 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Fondation Maurice-Tanguay, in collaboration with Sun Life, is launching the Hoops for My Hometown initiative to promote the importance of sport and a healthy lifestyle among young people. In light of a rise in mental health issues and poverty, the two organizations are mobilizing to provide concrete support to communities in need.

Sport, and basketball in particular, plays a vital role in the development and well-being of young people. It contributes to boosting their physical and mental health and promotes the development of social skills such as team spirit and collaboration. The Fondation Maurice-Tanguay and Sun Life firmly believe in the potential transformative power of sport and are keen to invest in the neighbourhoods that need it most.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with Sun Life, a company committed to promoting well-being and health. We'll work together on renovating or building basketball courts in several Quebec neighbourhoods. This initiative will provide young people with safe and appropriate spaces in which to practise their favourite sport," says Olivier Tanguay, CEO of the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay.

An initial project in Lévis

As part of its commitment to improving sports infrastructure, the Foundation is pleased to announce that the first basketball court renovation project will be in L'Anse-Tibbits Park in Lévis. In partnership with Sun Life, this neighbourhood was chosen because of its urgent need for new sports facilities. Through this modernization initiative, young people in the area will have access to a meeting place and sports facility that's adapted to their needs.

"Basketball is booming in Quebec and across Canada. Through the Hoops for My Hometown initiative, our goal is to equip and inspire young people to adopt a healthy and active lifestyle," says Robert Dumas, President and CEO of Sun Life Quebec. "We're very proud to have a positive impact on the region through this project, which contributes to building healthy communities."

With this new sponsorship, Sun Life is reaffirming its commitment to helping people take control of their health through the power of basketball. Sun Life has long been involved in the Canadian basketball scene and became the first Toronto Raptors jersey sponsor in 2017. Sun Life became the Official Health and Wellness Partner of the Toronto Raptors in 2022. In 2023, the company announced that it will be the new front of jersey partner and Official Health and Wellness Partner of Canada Basketball.

The City of Lévis is delighted to welcome the very first basketball court under the Hoops for My Hometown initiative and applauds the choice of neighbourhood.

"L'Anse-Tibbits Park is a significant and symbolic site in the heart of Old Lévis that stretches along the banks of the St. Lawrence River. This joint initiative involving the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay and Sun Life will benefit all young people in Lévis. This project is perfectly aligned with our Policy on Physical Activity, Sport and Outdoor Recreation, which aims to democratize access to quality sports and recreational infrastructure," says Gilles Lehouillier, Lévis Mayor.

About the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay

The Fondation Maurice-Tanguay was formed in 1991 to continue the legacy of its founder Maurice Tanguay, a businessman and philanthropist. It pursues its mission, to help special-needs children and their families, through its primary fundraising campaign, the Fondation Maurice-Tanguay Novoclimat House draw, presented by Mercedes-Benz Quebec and Desjardins.

Sun Life in the community

Sun Life is sustainability-driven, focusing on areas where it can have the greatest impact. By actively supporting the communities in which its Clients, employees, advisors and shareholders live and work, the organization can help build a positive environment for all. Physical health and mental health are at the centre of its philanthropic support, with a focus on supporting programs and organizations that strive to empower Canadians to live their healthiest lives no matter where they are in their journey. Sun Life employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering and giving back to make life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.

