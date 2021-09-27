TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - CIBC today announced that the Honourable Navdeep Bains will be joining the bank as Vice-Chair, Global Investment Banking, effective October 4, 2021. Mr. Bains brings proven leadership in the public and private sector, and deep expertise in shaping Canada's innovation policy to his new role. As part of CIBC's Capital Markets team, he will focus on developing and fostering senior level client relationships and business development globally.

"Our clients in the innovation and technology sectors are seeking to expand their opportunities in a rapidly changing environment, and Navdeep's experience will enhance the perspective and advice we can offer," said Roman Dubczak, Managing Director and Head, Global Investment banking. "Together with the Honourable Lisa Raitt, our senior advisory team will offer unparalleled insights into public and industrial policy issues."

Committed to supporting entrepreneurship and serving his community, Mr. Bains started his career as a Financial Analyst, transitioning to federal politics in 2004. Most recently, he served as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and has deep expertise on a wide range of policy issues including international trade, government operations, sustainability, small business, and human rights. As a community advocate, he has held board positions with the Mississauga Food Bank and Heart and Stroke Foundation.

"We're thrilled to welcome Navdeep to our team, and are committed to help make our clients' ambitions a reality," said Mr. Dubczak.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets businesses, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada with offices in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Jessica Steinberg, [email protected] or 416-542-9209

Related Links

www.cibc.com

