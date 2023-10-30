TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - CIBC is proud to announce that the Honourable Lisa Raitt, Managing Director and Vice Chair, Global Investment Banking, CIBC, has been named among Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award Winners by the Women's Executive Network (WXN).

"This award celebrates Lisa as a purpose-driven leader who has helped make a distinct difference across our country," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO, CIBC. "Her commitment and courage, both personally and professionally, has made her a role model for many."

Ms. Raitt was selected in the Women of Courage category. She joins previous CIBC winners and WXN Hall of Fame inductees, Christina Kramer, Kikelomo Lawal, Sandy Sharman, and Veni Iozzo.

The Women's Executive Network's Canada's Most Powerful Women: Top 100 awardsTM celebrates the professional achievements of female leaders across Canada in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors. They are presented to outstanding women in thirteen different categories with the winners selected by WXN's Diversity Council of Canada. A complete list of recipients is available on the Women's Executive Network website.

As a dedicated WXN Partner, CIBC's support is aligned with the bank's commitment to creating the necessary conditions and opportunities for women to thrive and succeed in leadership positions.

