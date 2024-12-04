VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Homz.io is a real estate portal stepping from Québec into the future with a fresh rebrand aiming to help new home buyers across Canada. Formerly known as GuideHabitation.ca, the real estate portal has been a reference since its beginning 20 years ago. It is now expanding across Canada, starting with British-Columbia.

According to Maurizio Furnò, associate, "We wanted an easy name to remember for everyone and Homz.io perfectly reflects our goal: finding the ideal new home in an easy, efficient, and user-friendly way."

The portal attracts over 100,000 visits each month, in the niche target of new home buyers. "Our strength is in making new real estate searches easier and providing new home buyers with comprehensive, factual and fairly objective information," says Sauvé. True to its roots, the company's philosophy has always focused on user needs over a purely advertising-driven approach—a choice that has built a loyal following of potential customers for new residential projects over the years.

Digital Darwinism, a century in web years

Since its inception, the platform has been useful for thousands of potential customers comparing real estate projects, from pre-sale condos, to move-in-ready homes, to new rental units. Founder Denis Sauvé reflects on the company's two-decade journey: "20 years on the web feels like 100 in other industries. Yahoo was still a giant when we launched, and social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube didn't even exist." Many websites from that era have vanished, but we have evolved to stay relevant in a fast-changing digital landscape.

When it first launched in 2004, the website had what Sauvé humorously describes as a "fast-food menu design." Despite its simple look, it was ahead in search engine optimization, drawing in waves of potential customers. This laid the foundation for the site's growth into a critical hub for new real estate projects on sale or for rent.

Since then, most of Quebec's builders and promoters have showcased their houses and condos projects to potential customers.

An Internet Pioneer now boosted with AI

Moving forward, its co-founders face the internet's shifting nature and the expanding impact of artificial intelligence. "Search habits are constantly evolving. People are turning to YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, ChatGPT and countless other apps for any information. The internet landscape is changing increasingly fast and AI is just getting started. Who knows what the next few years will bring?" wonders Sauvé.

The portal has remained relevant over time and today Homz.io is integrating generative AI along with other new technologies into its proprietary codebase. The platform remains committed to its user-centered philosophy. "Being here after 20 years is an achievement in itself. And the future looks exciting," concludes Maurizio Furnò.

"For over a year now," he adds, "we've been expanding our presence in British Columbia and exploring new horizons by offering our technology and business model as a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform to third parties (communication firms, specialized websites, and others). We are happy as a small business, and we aim to continue our journey controlling our growth path."

