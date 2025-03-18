MONTREAL, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Homz.io , One of Canada''s leading web portals dedicated to new housing, announces the end of its activities on major social media platforms. This decision is driven both by limited commercial effectiveness and ethical concerns related to these companies.

"After careful consideration, we've realized that our investment, both financially and in human resources, isn't yielding the expected marketing outcomes. More importantly, the values and practices of these large platforms raise significant ethical issues that we no longer wish to endorse. Given the current political context, this decision seems even more justified." – Denis Sauvé, founding partner at Homz.io

The numbers speak for themselves

Conducted just before the start of the American tariff war, a recent survey by Homz.io involving 17 real estate developers reveals clear trends:

71% of respondents will reduce their investment in social media this year.

100% will decrease spending on Facebook, versus 80% on Instagram.

No respondents plan to invest in advertising on X (formerly Twitter).

Developers plan to increase investments in other marketing channels:

Paid advertising on search engines: 100%

Organic SEO: 86%

Specialized real estate portals: 71%

Email marketing: 70%

Local online media: 28%

Traditional media: 57%

Most surveyed developers consider social media advertising effectiveness as "disappointing" or "unprofitable" for marketing real estate projects. However, no respondents plan to reduce their investments on LinkedIn or YouTube.

"Social media isn't effective for targeting our demographic. It's more suitable for sharing news and keeping clients updated. There's a greater 'look-at-me' aspect rather than actual targeting of potential clients," stated one surveyed developer.

A liberating move

For Homz.io, which receives substantial traffic from visitors seeking new homes, this decision ends years of discomfort and hesitation.

"Like many, we felt 'compelled' to be on social media, almost like digital sheep. Personally, it's a relief to finally turn this page, at least for some time, and invest in local media, which are more effective and respectful of privacy." – Maurizio Furnò, partner at Homz.io

In the current political context, this decision adds a touch of patriotism to ethical and commercial motivations. "I know this won't cause sleepless nights in Silicon Valley, but it still feels good," adds Mr. Furnò.

About Homz.io

Operating in British-Columbia and well-established in Quebec, Homz.io is a web portal made for new housing buyers. It allows visitors and subscribers to compare the vast majority of new house and condo projects, both for sale and for rent.

